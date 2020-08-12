Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/08/2020 15:58:55 (GMT +7)
Coupon system implemented in Da Nang for local shoppers

12/08/2020    14:53 GMT+7

Residents in Da Nang have been asked to make use of coupons from August 12 when going to buy goods, with the aim of preventing large gatherings at markets amid fears surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

coupon system implemented in da nang for local shoppers hinh 1

Starting from 5 a.m. on August 12, only people who have coupons are permitted to enter markets in the central city. Here Con market in Hai Chau district of Da Nang allows residents with the correct coupons in. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

coupon system implemented in da nang for local shoppers hinh 2

Each family has been requested to only go to the market once every three days. In order to trace future COVID-19 case, security forces write each person’s information onto the coupon. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

coupon system implemented in da nang for local shoppers hinh 3

Members of the market’s management board are in control of all the gates, with residents required to have their temperature measured, use hand sanitizer, and ensure social distancing of two metres. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

coupon system implemented in da nang for local shoppers hinh 4

A member of the security team uses a loud-speaker to inform residents about the central city’s new policy on using coupons to enter the market. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

coupon system implemented in da nang for local shoppers hinh 5

A 61-year-old woman is unable to go inside the market at 7 a.m. due to not having a coupon as she yet to receive anything from her residential group. She shares that her family has no fridge so she can’t take food to stockpile, meaning she must go to the market every day. As the new policy stipulates she can now only go once every three days, there will be drastic changes in her daily life. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

coupon system implemented in da nang for local shoppers hinh 6

Many residential groups are unable to afford coupons to provide to locals so as they can go to the market from August 12. As a result of recent changes, the number of customers visiting Con market in Hai Chau district in the morning falls by between 20% and 30%. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

coupon system implemented in da nang for local shoppers hinh 7

The majority of customers purchase plenty of food to stockpile because they are now only allowed to go the market once every three days. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

coupon system implemented in da nang for local shoppers hinh 8

The management board controls the site through 40 cameras, with the aim of limiting gatherings in public places. If any crowded areas occur, security forces will be on hand to manage the situation. (Photo: Zingnews.vn)

 
coupon system implemented in da nang for local shoppers hinh 9

According to Da Nang’s Department of Industry and Trade, pink coupons are to be used on even days whilst blue coupons are for odd days. Each family will be given five coupons to use within a period of 15 days. (Photo: Tienphong.vn)

coupon system implemented in da nang for local shoppers hinh 10

Barriers are arranged around An Hai Bac market in Son Tra district in order to stop people entering the market without a coupon. (Photo: Tienphong.vn)

coupon system implemented in da nang for local shoppers hinh 11

Residents wear anti-droplet masks in an effort to curb the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus among the community. (Photo: Tienphong.vn)

coupon system implemented in da nang for local shoppers hinh 12

Traders also don protective items to limit the spread of the COVID-19. (Photo: Tienphong.vn)

coupon system implemented in da nang for local shoppers hinh 13

The head of residential groups comes to offer coupons for each family. They are unable to afford to provide everyone with them before August 12. (Photo: Tienphong.vn)

coupon system implemented in da nang for local shoppers hinh 14

Some markets in Da Nang still allow residents to enter on August 12 even without coupons, with locals only needing to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer at the entrance. (Photo: Tienphong.vn)

VOV/Zing

The Ministry of Transport has continued to order a halt to flights from and to the central city of Da Nang as the Covid-19 pandemic remains complicated.  

The Da Nang Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been busy on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 over the past 10 days due to Da Nang’s administration accelerating mass testing.

 
 


1 giờ trước 

Following four COVID-19 vaccine research and development units recently enjoying positive results, 'Made in Vietnam' COVID-19 vaccines are poised to begin human trials later this year, according to the Ministry of Health.

7 giờ trước 

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Hanoi

2 giờ trước 

It's 6 o’clock in the morning and breakfast is ready for people in quarantine at T3 zone in Phu Vang District, central Thua Thien-Hue Province.

3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has called for a crackdown on illegal new modern cigarettes advertising and trading via e-commerce and social networks.

4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has continued to order a halt to flights from and to the central city of Da Nang as the Covid-19 pandemic remains complicated.

5 giờ trước 

Plenty of people throughout Hanoi have been fined for not wearing face masks in public places, with their failure increasing the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus to others whilst also failing to protect the health of their fellow residents.

7 giờ trước 

Foreign markets such as Japan, Germany, and Taiwan (China) have moved to welcome Vietnamese workers yet again, according to the foreign labour management department at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

15 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Procuracy announced on August 11 that it has approved decisions on commencing criminal proceedings against and arresting a Korean man and a Vietnamese woman on charges of “swindling to appropriate assets.”

16 giờ trước 

Electronic toll collection (ETC) services were officially introduced along the entirety of the Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway on August 11.

11/08/2020 

COVID-19: Vietnam registers 16 more cases, 16th fatality

21 giờ trước 

HCM City’s education and training sector plans to embrace electronic payments at the kindergarten, primary, secondary and high school education levels by 2022.

22 giờ trước 

Pham Van Hung has finished a 15-day campaign of supporting ethnic Ơ Đu minorities with his friends from university.

23 giờ trước 

As of July 20, the government delayed a payment worth VND47.6 trillion (US$2.04 billion) of land rental fees and taxes for enterprises, organizations and household businesses.

23 giờ trước 

Up to 56 Lao students studying at a college in the central province of Quang Tri have returned to their country without permission from authorities amid the complicated Covid-19 pandemic.

11/08/2020 

The People’s Committee of Kien Giang has approved a project to build a new central square in the island district of Phu Quoc.

11/08/2020 

After four months of surveillance cameras in Ho Chi Minh City, traffic in these places has become better.

11/08/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had enormous impacts on the labour market in Vietnam and being in one of the main economic hubs of the country, labourers in HCM City are suffering greatly.

11/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a programme to support people with disabilities in 2021-2030.

11/08/2020 

On August 6, patient No. 714, who travelled to Da Nang from July 14-17, went to work on July 18.

10/08/2020 

The island paradise of Phu Quoc has significant potential to develop into a leading tourist destination in Southeast Asia. 

Latest news

