Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 22:14:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Court upholds sentences for defendants in fake medicine case

 
 
21/05/2020    11:42 GMT+7

The High-level People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City on May 20 upheld the verdict handed down at the first-instance trial in a case involving the “manufacturing and trading of counterfeit medicine”.

Court upholds sentences for defendants in fake medicine case hinh anh 1

Nguyen Minh Hung, former general director of Vietnam Pharma Joint-Stock Company, at the High-level People's Court in HCM City on May 20 

At the first-instance trial, Nguyen Minh Hung, former Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Director of the Vietnam Pharma Joint Stock Company (VN Pharma), was sentenced to 17 years in prison, and Vo Manh Cuong, former Director of the H&C International Maritime Trading Co., Ltd, to 20 years.

Both faced charges of “manufacturing and trading counterfeit medicines for treatment or prevention of diseases” under Article 157 of the Penal Code 1999.

The remaining 10 defendants were sentenced from 3-12 years in prison. Hung did not appeal after the first-instance trial.

However, seven of the 12 defendants in the case, including Cuong, filed an appeal against the verdict reached at the first-instance trial.

Cuong said he did not play a mastermind role as mentioned in the first-instance verdict and that he did not know the drugs were counterfeit.

But the High-level People’s Procuracy in HCM City rejected the contention, saying Cuong directly contacted people who made counterfeit drugs and asked for permission to import the batch of fake drugs.

According to the People’s Procuracy, the wrongful acts of the defendants were dangerous to society and the sentence at the first-instance trial was “lawful and appropriate”.

VN Pharma was established in October 2011 with capital of 25 billion VND (1.075 million USD), rising to 40 billion VND in 2014. Hung owns most of the shares.

 

Since its operation, the company has imported various kinds of drugs.

From 2013 to 2014, Hung ordered Cuong to buy imported medicine that was allegedly manufactured by Canada’s Helix Pharmaceuticals Company and supply the drugs to Vietnamese hospitals.

The order included 9,300 boxes of 500mg capsules of H-Capita, a cancer treatment drug. The consignment was worth around 5.3 billion VND.

Hung said he ordered his staff to fake documents related to the drugs and submit them to the Drug Administration of Vietnam, which operates under the Ministry of Health.

Hung also faked receipts and payment procedures to acquire import licences from the ministry.

In April 2014, the Drug Administration of Vietnam questioned the origin of the drugs and decided to inspect the company’s shipments.

The Ministry of Health concluded that the H-Capita 500mg batch contained 97 percent of the active ingredient capecitabine, which is of unknown origin and poor quality, and must not be used as a medicine for humans.

The Procuracy said Hung’s actions caused damage of more than 6 billion VND (255,320 USD) to VN Pharma./.VNA

Fake cancer drugs appeal trial begins

Fake cancer drugs appeal trial begins

An appeal trial for the trade of counterfeit cancer drugs at Vietnam Pharma (VN Pharma) JSC commenced on May 18 in HCM City.

 
 

Other News

.
Mekong Delta healthcare system growing rapidly, eases pressure on HCM City hospitals
Mekong Delta healthcare system growing rapidly, eases pressure on HCM City hospitals
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The healthcare system in the Mekong Delta has been steadily expanding and becoming increasingly sophisticated, and the large number of choices available now is helping reduce overcrowding at HCM City hospitals.

Legal proceedings launched against deadly wall collapse case in Dong Nai
Legal proceedings launched against deadly wall collapse case in Dong Nai
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The police of the southern province of Dong Nai on May 20 decided to start legal proceedings against the deadly wall collapse case at the Giang Dien Industrial Park.

Learning pressure is the biggest concern for children: survey
Learning pressure is the biggest concern for children: survey
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

A recent survey has found that learning pressure is the biggest challenge children face while staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang authorities asks for changes to building facades
Da Nang authorities asks for changes to building facades
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The People’s Committee of Da Nang has asked the two investors behind high-rise projects to change the glass used on the façade of the buildings by the end of this month.

