16/08/2020 19:26:42 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
COVID-19 mother gives birth in Da Nang

16/08/2020    19:18 GMT+7

A woman being treated for COVID-19 in Da Nang has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

It is the first time anyone with coronavirus in Vietnam has had a baby.

The baby was born at Hoa Vang field hospital on Saturday weighing three kilograms. Doctors had to perform a C-section. The child is currently incubated, but doctors say both the baby and her mother are in good health.

Tests will be carried to determine if the virus has been passed on to the newborn, although the Ministry of Health say there is no evidence to suggest SARS-CoV-2 could transmit from mother to baby.

The mother is 35-years-old and works at a factory in Hoa Khanh Industrial Zone. She tested positive on July 30.

Meanwhile, the central city’s health department said a private health centre has been approved as a new laboratory for conducting SARS-CoV-2 test – the seventh heath centre approved.

The department said Da Nang can now test up to 15,000 medical samples per day.

Da Nang city also locked down more areas in Thanh Khe and Lien Chieu districts following new health declaration of COVID-19 patients in the community.

The city’s Centre of Disease Control (CDC) said it has been tracing people who attended a funeral in Tran Cao Van Street after three people who went to the ceremony tested positive.

The city also reopened the Nai Hien Dong market on Sunday (August 16) after 637 medical samples of all traders tested negative. Three COVID-19 patients had visited the market in early of August.

 

Nai Hien Dong ward in Son Tra district was seen as a COVID-19 hot spot as 12 patients were found living in three blocks of apartments.

Six living quarters with 1,600 residents in Thanh Khe district and 43 families in the downtown Le Duan street were locked down as nine COVID-19 patients were reported visiting and living in the area between August 12-13.

Five members of the same family living in an alley off Tran Xuan Le Street in Hoa Khue ward of Thanh Khe district also passed on the infection to each other, and a neighbour then tested positive as well.

Three COVID-19 patients at alleys 420 and 390 had visited a supermarket and crowded public places in the Le Duan Street as well as having contact with neighbours.

The city also identified 38 high risk COVID-19 infected areas for closure soon.

According to CDC, about 100,000 medical samples had been tested, of which 99 per cent were negative.

VNS

. Latest news

