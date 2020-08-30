Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
30/08/2020 09:07:00 (GMT +7)
COVID-19 infection toll remains at 1,040 with 677 recoveries

30/08/2020    08:03 GMT+7

The Health Ministry announced on August 30 morning that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 infection over the past 12 hours, retaining the total number at 1,040, whilst the overall number of fully recovered patients rose to 677.

Among the overall number of infections, 690 are community associated cases and 350 are imported ones which were immediately put into quarantine upon entry into the country.

Furthermore, the number of infections linked to Da Nang, the country’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak hotspot, has increased to 550 since July 25.

There have been 32 fatalities from the disease so far and the total figure of recoveries jumped to 677 after four more coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital after going on to make a successful recovery.

According to figures released by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, among the positive cases currently receiving treatment, a total of 124 have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 at least once or several times.

As many as 54,390 who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine for health monitoring, including 1,212 at hospitals, 14,103 at other concentrated facilities and the remaining at homes or places of residence.

 

Meanwhile the Thua Thien Hue provincial People's Committee has agreed to ease a number of epidemic prevention and control measures in a bid to carry out the dual goal of maintaining socio-economic development and ensuring epidemic prevention work.

According to the new regulation, Hue residents are allowed to come together at outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people or less, outside of offices, schools, and hospitals. In addition, weddings, funerals, parties, and housewarmings must be held in a simple way with gatherings of no more than 50 people at the same time.

VOV

Labor Ministry proposes second support package for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

The Ministry of Labour, War Valids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has proposed a VND18.6 trillion (US$798 million) package for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, helping them promote production and maintain employment.

Doctors struggle to save lives of COVID-19 patients

Going on duty at night has become normal for doctors during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have become obsessed with the rhythmic beeping of ventilators and dialysis machines installed around critically ill patients.

 
 

Women suffer complications from stem cell injections
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

N.T.H, 45, of District 2, HCM City was recently taken to HCM City Hospital of Dermato Venereology with bruises and swelling of her face due to stem cell injection in a local beauty salon.

Hospitals prefer gold-standard treatment for large renal stones
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Many hospitals around the world, including Vietnam's, give priority to removing kidney stones through the skin telescopically because of more dominant advantages compared to open surgeries.

A view of Hoi An on first day after lifting of social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The daily lives of local people largely returned to normal from 6:00 a.m. on August 28 following the lifting of the social distancing order in Hoi An city.

Creativity helps fish farmer gain success, help his peers
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Thanks to advanced science and technology, Tong Huu Chau, an owner of a fish farm in HCM City’s District 12, has built a brand for his ornamental fish and his products have been exported to the US and EU.

Colombian imprisoned for stealing US$47,350 from HCMC hotel
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The HCMC People’s Court sentenced a 36-year-old Colombian man, Martinez Lopez Samir, to 12 years in prison on August 26 for stealing more than US$47,000 from the Caravelle Hotel Saigon.

Amputee war veteran devotes his life to helping poor students chase their dreams
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Despite horrific wartime injuries, one man in Phu My Commune, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre’s Mo Cay Bac District, has become a shining example of helping others.

Farmers in Mekong Delta attend floating English class
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

There is a special class on Son Islet in the Mekong Delta province of Can Tho’s Binh Thuy District, which all farmers from the local area can attend to learn English for free on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.

Doctors struggle to save lives of COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Going on duty at night has become normal for doctors during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have become obsessed with the rhythmic beeping of ventilators and dialysis machines installed around critically ill patients.

The US$2.7 billion package should be disbursed quickly
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Dao Quang Vinh, former Director-General of the Institute of Labour, Science and Social Affairs talks on whether Vietnam should launch a second package to help people affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

Unexploded 450-kilo bomb unearthed in Quang Binh
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

An unexploded bomb weighing up to 450 kilos has been found in the central province of Quang Binh.

Tireless efforts of white blouse soldiers behind the scenes
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Alongside those caring for COVID-19 patients, there are countless people working behind the scenes that are equally important to Vietnam's battle against the pandemic.

Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 26 patients recover
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases on August 28 evening, including one in the central city of Da Nang and one imported case, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

Hanoi's biggest overpass at the Hoang Quoc Viet-Nguyen Van Huyen crossroad in Cau Giay District opened to traffic this morning after 10 months of construction.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 28
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam reports more Covid-19 reinfection cases

Hanoi woman infected with Whitmore’s disease
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

Hanoi's Son Tay General Hospital today announced that a woman in Hanoi has been infected with Melioidosis, also known as Whitmore’s disease, which is caused by bacterium Burkholderia pseudomalle.

Student from Hai Phong places first in A-exam group at high school finals
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

With a 29.75 score, Nguyen Trung Hai from Hai Phong, has gained the highest score among A-group students at the high school finals.

Nam Dinh leads country in 2020 high school graduation exam scores
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

Nam Dinh and Binh Duong have taken the lead for the highest average high-school graduation exam scores this year, according to statistics from 62 provinces and cities in Vietnam.

Tay Ninh: man bitten by 3m-long cobra survives
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

A 38-year-old in the southern province of Tay Ninh brought a live cobra nearly 3km long with him, wrapped around his arm, to the General Hospital of Tay Ninh Province’s emergency ward.

VN schools ready for opening ceremony, new academic year
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

More than 50 provinces and cities nationwide have announced schedules for the new school year and prepared scenarios to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suspect in Thai Nguyen fatal shooting arrested
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

A man suspected of shooting two people and killing one in Thai Nguyen Province on Wednesday night was arrested after a four-hour search, police announced on Thursday morning.

