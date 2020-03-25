Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/03/2020 20:55:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Wuhan to ease lockdown as world battles pandemic

 
 
25/03/2020    13:27 GMT+7

The lockdown in the Chinese city where the outbreak began will be partially lifted next month.

Coronavirus: Wuhan to ease lockdown as world battles pandemic
Wuhan has been sealed off since mid-January

The lockdown in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the global coronavirus outbreak began, will be partially lifted on 8 April, officials say.

Travel restrictions in the rest of Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, will be lifted from midnight on Tuesday - for residents who are healthy.

A single new case of the virus was reported in Wuhan on Tuesday following almost a week of no reported new cases.

Countries around the world have gone into lockdown or imposed severe curbs.

The UK is getting to grips with sweeping new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus, including a ban on public gatherings of more than two people and the immediate closure of shops selling non-essential goods.

Meanwhile, health experts say Americans must limit their social interactions or the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system in the US.

Spanish soldiers helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic have found elderly patients in retirement homes abandoned and, in some cases, dead in their beds, the defence ministry has said.

An ice rink in Madrid is to be used as a temporary mortuary for Covid-19 victims.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the pandemic is accelerating, with more than 300,000 cases now confirmed. It is urging countries to adopt rigorous testing and contact-tracing strategies.

Wuhan has been shut off from the rest of the world since the middle of January. But officials now say anyone who has a "green" code on a widely used smartphone health app will be allowed to leave the city from 8 April.

Earlier, the authorities reported a new case of coronavirus in Wuhan, ending a five-day run of no reported new cases in the city.

It comes after health officials there confirmed that they were not counting cases of people who were positive but had not been admitted to hospital or did not show any symptoms of the disease.

Official government figures say there have been 78 new cases reported on the Chinese mainland in the last 24 hours. All but four of them were caused by infected travellers arriving from abroad.

This so-called "second wave" of imported infections is also affecting countries like South Korea and Singapore, which had been successful in stopping the spread of disease in recent weeks.

South Korea has been seeing a drop in its daily tally of new cases. On Tuesday it reported its lowest number since 29 February.

China looks to repair its reputation

By Robin Brant, BBC News, Shanghai

 

China considers itself to be - very nearly - a "post corona" country.

In the last week we've heard Wuhan medics warning the UK and others that they need to do more to protect frontline health workers, citing the mistakes they made early on when some treated patients without wearing proper protective clothing.

But there's also been reporting in state media of the reported death toll in Italy surpassing that in China. This has been combined with some commentary from prominent media figures that has appeared distasteful, almost triumphalist.

At the same time there is a panic about the threat of a second wave from imported cases - travellers arriving from abroad. This has fuelled the view - right or wrong - that some other countries aren't taking the threat seriously because they aren't doing what China did. (Almost all the cases in Beijing that have been made public are of Chinese nationals returning home).

Meanwhile, well away from senior leaders, there are some high-profile diplomatic figures using international-facing social media to spread theories that the US may have weaponised and dumped the virus in China. Or that Italy had cases that may have been Covid-19 earlier than China. China is sowing seeds of doubt and questioning assumed truths as it looks to repair its reputation.

What's the latest from around Asia?

  • Almost all of India with its 1.3bn people is under lockdown. Buses, trains and other forms of public transport are suspended. On Monday, the authorities said domestic flights would also stopped. The country has reported 485 cases and nine people have died. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation again this evening.
Image copyrightGetty Images
Image caption Mumbai's suburban train network carries eight million passengers a day
  • Neighbouring Pakistan has almost twice as many confirmed cases - 878 as of Monday evening. Sweeping restrictions are in place although the government has stopped short of imposing a nationwide lockdown. However, several provinces have announced them independently. The army is being brought in to help enforce the restrictions.
  • Bangladesh, which has reported 33 cases and three deaths, is also deploying its armed forces to help maintain social distancing and boost Covid-19 preventive measures. The soldiers will also monitor thousands of quarantined expatriate returnees. Across South Asia, there are concerns that the actual number of cases could be much higher than is being reported.
  • Indonesia, which has 49 confirmed Covid-19 deaths - the highest in South-East Asia - has converted an athlete's village built for the 2018 Asian Games into a makeshift hospital for coronavirus patients. A state of emergency was declared in Jakarta on Monday.
  • In Thailand, a month-long state of emergency which will include curfews and checkpoints will begin on Thursday. The government has been criticised for failing to take strong action so far. Four people have died and nearly 900 tested positive.
  • Talks between the Japanese PM and the International Olympic Committee are expected this evening.
  • The most populous country that was without a case until now - Myanmar - has announced two cases.

