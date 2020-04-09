Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19: A firm protective shield erected along South-western border

 
 
10/04/2020    17:30 GMT+7

An Giang province has set up approximately 100 checkpoints along its 100km border with Cambodia to tighten control over any human movements through the border amid the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 1

Roughly 100 checkpoints have been set up to impose strict control over those either entering or exiting the province through border gates, trails, and open crossings, with a specific focus on cutting down on those crossing illegally.

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 2

There are between five and seven people, including border guards, police officers, and soldiers, posted at each of the checkpoints.

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 3

The inspection teams manning the checkpoints work around the clock.

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 4

Colonel Huynh Van Dong has assigned disease prevention task forces with the responsibility of reducing the potential threat of the COVID-19 entering the country through one of the border gates

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 5

Sniffer dogs are also on hand to aid in supervision activities at the Vinh Xuong international border gate

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 6

Border guards check the body temperature of people passing through the Vinh Xuong international border gate.

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 7

People that do not have permanent residence in Vietnam are not permitted to enter the country due to tightened regulations.

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 8

Task forces have been assigned to the Long Binh Border Gate to fight the threat of the COVID-19 epidemic

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 9

Border guards stationed at the Vinh Gia border station inspect nearby trails and open crossings

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 10
 

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 11

Taking a break after a patrol

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 12

A typical meal for on-duty staff at the border

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 13

In addition to preventing people from illegally entering and exiting the province, task forces have also moved to reduce the flow of illegally transported goods across the border

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 14

Local residents have been provided with updated information on COVID-19 preventive measures.

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 15

Aside from strict measures placed on the border gates, guards in An Giang have also distributed leaflets featuring information on disease prevention and control to residents.

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 16

covid-19: a firm protective shield erected along south-western border hinh 17

Soldiers posted on the frontline in the fight against the virus receive gifts from local authorities.

VOV

