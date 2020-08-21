COVID-19: Hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way

Amid COVID-19 fears, beer drinkers in Hanoi can now toast one another by clinking glasses under a transparent shield erected in table instead of the normal way.

The administration of Hanoi has ordered all local restaurants and coffee shops to put social distancing regulations in place as part of COVID-19 prevention efforts.

From midnight August 19, bars and restaurants must arrange seats at least one metre apart from each other.

A transparent shield has been erected, separating the table into two parts. Customers can still see, talk to one another and even clink their glasses of beer under the shield.

Customers maintain a one-metre distance from one another when drinking.

Staff prepare tables with shields in order to follow newly-implemented rules.

A similar scene can be viewed at a beer restaurant on Lang street.

Tien Phong/VOV

