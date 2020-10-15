Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad

16/10/2020    06:50 GMT+7

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on October 15 demanded serious compliance with rules on the management of people entering Vietnam so as to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad hinh anh 1

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the meeting of the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control on October 15 (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting of the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control in Hanoi, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen reported that as of October 15 afternoon, 38.8 million infection cases had been reported around the world, including nearly 1.1 million deaths.

Europe is facing a new outbreak as the number of new COVID-19 cases has been rising sharply there. Many European countries have re-imposed measures in efforts to contain the resurgence, he noted.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has gone through 43 consecutive days without new community infections. It has reported 1,124 cases of COVID-19 so far, including 35 fatalities.

Tuyen said the Ministry of Health (MoH) has worked with other ministries and sectors to draft procedures for the entry, monitoring and health quarantine of those entering Vietnam from “safe countries” via commercial flights.

At present, people entering Vietnam have to undergo COVID-19 testing three times, instead of twice like previously regulated, so as to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The MoH is managing information about those entering the country, and it will provide access rights for local authorities and health and police forces in the time ahead so as to facilitate the monitoring of these persons in their localities, the deputy minister added.

 

At the meeting, experts emphasised three groups that may trigger COVID-19 transmission: people entering Vietnam illegally, those entering legally but not adhering to disease prevention and control rules, and some imported goods.

Discussing procedures and measures to manage persons coming from abroad, they also stressed the need to create favourable conditions for foreign entrepreneurs, investors, workers, and experts to enter Vietnam so as to meet domestic production and business demand.

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan suggested relevant agencies soon issue detailed guidance for the reopening of commercial international air routes, with priority given to routes linking with safe countries, so as to help realise the “twin targets” of fighting against COVID-19 and promoting economic growth.

Given the rapid spread of COVID-19 around the world, Director of the MoH’s Department of Preventive Medicine Dang Quang Tan said although the domestic disease situation has been brought under control, staying vigilance is a must since winter with favourable weather for the virus development is coming.

Disease prevention and control measures still need to be continued, especially communications to raise public awareness, he added, recommending big and populous localities like Hanoi, Da Nang and Khanh Hoa to make the wearing of face masks compulsory and fine any who refuses to do so like in Ho Chi Minh City.

Echoing the view, Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam pointed out that as COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the world, with almost 400,000 new cases every day, Vietnam must not be off guard but consolidate all forces and ready all anti-pandemic measures.

He requested serious management and quarantine of people entering the country, stressing that they still have to be monitored for another 14 days after finishing their quarantine period so as not to enable a new outbreak./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

While serving as director of Khanh Hoa Province's Foreign Affairs Department, Nguyen Quoc Tram directed his subordinates to issue a fake diplomatic note and a fake invitation letter invite Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thao and himself to visit the US.

Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

As of 7:30pm on October 15, the bodies of all 13 members of a rescue team buried by a landslide in central Thua Thien Hue province’s Phong Dien district had been retrieved.

Pandemic makes returning to Vietnam to study tough for Vietnamese in Cambodia
Pandemic makes returning to Vietnam to study tough for Vietnamese in Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Phan Thi Thuy Trang, wants to go back to school as soon as she gets out of quarantine camp.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 15
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 15
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Two killed and 20 wounded after truck collides with coach

Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam
Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Rescue forces have been urgently searching for the 17 missing victims of the landslide that has hit the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Dien district, Thua Thien Hue province, central Vietnam.

First-grade textbooks cause furore
First-grade textbooks cause furore
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training recently asked a national textbook assessment council to review the first-grade Vietnamese language textbook over concerns its content is inappropriate for first-graders.

More textbooks for first graders face criticism
More textbooks for first graders face criticism
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Some reading practice texts in the Canh Dieu (Kite) textbook on the Vietnamese language have been described as ‘fabricated’ and ‘teaching children laziness and playing tricks’.

Investigation launched over vaccine shots after two deaths
Investigation launched over vaccine shots after two deaths
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The National Expanded Programme on Immunisation Office will work with local authorities to investigate the causes of the deaths of two infants following vaccine shots in Vinh Phuc and Son La provinces.

Scientist with many citations excluded from list of candidates for professorship
Scientist with many citations excluded from list of candidates for professorship
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The news that Associate Prof Nguyen Thoi Trung from Ton Duc Thang University, who is among the scientists with the highest number of citations, has been excluded from the list of candidates for a professorship title has surprised many observers.

VIETNAM NEWS 14/10
VIETNAM NEWS 14/10
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Nine imported cases bring Vietnam’s COVID-19 count to 1,122

19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised
19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Rescuers managed to bring 19 victims, including one fatality, from the Rao Trang 4 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue to hospital on the afternoon of October 14, while rescue efforts continue at the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant.

Military forces intensifies rescue operations at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant
Military forces intensifies rescue operations at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Rescue forces made up of military personnel, medics, and members of the police have urgently joined rescue efforts to look for the missing victims of a landslide which hit Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

Hue hit by prolonged period of heavy rain
Hue hit by prolonged period of heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Heavy downpours lasting for several days have inundated many areas throughout the city of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, leaving many places submerged and thousands of homes flooded, with four people dead and one missing.

Hanoi-based hospital performs 1,000th kidney transplant
Hanoi-based hospital performs 1,000th kidney transplant
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Doctors at Viet Duc (Vietnam - Germany) Friendship Hospital have reached a new milestone as they performed the 1,000th successful kidney transplant at the hospital, an official from the hospital has confirmed.

Nine more Indian nationals test positive for coronavirus in Vietnam
Nine more Indian nationals test positive for coronavirus in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Nine more Indian experts who recently landed in Vietnam have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

HCM City receives first train for Metro Line No 1
HCM City receives first train for Metro Line No 1
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

The Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on October 13 to receive the first train for the city’s Metro Line No 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien).

Airlines adjust schedules due to Storm Nangka
Airlines adjust schedules due to Storm Nangka
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Vietnamese airlines have announced adjustments to their flight schedules on October 14 as the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam directed the closure of Vinh and Tho Xuan airports from 12:00-21:00 on the day due to Storm Nangka.

1,000 people deployed for hydropower plant landslide rescue
1,000 people deployed for hydropower plant landslide rescue
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Up to 1,000 people have been sent to search people missing in connection with the landslides at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Woman devotes her life to disabled and stray animals
Woman devotes her life to disabled and stray animals
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

A woman in HCM City has been feeding and looking after disabled and stray cats and dogs in the city for years.

VIETNAM NEWS 13/10
VIETNAM NEWS 13/10
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Hanoi and HCM City record rising hand-foot-mouth cases

