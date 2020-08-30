COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence

August 30 marked the first day that Vietnam has gone without a new COVID-19 infection caused by community

With no new case confirmed, August 30 marked the first day that Vietnam has gone without a new COVID-19 infection caused by community and imported transmission since the recurrence of the coronavirus epidemic, with the first infection detected in the central city of Da Nang on July 25.

Of the 1,040 confirmed cases in the nation so far, 690 are community transmissions, 350 returned from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival, and 550 are related to the biggest coronavirus outbreak in Da Nang.



Since the novel coronavirus recurred in the nation on July 25, Vietnam has seen 690 local infections in 15 localities, most of them linked to Da Nang, the country’s outbreak spot.

The same day, a further 19 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after going on to make a full recovery, lifting the country’s total figure of recoveries to 695.

Among patients under treatment at various medical establishments, 40 tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2- virus once, 48 others twice and 27 thrice. There have been 32 fatalities from the disease.

As many as 54,392 who came into close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 1,212 at hospitals, and the remainder at other quarantine facilities and at homes.

In terms of clinical status, there are currently 13 critically ill cases, of which 6 cases are connected to invasive ventilators and three rely on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines. Most severe patients are due to community infection, originating from the Da Nang outbreak. Notably, 11 patients are in a critical condition, including 5 running a greater risk of fatality at any time.

VOV