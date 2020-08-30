COVID-19 infection toll remains at 1,040 with 677 recoveries

The Health Ministry announced on August 30 morning that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 infection over the past 12 hours, retaining the total number at 1,040, whilst the overall number of fully recovered patients rose to 677.

Among the overall number of infections, 690 are community associated cases and 350 are imported ones which were immediately put into quarantine upon entry into the country.

Furthermore, the number of infections linked to Da Nang, the country’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak hotspot, has increased to 550 since July 25.

There have been 32 fatalities from the disease so far and the total figure of recoveries jumped to 677 after four more coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital after going on to make a successful recovery.

According to figures released by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, among the positive cases currently receiving treatment, a total of 124 have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 at least once or several times.

As many as 54,390 who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine for health monitoring, including 1,212 at hospitals, 14,103 at other concentrated facilities and the remaining at homes or places of residence.

Meanwhile the Thua Thien Hue provincial People's Committee has agreed to ease a number of epidemic prevention and control measures in a bid to carry out the dual goal of maintaining socio-economic development and ensuring epidemic prevention work.

According to the new regulation, Hue residents are allowed to come together at outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people or less, outside of offices, schools, and hospitals. In addition, weddings, funerals, parties, and housewarmings must be held in a simple way with gatherings of no more than 50 people at the same time.

VOV

Labor Ministry proposes second support package for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic The Ministry of Labour, War Valids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has proposed a VND18.6 trillion (US$798 million) package for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, helping them promote production and maintain employment.