Time to let motorbike’s little lights shine?
Time to let motorbike’s little lights shine?
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

A new draft law by the Ministry of Transport is aiming to shed some light on Vietnam's traffic problem.

Streets around Hanoi enjoy sight of blossoming lotus flowers
Streets around Hanoi enjoy sight of blossoming lotus flowers
PHOTOSicon  21/05/2020 

With beautiful lotuses serving to brighten up streets throughout Hanoi, many of the blossoming flowers can be seen being carried by street vendors in bicycles as they sell them at the start of summer, the traditional lotus flower season.

Lychee farmers enjoy early harvest
Lychee farmers enjoy early harvest
PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

In the recent years, local farmers in Thanh Ha district, Hai Duong province have expanded areas growing early ripen lychees with better yield.

Charming white lotus flowers spotted in bloom on outskirts of Hanoi
Charming white lotus flowers spotted in bloom on outskirts of Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

With pristine white lotus flowers starting to enter full bloom in a thousand-square-metre pond located in Tam Hung commune of Hanoi’s outlying Thanh Oai district, 

Snapshots of trams reminisce about old Hanoi
Snapshots of trams reminisce about old Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

The trams have been an inseparable part of the city’s landscape for more than two thirds of a century.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 21
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

Doctors to transfer British pilot to Cho Ray Hospital before lung transplant

Central bank, Quang Ninh best performers in 2019 Public Administration Reform Index
Central bank, Quang Ninh best performers in 2019 Public Administration Reform Index
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) ranked first in the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) in 2019 with 95.4 out of 100 points.

Natural disasters cause economic losses of over $1.38 billion this year
Natural disasters cause economic losses of over $1.38 billion this year
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

Natural disasters had claimed 15 lives and caused economic losses of more than 3.2 trillion VND (over 1.38 billion USD) this year to May 8, it was reported at a conference on May 19.

Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/05/2020 

The CEO admitted that she sent an attached file having the illegal nine-dash line.

British patient's lung function improves, transplant being considered
British patient's lung function improves, transplant being considered
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

The second computed tomography (CT) scan of the critically-ill British pilot, Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, showed positive improvements, said Dr Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, director of HCM City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Myanmar seizes Southeast Asia's biggest synthetic drugs
Myanmar seizes Southeast Asia's biggest synthetic drugs
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

Myanmar authorities have uncovered and seized Southeast Asia’s biggest-ever volume of synthetic drugs.

Man spends 20 years collecting documents of Uncle Ho
Man spends 20 years collecting documents of Uncle Ho
VIDEOicon  20/05/2020 

Many people collect photos, books and documents related to President Ho Chi Minh as a way to show their respect and deep gratitude to the Great Father who devoted his whole life for the nation and people. 

HCM City: Thu Thiem 2 bridge to open to traffic by late 2020
HCM City: Thu Thiem 2 bridge to open to traffic by late 2020
SOCIETYicon  20/05/2020 

Thu Thiem 2 bridge which links district 1 and district 2 in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to open to traffic by late 2020.

Debunking rumours about ethnic group's escape
Debunking rumours about ethnic group's escape
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Rumours spark interest in one of several sub-ethnic groups of the Chứt ethnic minority, located in Minh Hoa and Tuyen Hoa districts of Quang Binh.

Hanoi roads get more expensive by the time
Hanoi roads get more expensive by the time
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Hanoi’s roads are most expensive in the country and are becoming increasingly costly, with prices in the billions of VND per metre.

Vietnamese transgender man gives birth to a baby girl
Vietnamese transgender man gives birth to a baby girl
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

A well-known transgender couple – Minh Khang and Minh Anh – welcomed their first baby on May 16, making the husband Minh Khang the first transgender man in Vietnam to get pregnant and give birth to a baby.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 