COVID-19: No new cases on August 23 morning, death toll at 26

Vietnam has registered no new coronavirus cases, both imported cases and local transmissions, during the past 12 hours, therefore keeping its tally of infections unchanged at 1,014, while the death toll remains at 26.

As of 6.00hrs August 23, Vietnam has recorded 672 locally transmitted cases, including 532 cases tied to the Da Nang outbreak that occurred in late July. The remaining 316 cases were infected with the virus before they returned to Vietnam.

Thousands of foreigners living and working in Da Nang, the epicentre of the country's largest coronavirus outbreak, have tests to check if they have the virus or not.

The new outbreak has spread to 15 cities and provinces since the SARS-CoV-2 virus recurred in Da Nang on July 25. Da Nang is the hardest hit locality, recording more than 370 cases, followed by Quang Nam, Hanoi, Hai Duong and Ho Chi Minh City.

Of the 1,014 cases Vietnam has confirmed since January this year, 563 cases have been discharged from hospital after making a full recovery. The remaining 425 cases are receiving treatment at medical facilities across the country with 129 cases having tested negative at least once.

The death toll caused by the disease has risen to 26 after a fatality was reported late August 22. Most of the fatalities were elderly people who suffered from serious illnesses such as end-stage kidney cancer, severe pneumonia, diabetes and multi-organ failure.

VOV

