Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/07/2020 15:29:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

COVID-19: First Central Highland province imposes social distancing order

30/07/2020    15:20 GMT+7

The Central Highland province of Dak Lak has decided to impose the social distancing order, starting 00.00hrs July 30, after a local resident returning from Da Nang city was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

COVID-19: First Central Highland province imposes social distancing order
Medical workers check body temperature of local residents returning from  Da Nang city, a coronavirus hotspot in the coutry


Social distancing is the necessary measure to prevent and control the virus from further spreading in the locality, said Pham Ngoc Nghi, head of the provincial administration, after signing the decision to practise the order. 

Dak Lak has temporarily suspended non-essential services such as entertainment venues, bars, karaoke palours, dancing halls and cinemas. It has banned all cultural and sporting events, as well as public gatherings of more than 20 people at religious sites or places of worship.    

The province has recommended local resident stay at home as much as they can, and follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Restaurants and cafes are required to check visitors’ body temperature, provide sanitizer at the entrance door, and arrange seats at least 1m away from each other.

 

Dak Lak on July 29 confirmed the first coronavirus case in the locality. The female patient is a 21-year-old student of Da Nang-based Dong A University.  

She had attended an internship at Da Nang hospital from June 22 to July 17. She displayed clinical symptoms of the virus and tested positive on July 29.

The patient is now being quarantined at the Central Highlands General Hospital for medical surveillance and treatment. 

Dak Lak is the first locality in the Central Highlands that has reported the recurrence of the virus. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Heavy rain forecast as tropical depression forms in East Sea
Heavy rain forecast as tropical depression forms in East Sea
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A low-pressure zone is currently building up in the East Sea area and is likely to develop into a tropical depression over the course of the next 24 hours, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Military forces disinfect Da Nang coronavirus hotspot
Military forces disinfect Da Nang coronavirus hotspot
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Military Zone 5 High Command sprayed disinfectant throughout three hospitals and some residential areas in Da Nang on the evening of July 29 following a lockdown being enforced due to the detection of COVID-19 cases.

Social distancing imposed on UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
Social distancing imposed on UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Nam will impose social distancing on Hoi An tourist city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, starting 00.00hrs July 31, after a local resident was infected with COVID-19.

Hanoi conducts extensive COVID-19 testing
Hanoi conducts extensive COVID-19 testing
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Hanoi capital is conducting an extensive COVID-19 testing campaign as more than 21,000 people have returned to the capital city from Da Nang, a coronavirus hotspot in central Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh City again detects illegal Chinese immigrants
Ho Chi Minh City again detects illegal Chinese immigrants
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Thanh district has detected 11 Chinese nationals who had previously entered Vietnam illegally, local police said on July 29.

Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday urged improving testing capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests on individuals who are in close contact with patients and those at hotspots.

Business, resident satisfaction a 'top priority' for HCM City
Business, resident satisfaction a 'top priority' for HCM City
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

HCM City views “greater satisfaction of residents and businesses as a top priority” as part of its effort to ensure better governance and public administration, a city official said yesterday.

HCM City to open public bidding for bus routes
HCM City to open public bidding for bus routes
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Transport plans to open public bidding for 45 bus routes by the end of this year and early next year.

Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case
Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities on Wednesday evening decided to lockdown an alley of Hoang Hoa Tham Street in Tay Ho District after a local resident was suspected of being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home
Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A special flight carrying 219 Vietnamese laborers in Equatorial Guinea, 140 of whom infected with coronavirus landed at Noi Bai International Airport on July 29.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 30
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

HCM City puts hotel in lockdown due to suspected COVID-19 case

Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media
Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Foreign media have spoken highly of the Vietnamese Government’s response following newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, voicing a belief that the country can bring the situation under control.

WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm
WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Vietnam Kidong Park has said the occurrence of new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang is not alarming, 

Supervision over COVID-19 pandemic to be tightened nationwide
Supervision over COVID-19 pandemic to be tightened nationwide
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 29 ordered tightening supervision over the pandemic in all localities nationwide, 

High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19
High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 27 instructed the Ministry of Education and Training to hold the high school graduation examination in all provinces and cities as previously scheduled, 

Universities told to be selective about returning students
Universities told to be selective about returning students
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Universities in Vietnam are welcoming returning students, but say that they will only admit students who can satisfy their requirements.

Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case
Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Competent agencies in Hanoi put under lockdown an alley in Me Tri ward, Nam Tu Liem district, on July 29 morning as a resident here was suspected of having contracted the SARS-CoV-2

Suspects of bank robbery in Hanoi arrested
Suspects of bank robbery in Hanoi arrested
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Two men suspected of robbing VNĐ942 million during an armed bank raid have been arrested.

Illegal border crossings discovered in Ha Giang
Illegal border crossings discovered in Ha Giang
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Border soldiers and police in northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on Monday caught three groups of people trying to illegally enter China.

Cancer the second leading cause of death in Vietnam
Cancer the second leading cause of death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Vietnam, accounting for 17.9 per cent and 19.9 per cent of total deaths caused by diseases in the country in 2010 and 2017 respectively.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 