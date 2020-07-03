Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/07/2020 13:14:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Covid-19 affects 30.8 million employees in Vietnam

05/07/2020    13:10 GMT+7

Some 30.8 million employees aged over 15 in Vietnam had been left reeling from the coronavirus pandemic by June, with roughly eight million being laid off or having their working hours reduced and 17.6 million given salary cuts.

Employees work at an apparel firm. As of June, some 30.8 million employees aged over 15 in Vietnam were affected as a result of the coronavirus pandemic – PHOTO: VNA

Services were the hardest-hit sector, with a staggering 72% of employees affected, followed by the industrial and agro-forestry-aquatic sectors at 67.8% and 25.1%, respectively.

These figures were given at a conference held on June 29 by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to discuss solutions for employees and employers nationwide to overcome the effects of Covid-19.

Speaking at the event, head of the ministry’s Department of Employment Vu Trong Binh pointed out that the local labor market has been struggling to cope with the fallout from Covid-19 .

The number of furloughed employees continued to rise, while the job opportunities at home and abroad were still a thorny issue in the first half of this year, the official noted.

He added that some 540,000 people were employed in the first half of this year, meeting 36.5% of this year’s target. Meanwhile, over 565,000 people applied for unemployment allowances, up 32% compared with the same period last year, with expenditure on unemployment benefits reaching some VND7 trillion.

Le Van Thanh, Deputy Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, forecast that the labor and employment sector would continue to face obstacles till the end of the year. The ministry would collate feedback from the affected enterprises and submit it to the Government to address problems. It also proposed that the Government relax regulations to allow companies to tap the unemployment insurance fund for employee training. SGT

 
 
 

Other News

.
British pilot healthy enough to fly home on July 12
British pilot healthy enough to fly home on July 12
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s most critically ill COVID-19 patient has recovered well and is now in good enough health to be flown back home to the UK on July 12 as per the request of the UK Embassy in Vietnam.

Hanoi stops renovation and repair of old villas
Hanoi stops renovation and repair of old villas
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Villas and architectural works built before 1954 in Hanoi will not be licensed for renovation and repair in the near future.

Is it time to remove schools for the gifted in Vietnam?
Is it time to remove schools for the gifted in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Dr Nguyen Duc Thanh believes that the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted should be closed down or sold to private investors.

District and commune-level administrative units to be streamlined
District and commune-level administrative units to be streamlined
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Six administrative units at district-level and 546 units at communal level have been streamlined under a plan of rearrangement of administrative units for the 2019-2021 period, said the chief of Office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Total number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged at 355
Total number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged at 355
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported on July 4, leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 355, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Thu Thiem project: HCMC seeks to penalize violators
Thu Thiem project: HCMC seeks to penalize violators
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

HCMC is set to report a plan to penalize 66 officials who committed violations related to the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in the city’s District 2 to the Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee this month.

Hundreds of foreigners likely to enter HCMC for work
Hundreds of foreigners likely to enter HCMC for work
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The HCMC government has written to the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to allow 437 foreign experts, managers, skilled workers and investors to enter Vietnam for work.

Diphtheria vaccination to be offered for under-7 children
Diphtheria vaccination to be offered for under-7 children
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

All children under seven years old in Việt Nam will be given free vaccination against diphtheria.

Da Nang: Nam O fish sauce making recognised as intangible cultural heritage
Da Nang: Nam O fish sauce making recognised as intangible cultural heritage
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The People’s Committee of Lien Chieu district in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on July 4 to receive a certificate recognizing Nam O fish sauce making as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Binh Dinh households face water shortage
Binh Dinh households face water shortage
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Thousands of households in central Binh Dinh Province’s My Chanh Commune have been living without tap water for years and must buy clean water for daily use.

Save a cup, save the environment
Save a cup, save the environment
SOCIETYicon  04/07/2020 

Bringing your own reusable cup to buy takeaway drinks helps cut down on single-use plastic. But what if you forget to bring it one day?

Drug prevention forces try to combat new drugs and crimes
Drug prevention forces try to combat new drugs and crimes
SOCIETYicon  04/07/2020 

Colonel Vu Van Hau, deputy head of the Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes talks about the drug crimes.

Vietnam supports Laos in education
Vietnam supports Laos in education
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  13 giờ trước 

A new secondary school has been recently inaugurated in Bounneua district in Laos’ Phongsaly province as a gift from the Vietnamese Government, the Vientiane Times reported on its July 3 issue.

Nigerian man finds internet fame and happy family in Vietnam
Nigerian man finds internet fame and happy family in Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  04/07/2020 

A Nigerian man living in Vietnam has become an internet hit thanks to his funny videos and Vietnamese language skills.

Vietnam makes progress in public budget accountability
Vietnam makes progress in public budget accountability
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam’s Government and Ministry of Finance has made efforts to realise its commitments on public budget accountability and gained increased confidence from people and development partners regarding budget management,

Children need four diphtheria shots
Children need four diphtheria shots
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The General Department of Preventive Medicine has urged parents to be sure their children have a total of four diphtheria vaccine shots taken at the proper times. 

Over 70% of high school graduates apply for universities
Over 70% of high school graduates apply for universities
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

640,000 students who have just taken high school graduation exams have sent applications to universities nationwide this year according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 3
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam attends UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security

270 Korean experts enter Vietnam, work for LG Group
270 Korean experts enter Vietnam, work for LG Group
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam Airlines flight VN9417 carrying 270 experts from Incheon International Airport in the Republic of Korea landed at Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong port city on July 2.

Government Decree on entry and exit of foreigners into Vietnam
Government Decree on entry and exit of foreigners into Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has recently promulgated Decree No 75/2020 providing details for a number of articles belonging to the Law on amendments and supplements and a number of articles

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 