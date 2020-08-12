Coupon system implemented in Da Nang for local shoppers

Residents in Da Nang have been asked to make use of coupons from August 12 when going to buy goods, with the aim of preventing large gatherings at markets amid fears surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Starting from 5 a.m. on August 12, only people who have coupons are permitted to enter markets in the central city. Here Con market in Hai Chau district of Da Nang allows residents with the correct coupons in. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

Each family has been requested to only go to the market once every three days. In order to trace future COVID-19 case, security forces write each person’s information onto the coupon. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

Members of the market’s management board are in control of all the gates, with residents required to have their temperature measured, use hand sanitizer, and ensure social distancing of two metres. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

A member of the security team uses a loud-speaker to inform residents about the central city’s new policy on using coupons to enter the market. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

A 61-year-old woman is unable to go inside the market at 7 a.m. due to not having a coupon as she yet to receive anything from her residential group. She shares that her family has no fridge so she can’t take food to stockpile, meaning she must go to the market every day. As the new policy stipulates she can now only go once every three days, there will be drastic changes in her daily life. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

Many residential groups are unable to afford coupons to provide to locals so as they can go to the market from August 12. As a result of recent changes, the number of customers visiting Con market in Hai Chau district in the morning falls by between 20% and 30%. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

The majority of customers purchase plenty of food to stockpile because they are now only allowed to go the market once every three days. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

The management board controls the site through 40 cameras, with the aim of limiting gatherings in public places. If any crowded areas occur, security forces will be on hand to manage the situation. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

According to Da Nang’s Department of Industry and Trade, pink coupons are to be used on even days whilst blue coupons are for odd days. Each family will be given five coupons to use within a period of 15 days. (Photo: Tienphong.vn)

Barriers are arranged around An Hai Bac market in Son Tra district in order to stop people entering the market without a coupon. (Photo: Tienphong.vn)

Residents wear anti-droplet masks in an effort to curb the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus among the community. (Photo: Tienphong.vn)

Traders also don protective items to limit the spread of the COVID-19. (Photo: Tienphong.vn)

The head of residential groups comes to offer coupons for each family. They are unable to afford to provide everyone with them before August 12. (Photo: Tienphong.vn)

Some markets in Da Nang still allow residents to enter on August 12 even without coupons, with locals only needing to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer at the entrance. (Photo: Tienphong.vn)

VOV/Zing