Europe's battle against virus intensifies

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday night that, with immediate effect, "people will only be allowed to leave their home...for very limited purposes". They include shopping for basic necessities, taking one form of exercise per day, fulfilling any medical need, or travelling to work if working from home is impossible.

The number of people who have died in the UK rose to 335 on Monday.

In Italy, the worst-hit country in the world, the authorities said 602 people with Covid-19 had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll there to 6,077.

But the daily increase in cases was the smallest since Thursday, raising hope that the stringent restrictions imposed by the government were starting to have an effect.

Spain, however, said on Tuesday that its death toll had risen by 514 to 2,696. Nearly 40,000 are infected, about 5,400 of them healthcare workers. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus spreading in New York like 'a bullet train'
Coronavirus spreading in New York like 'a bullet train'
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

As New York's governor predicts thousands of deaths, President Trump hopes to reopen the US by Easter.

WHO stands ready to support Vietnam in the COVID-19 fight
WHO stands ready to support Vietnam in the COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Dr Kidong Park, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Vietnam speaks about the efforts made by Vietnamese Government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations for the country in the future.

India's poorest 'fear hunger may kill us before coronavirus'
India's poorest 'fear hunger may kill us before coronavirus'
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Millions of Indians who rely on daily wages from jobs like cleaning risk running out of money.

Coronavirus: India enters 'total lockdown' after spike in cases
Coronavirus: India enters 'total lockdown' after spike in cases
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Panic-buying grips major cities as the country brings in restrictions amid the coronavirus crisis.

Weigh stations abandoned as overloaded trucks passs by
Weigh stations abandoned as overloaded trucks passs by
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

At least four weigh stations that are designed to catch overloaded trucks in HCM City have closed, but local authorities may be unaware of the decision causing public concern about road safety.

Discrimination still a challenge in Vietnam's fight against TB
Discrimination still a challenge in Vietnam's fight against TB
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam is facing an uphill battle to control tuberculosis (TB), with about 174,000 people in the country contracting the disease each year and 13,000 fatalities.

Vietnamese expats in US support local fight against COVID-19
Vietnamese expats in US support local fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  24/03/2020 

A large number of the overseas Vietnamese community in the US have been striving to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 by sewing face masks for use in hospitals due to a scarcity of protective equipment for medical workers.

High risk of Covid-19 infection warned in HCM City
High risk of Covid-19 infection warned in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City is facing a big threat of Covid-19 infection as patient numbers have been on the rise.

Shorter summer holiday for schools, more official national holidays proposed
Shorter summer holiday for schools, more official national holidays proposed
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

Some educators and experts have suggested shortening the summer holiday and designing more holidays within a year.

Trains get cancelled due to coronavirus
Trains get cancelled due to coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

A total 152 trains have been suspended as travel demand plummets due to the novel coronavirus, leaving the railway sector facing losses of VNĐ90 billion (US$3.8 million) since the outbreak began, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Compulsory health declaration for passengers on domestic flights
Compulsory health declaration for passengers on domestic flights
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has asked for compulsory health declarations from all passengers on domestic flights in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 123
Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 123
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on March 23 evening announced the 123rd case who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

Twenty-two labs capable of doing quick virus tests: health ministry
Twenty-two labs capable of doing quick virus tests: health ministry
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention of Hanoi, Da Nang, Can Tho, Yen Bai, Lao Cai and Quang Ninh are among healthcare facilities capable of conducting SARS-CoV-2 tests in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Health.

Books on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty debut
Books on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty debut
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/03/2020 

A collection of 20 books on Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty has been released to the public.

Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended
Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The Transport Ministry has requested the suspension of the transport of Vietnamese from foreign countries to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, starting from 0:00am on March 25 to 31.

HCM City to open free parking space for bus passengers
HCM City to open free parking space for bus passengers
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport has asked District 1’s People’s Committee to consider opening a free parking space for bus riders' two-wheeled vehicles on Hàm Nghi Street.

Myanmar confirms two first cases positive for SARS-CoV-2
Myanmar confirms two first cases positive for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health and Sports of Myanmar on March 23 reported the two first cases of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: Pandemic is 'accelerating', WHO warns as cases pass 300,000
Coronavirus: Pandemic is 'accelerating', WHO warns as cases pass 300,000
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

More than 300,000 cases have now been reported, as Covid-19 spreads to almost every country.

Coronavirus: Spanish army finds care home residents 'dead and abandoned'
Coronavirus: Spanish army finds care home residents 'dead and abandoned'
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

An inquiry is launched after soldiers discover elderly coronavirus victims "dead in their beds".

Mekong farmers’ livelihoods in peril
Mekong farmers’ livelihoods in peril
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

Vietnam is taking steps to ensure the country’s food security amidst heavy drought and saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta region.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 