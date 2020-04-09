COVID-19: A firm protective shield erected along South-western border

An Giang province has set up approximately 100 checkpoints along its 100km border with Cambodia to tighten control over any human movements through the border amid the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

Roughly 100 checkpoints have been set up to impose strict control over those either entering or exiting the province through border gates, trails, and open crossings, with a specific focus on cutting down on those crossing illegally.

There are between five and seven people, including border guards, police officers, and soldiers, posted at each of the checkpoints.

The inspection teams manning the checkpoints work around the clock.

Colonel Huynh Van Dong has assigned disease prevention task forces with the responsibility of reducing the potential threat of the COVID-19 entering the country through one of the border gates

Sniffer dogs are also on hand to aid in supervision activities at the Vinh Xuong international border gate

Border guards check the body temperature of people passing through the Vinh Xuong international border gate.

People that do not have permanent residence in Vietnam are not permitted to enter the country due to tightened regulations.

Task forces have been assigned to the Long Binh Border Gate to fight the threat of the COVID-19 epidemic

Border guards stationed at the Vinh Gia border station inspect nearby trails and open crossings

Taking a break after a patrol

A typical meal for on-duty staff at the border

In addition to preventing people from illegally entering and exiting the province, task forces have also moved to reduce the flow of illegally transported goods across the border

Local residents have been provided with updated information on COVID-19 preventive measures.

Aside from strict measures placed on the border gates, guards in An Giang have also distributed leaflets featuring information on disease prevention and control to residents.

Soldiers posted on the frontline in the fight against the virus receive gifts from local authorities.

VOV

