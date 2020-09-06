COVID-19: Four days without new locally transmitted cases in Vietnam

Vietnam has registered no locally transmitted coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, keeping its tally of infections at 1,049 and death toll at 35, according to the Ministry of Health on September 6 afternoon.

September 6 marks the fourth consecutive day no new cases of community transmission have been detected in Vietnam, the ministry said in its 18.00hrs update.

The country has recorded 691 community acquired infections, including 551 cases confirmed since July 25 when the virus resurged in Vietnam’s Da Nang city. No imported cases have been announced over the past 48 hours.

Ten patients have been discharged from hospital, all in Da Nang, during the past 12 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 815 nationwide.

Among more than 200 active cases, 86 patients have tested negative for the virus at least once. 35 patients have died of COVID-19 and other underlying illnesses.

Currently, five patients are in critical condition and one patient is at a high risk of death, according to doctors. The 50-year-old woman is relying on mechanical ventilation, and has generalised edema. She was diagnosed with pneumonia due to COVID-19 complication, heart failure, hypertension, diabetes, and end-stage chronic renal failure.

The number of quarantined people who had contact with COVID-19 patients or returned from epidemic hit countries has fallen to 40,600.

VOV