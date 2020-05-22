Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Court upholds sentences for ex-officials of HCM City

 
 
23/05/2020    12:05 GMT+7

The High-level People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City on May 22 rejected all appeals filed by four defendants who are former city officials accused of “violating regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.

Court upholds sentences for ex-officials of HCM City hinh anh 1

Defendants at the trial

The appeal trial considered the appeals by Dao Anh Kiet (former Director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment), Le Van Thanh (former Deputy Chief of the Office of the HCM City People’s Committee), Nguyen Thanh Chuong (former head of the office’s urban division), and Truong Van Ut (former deputy head of the land management division at the Department of Natural Resources and Environment).

The other defendant, former Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Huu Tin, did not appeal against his seven-year prison sentence.

The jury said the defendants’ behaviours and roles in the case were tried comprehensively at the first-instance trial in December 2019, and they also failed to provide any new extenuating circumstances at this appeal trial. Given this, the jury rejected their appeals and upheld the initial sentences.

Therefore, Dao Anh Kiet will have to spend six years and six months in prison, Truong Van Ut five years, Le Van Thanh four years, and Nguyen Thanh Chuong three years for “violating regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.

Wrongdoings in this case were found after an investigation into the now-jailed Phan Van Anh Vu (also known as Vu “nhom”, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bac Nam 79 Construction JSC and the Nova Bac Nam 79 JSC) and his accomplices was expanded.

 

In 2014, Phan Van Anh Vu, in the name of a “shell organisation of the Ministry of Public Security’s General Department of Intelligence”, signed many documents or proposed leaders of the Ministry of Public Security request the HCM City People’s Committee to assist and create conditions for him to rent the State-managed land and building at No. 15 Thi Sach street to serve activities of the public security sector.

However, after receiving the land and building, Vu did not use them for police activities but carried out construction at this prime location for self-interest.

When then Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Huu Tin, received the request for permitting the Bac Nam 79 Construction JSC to directly sign a lease contract for the land lot at 15 Thi Sach, he did not report the issue to the then Chairman of the People’s Committee but assigned the municipal Department of Natural Resource and Environment to give procedural guidance.

After that, Le Van Thanh, Nguyen Thanh Chuong, Dao Anh Kiet, and Truong Van Ut proposed Nguyen Huu Tin rent out the land, sell the building and reduce the land rental for the land and building at 15 Thi Sach that ran counter to regulations./.VNA

 
 

.
A happy ending for a dog and its ethnic minority owner
A happy ending for a dog and its ethnic minority owner
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A video of a Mong ethnic elderly woman in the northern province of Ha Giang crying as she was forced to sell her beloved dog to make ends meet has recently gone viral on Facebook and moved many viewers to tears.

Hanoi swelters in the midst of a summer heat wave
Hanoi swelters in the midst of a summer heat wave
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

The majority of the country’s northern provinces, including Hanoi, have been hit by a major hot spell, with temperatures climbing to highs of 40 degrees Celsius.

Mahout dies in elephant attack in Dak Lak
Mahout dies in elephant attack in Dak Lak
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

An elephant tamer in the central highland province of Dak Lak has died after being attacked by a domestic elephant.

Doctors remove toothpick from female patient's anus
Doctors remove toothpick from female patient's anus
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Doctors from Hoan My-Da Nang Hospital have successful removed a toothpick from a patient’s anus after she swallowed while sleeping.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 22
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

20,000 made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kits exported

Health ministry considers repatriating British pilot after being treated for coronavirus
Health ministry considers repatriating British pilot after being treated for coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam's most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot, has now been deemed to be coronavirus-free, and the health ministry is considering the option of bringing him back to the UK for further care depending on his condition. 

Court sentences 15 in exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh
Court sentences 15 in exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

The People’s Court of Hoa Binh province on May 21 sentenced 15 defendants involved in the 2017-2018 national high school exam cheating scandal

Smoking increases risk of COVID-19 community transmission
Smoking increases risk of COVID-19 community transmission
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

Smoking can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission within the community as it weakens lung function and immune response to infections, an official said.

Liver from Hanoi brings revival to patient in HCM City
Liver from Hanoi brings revival to patient in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

A liver donated from an unfortunate brain dead woman in Hanoi has been transported to Ho Chi Minh City for transplant to a local patient, saving him from severe cirrhosis.

Smart learning solution from ILA in post-Covid-19 time
Smart learning solution from ILA in post-Covid-19 time
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

There are many reasons and criteria for parents to consider when choosing a learning model for their children since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Frontline doctors recall the three-month fight against COVID-19
Frontline doctors recall the three-month fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

Happy and relieved. That’s how Dr Pham Ngoc Thach, director of the Hanoi-based National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, feels after three months on the frontline battling in the war against COVID-19.

In Vietnam, snake bites a risk in summer
In Vietnam, snake bites a risk in summer
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

As summer arrives, so does an increase in the number of people bitten by venomous snakes.

Hanoi large trees left to die as construction stagnates
Hanoi large trees left to die as construction stagnates
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Over a hundred of large trees along Hanoi's Kim Ma Street which were relocated to a rented garden for the Nhon-Hanoi railway project are being left to die.

Private nursery schools face teacher shortage
Private nursery schools face teacher shortage
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Many private nursery schools in HCM City and neighbouring provinces are facing teacher shortage after three-month school closure.

HCMC Hospitals report increase in heat-related illnesses
HCMC Hospitals report increase in heat-related illnesses
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

HCM City and other localities in the south have recorded temperatures of 38-39 degrees Celsius in recent days, leading to more heat-related illnesses, especially among children and the elderly.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 21
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Eight wide-body aircraft transport Vietnamese medical supplies to US

Convenience stores become ideal heat shelters for Hanoi young people
Convenience stores become ideal heat shelters for Hanoi young people
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Convenience stores in Hanoi have become ideal heat shelters for many young people amid the blazing hot weather.

12 suspects involved in BIDV violations to be prosecuted
12 suspects involved in BIDV violations to be prosecuted
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The Supreme People’s Court has decided to prosecute 12 people involved in banking operation violations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

Vietnam to continue testing Covid-19 vaccine on mice
Vietnam to continue testing Covid-19 vaccine on mice
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production 1 (VABIOTECH) under the Ministry of Health will conduct a second test of Covid-19 vaccine on mice next month.

Over 1,000 experts coming to Quang Ngai to be quarantined
Over 1,000 experts coming to Quang Ngai to be quarantined
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

The central city of Quang Ngai will receive and quarantine over 1,000 foreign specialists coming to work at the Dung Quat Economic Zone and Hoa Phat Steel Company.

