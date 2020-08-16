COVID-19: 11 new cases bring national tally to 962

Vietnam has registered 11 more new cases of COVID-19, including 11 detected in Da Nang outbreak, one in Hanoi capital and two of entry, lifting the national tally to 962, the Ministry of Health reported on August 16 afternoon.

Among the newly detected infections, 8 cases found in central Da Nang city are mostly patients in treatment, care takers and those getting into close contact with infected people.

The patient in Hanoi is a 30- year-old man in Thanh Xuan district of Hanoi who travelled to Da Nang from July 20-22.

After running a fever, he went to Thanh Nhan Hospital for medical examination and then his sample was sent to the Hanoi Center for Disease Control for the first test which reported negative. However, the patient's second test result was later confirmed positive for SARS-COV-2 by Thanh Nhan Hospital and Hanoi Center for Disease Control on August 15.

Concerning the two imported cases, they entered Cam Ranh Airport from Japan on August 5 on flight VJ7387, and were isolated right after entry at Nha Trang University.

By August 16 afternoon, Vietnam reported 962 coronavirus cases, including 336 imported ones, and 626 community infections, with 486 cases related to Da Nang city since July 25.

The same day, 9 coronavirus patients in Da Nang, the country’s COVID-19 epicenter, were declared to be free from the virus, raising the national count of recoveries to 456.

Among the patients receiving treatment at medical facilities across the nation, a total of 115 tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus at least once or several times.

Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi Ngo Van Quy, Head of the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in the capital has just signed a document urging departments, agencies, sectors, and local administrations to intensify epidemic prevention and control work.

The People's Committee of Hanoi has advised local people stay indoors as much as possible, and properly implement countermeasure measures in a bid to limit the spread of the virus to the wider community.

The committee has underlined the need to conduct a RT-PCR test campaign on returnees from Da Nang between July 15- 29 and from other epidemic-hit provinces and cities according to the Ministry of Health's notice. In addition, all people returning from epidemic-hit localities, who have yet to undergo a 14-day mandatory isolation period must be kept in quarantine.

The weekend saw the nation record 33 new patients in total, 19 recoveries and 3 deaths. The national total infections now stand at 962, with 456 having successfully recovered from the disease, and 24 having died.

VOV

