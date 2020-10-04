COVID-19 fight not over yet, warns Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has warned the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet and localities should remain highly vigilant against the possible resurgence of the virus.

Chairing a COVID-19 review meeting in Hanoi on October 3, Dam noted ministries and localities have effectively implemented the government’s dual goal of epidemic prevention and economic recovery in recent times, thus bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control.







However, he cited international COVID-19 risk assessments, saying that the pandemic could last till the end of 2021 due to the unavailability of vaccines, and the virus is likely to resurge and spread quickly in the coming winter months.

Therefore, he asked ministries and localities, especially people, not to be complacent in order to prevent a possible third outbreak of the virus in the country.

International experts have warned that wearing face masks, swiftly conducting contact tracing and testing, quarantining suspected cases and imposing social distancing are among key measures to be taken to contain the disease, and Vietnam has done a rather good job, said the Deputy PM.

The country also increased cooperation with international organisations to study the SARS-CoV-2 virus, share treatment therapy and offer mutual support, he said.

He welcomed the recent launch of a map on safe living with COVID-19 at www.antoancovid.vn to control the disease on a national scale. The map will firstly be used at schools and healthcare facilities to update information about the disease. It will then be used in lodging facilities, offices, factories, supermarkets and public transport vehicles.

The deputy PM asked the Ministry of Health to work closely with the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Information and Communications to complete the tool.

He also assigned the Ministry of Health to work on the national electronic health records to monitor the health of the elderly, patients with underlying health issues and those at high risk of COVID-19 infection, as well as to step up remote health check-ups and treatment.

Vietnam has so far recorded 1,096 coronavirus infections and 35 deaths. As many as 1,020 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospital. The remaining 41 patients are in stable health condition.

VOV