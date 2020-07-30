COVID-19: First Central Highland province imposes social distancing order

The Central Highland province of Dak Lak has decided to impose the social distancing order, starting 00.00hrs July 30, after a local resident returning from Da Nang city was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Medical workers check body temperature of local residents returning from Da Nang city, a coronavirus hotspot in the coutry



Social distancing is the necessary measure to prevent and control the virus from further spreading in the locality, said Pham Ngoc Nghi, head of the provincial administration, after signing the decision to practise the order.

Dak Lak has temporarily suspended non-essential services such as entertainment venues, bars, karaoke palours, dancing halls and cinemas. It has banned all cultural and sporting events, as well as public gatherings of more than 20 people at religious sites or places of worship.

The province has recommended local resident stay at home as much as they can, and follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Restaurants and cafes are required to check visitors’ body temperature, provide sanitizer at the entrance door, and arrange seats at least 1m away from each other.

Dak Lak on July 29 confirmed the first coronavirus case in the locality. The female patient is a 21-year-old student of Da Nang-based Dong A University.

She had attended an internship at Da Nang hospital from June 22 to July 17. She displayed clinical symptoms of the virus and tested positive on July 29.

The patient is now being quarantined at the Central Highlands General Hospital for medical surveillance and treatment.

Dak Lak is the first locality in the Central Highlands that has reported the recurrence of the virus. VOV