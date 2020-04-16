Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coronavirus: Why is NYC reporting surge in virus deaths?

 
 
16/04/2020    15:57 GMT+7

New York is now reporting an additional 3,778 deaths presumed to be coronavirus-linked.

New York City's death count has spiked to more than 10,000 after it reported 3,778 people who likely had Covid-19, but died without being tested.

Firefighters and paramedics had been recording drastic increases in deaths at home around the city, assumed to be caused by the virus.

The new figures, from the city's Health Department, mark a 60% rise in deaths.

In terms of per-capita death rate, New York City has now outpaced Italy - home to the highest death toll in Europe.

"Behind every death is a friend, a family member, a loved one. We are focused on ensuring that every New Yorker who died because of Covid-19 gets counted," said the city's health commissioner, Dr Oxiris Barbot.

The revised count brings New York's total virus fatalities to 10,367.

Why has this happened?

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had changed guidelines for how coronavirus deaths were to be recorded.

"They want deaths, and then another category of probable deaths," Mr Cuomo said, to be administered by local health departments or coroners. He added that people who passed away outside of a hospital or nursing home may have been missed in previous counts.

Mark Levine, chair of the city's Heath Council that even these adjusted numbers were likely an undercount.

 

"There were an additional 3,017 deaths above normal levels in past month, not known to be connected to covid," he wrote on Twitter. "There is only one explanation for this increase: direct & indirect victims of the pandemic."

How does this affect the official death toll?

It's unclear. Mr Cuomo said the state will work with local agencies to publish revised numbers "as soon as we can".

As of yet, the coronavirus database from Johns Hopkins University - used as the definitive count by many US states and news outlets, including the BBC - has not changed its tally to include "presumed" deaths.

"While these data reflect the tragic impact that the virus has had on our city, they will also help us to determine the scale and scope of the epidemic and guide us in our decisions," Dr Barbot said.

What are other states doing?

Since the start of March - before New York City reported its first death - the CDC asked local governments to record "assumed" coronavirus infections on death certificates.

But so far, the application has been inconsistent.

Municipalities in Connecticut, Ohio and Delaware have begun to recorded cases where the infection is assumed but not confirmed with a test, Dr Barbot told the New York Times, while officials in California and Seattle only count virus deaths if proven with a positive test. BBC

More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19
More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  2 giờ trước 

Local authorities in Hanoi have continued to offer daily necessities to people most affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while also carrying out a range of preventive measures against the disease.

Vietnamese labourers with expired contracts in RoK entitled for 50-day extension
Vietnamese labourers with expired contracts in RoK entitled for 50-day extension
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Centre of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has announced that the Republic of Korea will automatically offer a 50-day extension for Vietnamese labourers whose contracts have expired.

Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

As social distancing continues to take its toll on residents obliging by the rules, one expat English teacher has decided to use the time to good effect.

Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
PHOTOSicon  3 giờ trước 

After 45 years of national reunification and three decades of the Doi Moi (renewal) process, under the leadership of the Party, southern provinces and cities’ economy have thrived dramatically.

Informal labourers struggle to make ends meet in the time of coronavirus
Informal labourers struggle to make ends meet in the time of coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Four people in Dinh Anh Hoa’s family have been jammed in a 16sq.m-bedsit for two weeks.

Proper medical waste control helps reduce spread of disease in Vietnam
Proper medical waste control helps reduce spread of disease in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vice head of Vietnam Environment Administration Nguyen Thuong Hien spoke about medical waste treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The ‘online lecture halls’ during the COVID-19 pandemic
The ‘online lecture halls’ during the COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Prof Dr Ngo Thi Phuong never thought that she would become a teacher for online courses.

Millions of meals to be donated to people in need amid pandemic
Millions of meals to be donated to people in need amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Millions of meals will be donated to poor people in big cities as part of a programme launched by the Central Committee of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) and PepsiCo Vietnam.

VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students
VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Many universities in HCM City plan to provide scholarships to students whose families’ livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or who live in the Mekong Delta and are affected by drought and saltwater intrusion.

Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
PHOTOSicon  12 giờ trước 

An array of rice ATM machines have been put into operation in Hanoi, HCM City, and Hue as a means of helping underprivileged individuals and their families overcome the negative economic impact caused by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

100 foreign experts to work at Nghi Son refinery quarantined
100 foreign experts to work at Nghi Son refinery quarantined
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

More than 100 foreign experts who are coming to work at Nghi Son Oil Refinery in Thanh Hoa Province will be quarantined.

Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hanoi &amp; HCM City
Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hanoi & HCM City
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Twelve localities deemed to have high risk of COVID-19 spread will continue to implement social distancing measures under Directive 16 of the Prime Minister to April 22 or 30, or even longer, if infections continue to be detected.

HCM City police bust gang trafficking drugs from Cambodia
HCM City police bust gang trafficking drugs from Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

A large-scale drugs trafficking ring which transported narcotics from Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City has been smashed by the city’s police following a three-month investigation.

Hanoi facebook user fined for posting fake news about social distancing
Hanoi facebook user fined for posting fake news about social distancing
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Hanoi Information and Communications Department has fined a Facebook user for posting fake news about social distancing measures.

Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway
Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Police in southern Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa City have detained and started legal proceedings against a mechanic for deliberately damaging other people's property.

Street-food vendors work with apps to offer delivery services
Street-food vendors work with apps to offer delivery services
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Because of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, many street food vendors in HCM City are offering food for takeaway and working with delivery apps to serve their customers.

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

Bustling streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with crowded alleys and lively nightlife have turn quiet and deserted during the time when the whole country is practising physical distancing.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 15
SOCIETYicon  15/04/2020 

Social distancing should be kept in high-risk localities: committee

Vietnamese nationals brought home from the UK
Vietnamese nationals brought home from the UK
SOCIETYicon  15/04/2020 

Around 100 British nationals have flown home from Vietnam and Cambodia onboard a specially arranged flight.

