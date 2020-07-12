COVID-19: Recovered British pilot leaves Hanoi for hometown

British pilot Stephen Cameron, the most severe coronavirus case in Vietnam, boarded Vietnam Airlines’ Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner in Hanoi at midnight July 11 on a special flight to his hometown in the UK.

The British pilot, who started to work for Vietnam Airlines in January 2020, arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in the evening. He was transferred from the ambulance to a specialised car.

Three doctors have been deployed to accompany the patient throughout the journey

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, the most modern aircraft of Vietnam Airlines and Vietnam, is due to carry the British patient to the UK.

Interestingly, this is the aircraft the British pilot had flown before he was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus on March 18.

Six oxygen tanks have been prepared for the patient in emergency during the journey due to take approximately 16 hours.

The 43-year-old patient was carried into the business compartment with support of medical workers.

The aircraft is due to depart at 23.00 July 11 (local time), transit through Frankfurt (Germany) at 06.00 July 12 (local time) and then head for Heathrow airport in London, the UK, at 08.30am the same day.

Earlier, the pilot’s Vietnam Airlines colleagues arrived at Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, congratulating the British citizen on his discharge from hospital.

VOV/VTC News