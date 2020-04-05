Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos

 
 
06/04/2020    07:59 GMT+7

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 5 informed Vietnam citizens of new entry-exit regulations the Lao Government has issued as an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos hinh anh 1

Quang Tri's border guards control travels between Vietnam and Laos 

The ministry noted that the Lao government has completely closed all of its international border gates and not allowed any individuals to go through these border gates, except for trucks carrying goods and emergency cases from April 3-19.

Laos has closed all main and auxiliary border gates along the Vietnam-Laos border from March 19 to April 20.

 

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Government has temporarily suspended cross-border activities of individuals at main and auxiliary border gates and trails in the two countries’ border areas since April 1.

Vietnamese citizens were advised to avoid travels between the two countries and strictly follow Laos’ COVID-19 countermeasures, and get updated on both nations’ regulations.

For support, they were recommended to contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos via hotline at +85 620 96 10 67 75, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Savanakhet at +85 620 98 20 86 66, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse at +85 620 99 69 16 66, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Luang Prabang at +85 620 91 11 23 45, or call the Citizen Protection Hotline +84 981 84 84 84./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
COVID-19 to force millions of Southeast Asian labourers to lose jobs
COVID-19 to force millions of Southeast Asian labourers to lose jobs
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Millions of labourers in Southeast Asia could lose their jobs as economies grind to a halt due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Rural colleges with low enrolment rates seek mergers with large universities
Rural colleges with low enrolment rates seek mergers with large universities
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Many provincial universities and colleges are planning to merge with large universities to improve their enrolment rates and quality standards.

British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery
British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

“Cảm ơn, cảm ơn, cảm ơn”. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.” They were the words repeated over and over by a British man as he was discharged from the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital on Sunday after making a full recovery from COVID-19.

Life goes on in isolated hospital
Life goes on in isolated hospital
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Some 3,500 patients have been locked down in Bach Mai Hospital since March 28, including 800 in a serious condition, following an outbreak of COVID-19 with 25 cases confirmed so far.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

Only one new case of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam on April 5
Only one new case of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam on April 5
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health at 6pm, April 5 announced one new case of Covid-19 infection in Vietnam, raising the total number to 241.

No one left behind: Hà Nội's dialysis patients get help amid COVID-19
No one left behind: Hà Nội's dialysis patients get help amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Dialysis patients at Hà Nội-based Bạch Mai Hospital have seen their difficulties increase in recent days, because not only do they have to self-quarantine but also follow medical treatment and take measures to avoid the SARS-CoV2 virus.

Five shot dead in Russia for 'talking loudly'
Five shot dead in Russia for 'talking loudly'
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Police say the shooter opened fire on a group of people gathered outside his house.

Over 100 foreigners thank Vietnam after 14-day quarantine ends
Over 100 foreigners thank Vietnam after 14-day quarantine ends
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

As many as 120 foreigners have expressed their grateful thanks for Vietnamese assistance and support when they were allowed to leave for home from a concentrated quarantine camp in Ho Chi Minh City on April 4.

Hanoi moves to crack down on COVID-19 law-breakers
Hanoi moves to crack down on COVID-19 law-breakers
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Large fines of up to VND20 million are set to be imposed on individuals and organisations that break regulations on social distancing in the capital city of Hanoi in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: Australia launches criminal investigation into Ruby Princess
Coronavirus: Australia launches criminal investigation into Ruby Princess
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Passengers from the Ruby Princess disembarked in Sydney without knowing the coronavirus was on board.

Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy
Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

No local residents could be spotted participating in their morning exercise around Hoan Kiem lake, also known as Sword lake, in Hanoi capital on the morning of April 4, three days after the order on social distancing came into force.

Vietnam to suspend labour export until end of April
Vietnam to suspend labour export until end of April
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on April 5 asked the Overseas Labour Management Department to order businesses to suspend sending workers abroad until the end of April.

Nearly 600 people finish quarantine time in Hanoi
Nearly 600 people finish quarantine time in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  05/04/2020 

580 overseas Vietnamese students, overseas Vietnamese and workers returning to Vietnam late March completed their 14-day quarantine period at a housing area for students in Hoang Mai district, Hanoi on April 4.

Restaurant suggestions for delivery services in HCM City
Restaurant suggestions for delivery services in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

The ability to order food online will help people limit the amount they go out during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, with Ho Chi Minh City being home to a number of fantastic restaurants that provide shipment services.

Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas
Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas
VIDEOicon  05/04/2020 

Over the past few weeks, while a large number of overseas Vietnamese students have returned home amid COVID-19 concerns, others have decided to stay on in their host countries. 

Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life
Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life
VIDEOicon  04/04/2020 

The pandemic is threatening the entire human race. Practicing physical distance is what we need to do to protect every individual, our beloved families in the whole society.

HCM City establishes 62 posts for COVID-19 prevention
HCM City establishes 62 posts for COVID-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has signed a decision to set up 62 posts and stations for COVID-19 prevention and control throughout the city.

Foreign tourists pen heartfelt message following quarantine period
Foreign tourists pen heartfelt message following quarantine period
SOCIETYicon  04/04/2020 

Two tourists from Ireland have displayed their sincere thanks to Vietnamese medical workers for the assistance provided to the pair during their compulsory 14-day quarantine period in Nghe An which came about as a result of COVID-19 epidemic.

Romans-sur-Isère: Two killed and others wounded in France knife attack
Romans-sur-Isère: Two killed and others wounded in France knife attack
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

A man is in custody after shoppers were attacked in the south-eastern town of Romans-sur-Isère.

More News
