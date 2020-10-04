Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19 fight not over yet, warns Deputy PM

04/10/2020    16:29 GMT+7

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has warned the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet and localities should remain highly vigilant against the possible resurgence of the virus.

Chairing a COVID-19 review meeting in Hanoi on October 3, Dam noted ministries and localities have effectively implemented the government’s dual goal of epidemic prevention and economic recovery in recent times, thus bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

However, he cited international COVID-19 risk assessments, saying that the pandemic could last till the end of 2021 due to the unavailability of vaccines, and the virus is likely to resurge and spread quickly in the coming winter months.

Therefore, he asked ministries and localities, especially people, not to be complacent in order to prevent a possible third outbreak of the virus in the country.

International experts have warned that wearing face masks, swiftly conducting contact tracing and testing, quarantining suspected cases and imposing social distancing are among key measures to be taken to contain the disease, and Vietnam has done a rather good job, said the Deputy PM.

The country also increased cooperation with international organisations to study the SARS-CoV-2 virus, share treatment therapy and offer mutual support, he said.

 

He welcomed the recent launch of a map on safe living with COVID-19 at www.antoancovid.vn to control the disease on a national scale. The map will firstly be used at schools and healthcare facilities to update information about the disease. It will then be used in lodging facilities, offices, factories, supermarkets and public transport vehicles.

The deputy PM asked the Ministry of Health to work closely with the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Information and Communications to complete the tool.

He also assigned the Ministry of Health to work on the national electronic health records to monitor the health of the elderly, patients with underlying health issues and those at high risk of COVID-19 infection, as well as to step up remote health check-ups and treatment.

Vietnam has so far recorded 1,096 coronavirus infections and 35 deaths. As many as 1,020 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospital. The remaining 41 patients are in stable health condition.

Da Nang welcomes first group of tourists after over two months

The Department of Tourism in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on October 4 to welcome the first group of domestic tourists after more than two months all tourism activities in the city were suspended to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Driving kids’ dreams of health and happiness
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

It’s perhaps a child’s greatest right to dream and enjoy a happy life. While many hold great ambition, others simply dare to dream of a normal life without illness.

10th grader wins IMO gold medal in mathematics
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Ngo Quy Dang has won the gold medal at the international mathematics competition IMO 2020. Dang, a student at the High School for the Gifted in Natural Sciences, got 36 out of 42 score and solved 5 out of 6 questions at the competition.

VN pre-schools lack 45,000 teachers
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

By the end of the 2019-2020 academic year, Vietnam had 364,776 nursery school teachers, an increase of 2, 604 teachers over the previous year, according to a report from the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

Vietnam enters 32nd consecutive day without COVID-19 infection in community
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on October 4 morning, entering the 32nd consecutive day without infections in the community.

Slew of traffic infrastructure works on the cards around HCM City airport to ease congestion
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

HCM City plans a number of traffic infrastructure works around Tan Son Nhat Airport to cope with the whopping 50 million passengers it is expected to handle annually by 2023 when its T3 terminal is completed.

Cashless parking payments offered in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Da Nang City’s transport department is piloting the smart parking fee collection application myparking.vn for two downtown streets – Tran Phu and Bach Dang – for two months before expanding to other car parks.

Deputy PM chairs teleconference on COVID-19 fight in new situation
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chaired its national teleconference on October 3 to review the fight against the pandemic in the new situation.

Dong Tam case: Five defendants ask for clemency
SOCIETYicon  03/10/2020 

Five people convicted in a case of disturbance that saw three police officers burnt to death in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s outskirt district of My Duc lodged appeals to the People’s Court of Hanoi, asking for clemency and penalty reduction.

The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon
FEATUREicon  03/10/2020 

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

Ring charged with sending people illegally to Australia, America
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The Investigation Security Agency and Ministry of Public Security have just completed the investigation of a network sending people illegally to Australia with very sophisticated tricks.

Train for Saigon’s first metro route leaves Japan
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train leaves Kasado port on September 30 and is expected to dock in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8, according to the Management Board of Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR).

Vietnam reports no COVID-19 community infection for 30 consecutive days
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on October 2 morning, marking 30 consecutive days without new infections in the community.

Students at teacher training universities to be supported VND3.63m a month
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Students at teacher training universities will get financial support of VND3.63m (USD156) a month from the government from November 15.

NZ Embassy to organize virtual education showcase for Vietnamese students
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

In the context of COVID-19, Education New Zealand (ENZ) will adopt a new approach for Vietnamese students to discover and experience New Zealand’seducation through the virtual New Zealand Education Showcase, to be held on October 18.

HCM City on full alert for hand-foot-mouth cases
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

The number of people being infected by the hand-foot-mouth (HFM) disease in HCM City has witnessed a sharp increase, with a total of 6,358 cases being reported between the beginning of the year and the 39th week of the year.

Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway still not operating, Hanoi sends letter to PM
SOCIETYicon  02/10/2020 

Hanoi Party Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue said he has sent a letter to the Prime Minister about the problems of the Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway project, and the PM has promised to have a meeting with relevant ministries to discuss the problem.

Traditional lanterns still lighting up Mid-Autumn Festival
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

An old man parks his motorbike in front of Ly Tu Trong Park in the central city of Ha Tinh with some big, colourful star-shaped lanterns on it.

Northwestern Urban Area in HCM City to attract more investment, drive economic growth
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

The development of HCM City's Northwestern Urban Area is expected to attract increased investment, drive economic growth of neighbouring areas, and strengthen relations with Cambodia and other ASEAN countries.

Hanoi shop owners criticised for charging photo taking fees
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Shop owners on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter have asked visitors to pay fees for taking photos at their shops for the mid-Autumn festival, causing public outrage.

Sharp rise in dengue fever cases nationwide
SOCIETYicon  01/10/2020 

Since the beginning of the year up to 70,000 cases of dengue fever have been reported nationwide, including seven deaths, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health.

