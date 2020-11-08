COVID-19: Citizens from Germany, Romania brought home

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in Germany and Romania have been brought home on a flight operated by Vietnam Airlines.

The flight was arranged on November 7 and 8 by Vietnamese agencies in coordination with relevant agencies of Germany and Romania.

Passengers on the flight included under-18 children, students who had completed study, labourers with expired visas and contracts and others in disadvantaged circumstances.

In the context of travel restrictions, Vietnamese representative agencies abroad have worked with host countries’ authorities to facilitate Vietnamese citizens’ journey to gathering places in Frankfurt (Germany) and Bucharest (Romania) to board the flight.

In-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic were rigorously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.

All passengers and crew members received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations upon arrival at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with citizens’ wishes, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine capacity in Vietnam.

VNA