Coupon system introduced in Da Nang for local shoppers

Residents in central Da Nang city have been asked to use coupons from August 12 when shopping at markets, as part of efforts to avert large gatherings amid fears over COVID-19.

Only people with coupons are permitted to enter markets in the city. Each family is allocated five coupons valid for 15 days at all local markets.

Local wards have printed coupons and distributed them to local households. Dong Da Market’s management board control all entry points and will archive the coupons in case an epidemiological investigation is needed./.VNA