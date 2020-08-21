Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19: Hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way

24/08/2020    10:21 GMT+7

Amid COVID-19 fears, beer drinkers in Hanoi can now toast one another by clinking glasses under a transparent shield erected in table instead of the normal way.

covid-19: hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way hinh 1

The administration of Hanoi has ordered all local restaurants and coffee shops to put social distancing regulations in place as part of COVID-19 prevention efforts.

covid-19: hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way hinh 2

From midnight August 19, bars and restaurants must arrange seats at least one metre apart from each other.

covid-19: hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way hinh 3

A transparent shield has been erected, separating the table into two parts. Customers can still see, talk to one another and even clink their glasses of beer under the shield.

covid-19: hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way hinh 4

Customers maintain a one-metre distance from one another when drinking.

covid-19: hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way hinh 5

 
covid-19: hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way hinh 6

covid-19: hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way hinh 7

Staff prepare tables with shields in order to follow newly-implemented rules.

covid-19: hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way hinh 8

A similar scene can be viewed at a beer restaurant on Lang street.

Tien Phong/VOV

Historical relic sites in Hanoi left deserted amid COVID-19 fears

Historical relic sites in Hanoi left deserted amid COVID-19 fears

The majority of historical landmarks throughout the capital have fallen quite despite remaining open as visitors stay away due to fears surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hanoi's restaurants & cafes on the first day of social distancing

Hanoi's restaurants & cafes on the first day of social distancing

Many restaurants and coffee shops in Hanoi strictly obeyed the social distancing rules on August 19. However, some did not comply with the regulations.

 
 

.
Volunteers help relieve ear pain from face mask use
Volunteers help relieve ear pain from face mask use
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Volunteers across the country have come up with ways to help frontline medical workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic relieve ear pain caused by prolonged use of face masks.

Migrant workers struggle to survive amid second COVID-19 outbreak
Migrant workers struggle to survive amid second COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Migrant workers in HCM City are seeking part-time work to compensate for reduced hours after the second COVID-19 outbreak.

Schoolboy works hard to overcome illness
Schoolboy works hard to overcome illness
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Nguyen Duc Quan, a 12th grader in Hai Phong City, is determined to make his dreams come true despite suffering from brittle bone disease (osteogenesis imperfecta).

Phony psychic scams the innocent with her fraudulent claims
Phony psychic scams the innocent with her fraudulent claims
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

Labelling herself as "the psychic", Vu Thi Hoa says she can locate the remains of unknown martyrs from war. With well-prepared fraudulent tricks, she plays on emotional triggers to get gullible victims to provide her big bucks.

Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

Many foreigners who are living and working in Da Nang are positively contributing to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the central city. 

COVID-19: Two more cases confirmed in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
COVID-19: Two more cases confirmed in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Two more residents have been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Vietnam, while national death toll has risen to 27 after a fatality was registered on August 23, the Ministry of Health reported at 18.00hrs.

HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The HCM City Women's Police Team, with 58 members, are practicing motorcycle driving and traffic guide skills in preparation for the launch on August 25.

Quang Ngai residents happy as 28-day lockdown lifted
Quang Ngai residents happy as 28-day lockdown lifted
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

As many as 300 people living in a residential area in Quang Ngai province took to street on August 23 clapping hands and singing loud after COVID-19 barriers were dismantled.

Coronavirus outbreak under control in Hai Duong, says Health Ministry
Coronavirus outbreak under control in Hai Duong, says Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A fresh coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control in the northern province of Hai Duong which has so far registered 13 cases, the Ministry of Health reported.

Vietnam determined to meet international labor standards
Vietnam determined to meet international labor standards
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam is determined to increase its international integration and honor its international labor commitments.

10 Chinese illegally enter Vietnam for gambling
10 Chinese illegally enter Vietnam for gambling
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Police in Vietnam’s Mong Cai city said on August 23 they have detained a group of 11 Chinese citizens accused of organizing online gambling. Ten of the detainees had illegally entered Vietnam.

COVID-19: Another elderly patient dies in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
COVID-19: Another elderly patient dies in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A 73-year-old woman who was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus has died in Da Nang city, the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 27.

Border security - Vietnam’s holy grail to defeating COVID-19
Border security - Vietnam’s holy grail to defeating COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

Since the first cases were reported back in February, Vietnam has done a tremendous job in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, evidenced by global lows in both case count and deaths, as well as a heightened sense of normalcy among the population.

Passion and zeal a winning formula
Passion and zeal a winning formula
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

DamThi Minh Trang from the Le Hong Phong Gifted High School in the northern province of Nam Dinh was one of four Vietnamese contestants to win gold medals at the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad held online in Istanbul.

COVID-19: No new cases on August 23 morning, death toll at 26
COVID-19: No new cases on August 23 morning, death toll at 26
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

Vietnam has registered no new coronavirus cases, both imported cases and local transmissions, during the past 12 hours, therefore keeping its tally of infections unchanged at 1,014, while the death toll remains at 26.

Woman goes from garment novice to master
Woman goes from garment novice to master
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

A woman in Phu Yen Province had spent several years training labourers to become skilled garment workers, helping them escape poverty.

Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19
Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

More than 2,000 foreigners living in Son Tra district of the central city of Da Nang have been taken samples for Covid-19 test.

Can being tall lead to feeling isolated?
Can being tall lead to feeling isolated?
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

Most people love being tall, but sometimes height is not everything. For Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Hoa, 25, from Tra Vinh, a smaller body would be a bonus. 

Hanoi Old Quarter street falls quiet amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi Old Quarter street falls quiet amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

Located in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, Ma May street is continuing to face up to challenges brought about by the return of the COVID-19 epidemic, with many souvenir shops, restaurants, and travel agencies left deserted.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 22
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

Health ministry orders halt to inpatient visiting in some medical facilities

