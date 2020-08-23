COVID-19: Another elderly patient dies in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27

A 73-year-old woman who was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus has died in Da Nang city, the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 27.

The female woman lives in Lien Chieu district, Da Nang city. She was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure in addition to heart failure, anemia, hypertension, and right femoral fracture.

She was admitted to Da Nang hospital in late July for treatment and tested positive for the SARS-C0V-2 virus on July 29.

Having severe respiratory failure on July 31, the patient was on mechanical ventilation and relied on continuous dialysis and active resuscitation measures. She were transferred to Da Nang’s Hoa Vang field hospital on August 4 for continued treatment.

On August 22, the patient fell into a deep coma and died at 10:40 a.m. the following day.

According to doctors, the patient died of septic shock, multi-organ failure due to COVID-19 complications alongside end-stage chronic renal failure, hypertension, heart failure, and femoral neck fracture.

This is the 27th coronavirus fatality Vietnam has registered since the virus recurred in late July. It had recorded no deaths in the previous wave of COVID-19.

Most of the fatalities were elderly people who suffered from serious illnesses such as end-stage kidney cancer, severe pneumonia, diabetes and multi-organ failure.

