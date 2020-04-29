Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
29/04/2020 12:17:59 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
COVID-19 case number stays unchanged, one more positive again

 
 
29/04/2020    08:11 GMT+7

There are no new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam overnight by April 29 morning, keeping the total at 270 and marking the 13th straight day without patients infected with the novel coronavirus in the community.

COVID-19 case number stays unchanged, one more positive again

Health workers collect samples for COVID-19 testing 

However, Case 151, who was earlier given the all-clear, tested positive again on April 28, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

She is the wife of Case 207. Both were previously discharged from hospital and quarantined at home for an additional 14 days. However, when her husband was found to relapse into the disease on April 27, she was immediately sent to the COVID-19 hospital in Cu Chi district of Ho Chi Minh City.

Although the test result on April 27 showed that she was negative, another test on the next day indicated she was positive again.

Among the 270 cases, 130 are imported cases and have been quarantined upon their arrival in Vietnam. As many as 221 of all the patients have fully recovered.

 

Of the 49 patients still under treatment, 11 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and eight negative at least twice.

Meanwhile, 42,057 people who have close contact with confirmed patients or returned from other countries are currently kept in quarantine, including 323 at hospitals, 6,643 at other quarantine facilities and 35,091 at home./.

 
 

