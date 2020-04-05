COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 5 informed Vietnam citizens of new entry-exit regulations the Lao Government has issued as an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quang Tri's border guards control travels between Vietnam and Laos

The ministry noted that the Lao government has completely closed all of its international border gates and not allowed any individuals to go through these border gates, except for trucks carrying goods and emergency cases from April 3-19.

Laos has closed all main and auxiliary border gates along the Vietnam-Laos border from March 19 to April 20.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Government has temporarily suspended cross-border activities of individuals at main and auxiliary border gates and trails in the two countries’ border areas since April 1.

Vietnamese citizens were advised to avoid travels between the two countries and strictly follow Laos’ COVID-19 countermeasures, and get updated on both nations’ regulations.

For support, they were recommended to contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos via hotline at +85 620 96 10 67 75, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Savanakhet at +85 620 98 20 86 66, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse at +85 620 99 69 16 66, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Luang Prabang at +85 620 91 11 23 45, or call the Citizen Protection Hotline +84 981 84 84 84./.VNA