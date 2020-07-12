Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19: Recovered British pilot leaves Hanoi for hometown

12/07/2020    10:04 GMT+7

British pilot Stephen Cameron, the most severe coronavirus case in Vietnam, boarded Vietnam Airlines’ Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner in Hanoi at midnight July 11 on a special flight to his hometown in the UK.

covid-19: recovered british pilot leaves hanoi for hometown hinh 1

The British pilot, who started to work for Vietnam Airlines in January 2020, arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in the evening. He was transferred from the ambulance to a specialised car.

covid-19: recovered british pilot leaves hanoi for hometown hinh 2

Three doctors have been deployed to accompany the patient throughout the journey

covid-19: recovered british pilot leaves hanoi for hometown hinh 3

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, the most modern aircraft of Vietnam Airlines and Vietnam, is due to carry the British patient to the UK.

covid-19: recovered british pilot leaves hanoi for hometown hinh 4

Interestingly, this is the aircraft the British pilot had flown before he was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus on March 18.

covid-19: recovered british pilot leaves hanoi for hometown hinh 5

Six oxygen tanks have been prepared for the patient in emergency during the journey due to take approximately 16 hours.

 
covid-19: recovered british pilot leaves hanoi for hometown hinh 6

The 43-year-old patient was carried into the business compartment with support of medical workers.

covid-19: recovered british pilot leaves hanoi for hometown hinh 7

The aircraft is due to depart at 23.00 July 11 (local time), transit through Frankfurt (Germany) at 06.00 July 12 (local time) and then head for Heathrow airport in London, the UK, at 08.30am the same day.

covid-19: recovered british pilot leaves hanoi for hometown hinh 8

Earlier, the pilot’s Vietnam Airlines colleagues arrived at Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, congratulating the British citizen on his discharge from hospital.

VOV/VTC News

COVID-19: British pilot receives discharge from hospital

COVID-19: British pilot receives discharge from hospital

Stephen Cameron, a British citizen who was infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in mid-March, was finally discharged from hospital in HCM City on July 11 after undergoing a battle against the deadly virus in Vietnam for a total of 115 days.

Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet

Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet

Stephen Cameron spent 68 days on a ventilator but beat the odds to survive coronavirus.

 
 

