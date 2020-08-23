Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/08/2020 07:56:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

COVID-19: No new cases on August 23 morning, death toll at 26

23/08/2020    07:54 GMT+7

Vietnam has registered no new coronavirus cases, both imported cases and local transmissions, during the past 12 hours, therefore keeping its tally of infections unchanged at 1,014, while the death toll remains at 26.

As of 6.00hrs August 23, Vietnam has recorded 672 locally transmitted cases, including 532 cases tied to the Da Nang outbreak that occurred in late July. The remaining 316 cases were infected with the virus before they returned to Vietnam.

COVID-19: No new cases on August 23 morning, death toll at 26

Thousands of foreigners living and working in Da Nang, the epicentre of the country's largest coronavirus outbreak, have tests to check if they have the virus or not.

The new outbreak has spread to 15 cities and provinces since the SARS-CoV-2 virus recurred in Da Nang on July 25. Da Nang is the hardest hit locality, recording more than 370 cases, followed by Quang Nam, Hanoi, Hai Duong and Ho Chi Minh City.

Of the 1,014 cases Vietnam has confirmed since January this year, 563 cases have been discharged from hospital after making a full recovery. The remaining 425 cases are receiving treatment at medical facilities across the country with 129 cases having tested negative at least once.

 

The death toll caused by the disease has risen to 26 after a fatality was reported late August 22. Most of the fatalities were elderly people who suffered from serious illnesses such as end-stage kidney cancer, severe pneumonia, diabetes and multi-organ failure.

VOV

Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19

Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19

More than 2,000 foreigners living in Son Tra district of the central city of Da Nang have been taken samples for Covid-19 test.  

Infection from unknown sources predicted in coming days: Health Ministry

Infection from unknown sources predicted in coming days: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health predicted more new COVID-19 cases in the community nationwide from unknown sources in the coming days.  

 
 

Other News

.
Woman goes from garment novice to master
Woman goes from garment novice to master
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A woman in Phu Yen Province had spent several years training labourers to become skilled garment workers, helping them escape poverty.

HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The HCM City Women's Police Team, with 58 members, are practicing motorcycle driving and traffic guide skills in preparation for the launch on August 25.

Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19
Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

More than 2,000 foreigners living in Son Tra district of the central city of Da Nang have been taken samples for Covid-19 test.

Can being tall lead to feeling isolated?
Can being tall lead to feeling isolated?
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Most people love being tall, but sometimes height is not everything. For Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Hoa, 25, from Tra Vinh, a smaller body would be a bonus. 

Hanoi Old Quarter street falls quiet amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi Old Quarter street falls quiet amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Located in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, Ma May street is continuing to face up to challenges brought about by the return of the COVID-19 epidemic, with many souvenir shops, restaurants, and travel agencies left deserted.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 22
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Health ministry orders halt to inpatient visiting in some medical facilities

Red River water level rises as Chinese dam opens floodgates
Red River water level rises as Chinese dam opens floodgates
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The water level in the Red River section in Lao Cai Province has risen significantly after a Chinese dam opened its floodgates on August 20.

Seven drug traffickers sentenced to death in Vietnam
Seven drug traffickers sentenced to death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The People’s Court of Dien Bien province, north-western Vietnam, on August 21 handed down a death sentence on seven local residents charged with smuggling and trafficking 51kg of heroin in 2019.

Hanoi closes pedestrian streets for COVID-19 prevention
Hanoi closes pedestrian streets for COVID-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

The Hanoi authorities have decided to temporarily close its pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter as of midnight August 21 in an effort to minimize large gatherings on weekends to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 cases
Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Vietnam reported two new COVID-19 infections this evening, both in Da Nang city, bring the national tally to 1,009.

Northern Vietnam on alert as Chinese dam opens floodgates
Northern Vietnam on alert as Chinese dam opens floodgates
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Sections of the Red and Duong Rivers running through northern provinces of Vietnam have seen water levels rise after China’s Madushan Dam opened its floodgates for a period of eight hours on August 20.

VND0 supermarket for needy people in Da Nang
VND0 supermarket for needy people in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

A VND0 supermarket has opened in the central city of Da Nang, the epicenter of the country’s current COVID-19 outbreak, to help poor residents overcome difficulties caused by the disease.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian August 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian August 21
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Vietnam boosts testing capacity to tackle COVID-19 outbreaks

General director of Hanoi water drainage company detained
General director of Hanoi water drainage company detained
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Investigators from the Ministry of Public Security have prosecuted and detained Vo Tien Hung, general director of Hanoi Water Drainage Company, for his alleged violations over regulations in the management and use of State assets.

HCMC: Cameras prove effective to curb littering but more detailed regulations needed
HCMC: Cameras prove effective to curb littering but more detailed regulations needed
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Nearly 200 cameras were installed in Truong Tho Ward, HCM City’s Thu Duc District as it was considered a hotspot for littering, in the last few years.

Hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown
Hanoi hospital reopens after a 24-hour lockdown
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Authorities lifted a lockdown on the Ministry of Health-run E hospital in Hanoi capital late August 20, just a day after an elderly patient re-tested negative for the virus.

Five universities receive five-star UPM ranking
Five universities receive five-star UPM ranking
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

The University Performance Metrics (UPM) released by the group of scientists shows that five schools received a 5-star rating.

Patient No.994 removed from list of COVID-19 cases
Patient No.994 removed from list of COVID-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

The Health Ministry has decided to remove patient No.994, 87 years old, out of the list of COVID-19 cases after he tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Vietnam expects to eliminate AIDS by 2030
Vietnam expects to eliminate AIDS by 2030
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Government set goals to eliminate AIDS by 2030 and minimize impacts of HIV/AIDS on socio-economic development, according to its recently issued national strategy.

Entries invited for competition on gender-based violence against women, girls
Entries invited for competition on gender-based violence against women, girls
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam is inviting entries for a competition themed “Speak Up – Take Action” to raise public awareness of gender-based violence (GBV) against women and girls in Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 