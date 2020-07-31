COVID-19 strain found in Da Nang won’t impact Vietnamese vaccine study

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
31/07/2020    17:07 GMT+7

The latest mutation of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) found in Da Nang will not affect the gene pool selected by Vietnamese researchers for antigens and vaccines, according to experts.

Dr. Do Tuan Dat, chairman of Vaccine and Biological Products No. 1 Company VABIOTECH under the Ministry of Health (Photo: VABIOTECH )


This comes after the central city of Da Nang continues to witness the complicated developments of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak, with more new cases being recorded in the community after they spread to other localities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. 

So far with scientists unable to identify the original source of infection, known as F0, the virus causing the COVID-19 in Da Nang has also been identified as a fresh strain emerging in the nation, with one of its characteristics being it spreads faster than previous ones.

Upon assessing this new strain of the virus emerging in Da Nang, experts say that the variation of the virus does not come as a surprise and it also serves to explain why the rate of COVID-19 infection is rapidly increasing globally, with the same strain also being reported in several countries around the world.

According to Dr. Do Tuan Dat, chairman of Vaccine and Biological Products No. 1 Company VABIOTECH under the Ministry of Health, with RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus always comes in different variants.

“Previously, it took at least one to two weeks for the number of new cases to increase to 1 million, then there were 1 million new cases in just a week, and now, a country can see the number of infections reach the 1 million landmark in maybe only five days,” Dr. Dat notes.

Dr. Dat states that the rapid spread of the virus has caused scientists to question whether the virus is mutating or not. To date, the mutations of the virus have yet to affect the gene pool Vietnamese researchers have selected for antigens and vaccines.

 

The virus itself will likely witness mutations and is evaluated based on two clinical characteristics, mainly the new virus is likely to spread faster. Another factor when genetic tracking is to look for hereditary changes, most importantly, researchers must select stable and the least mutated genome region, he adds.

The urgent need to develop a vaccine to cope with the global pandemic remains a major story as in a very short time the world will require billions of doses, with even the leading manufacturers only able to produce hundreds of millions of doses over a few months, according to the VABIOTECH leader.

Researchers worldwide are therefore racing against time to solve the "pandemic vaccine problem", with a normal factory having the capacity to produce tens of millions of doses of a vaccine per year, although the question is a technological matter over the need to meet the production of billions of doses of vaccine in just a few months.

Dr. Dat also went on to emphasise that researchers must also attempt to identify production capacity in order to prioritise vaccines for those most vulnerable and prepare for future scenarios in which they will be delivering vaccines to the wider community. VOV

Misinformation about coronavirus vaccine trials has been spreading on social media.

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response.

 
 

Da Nang streets deserted as social distancing reapplied
Da Nang streets deserted as social distancing reapplied
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Many areas in Danang City have become deserted as people stay indoors due to fears of a new Covid-19 outbreak.

North-south trains to be halted due to Covid-19
North-south trains to be halted due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

As new local infections of Covid-19 are rising, Vietnam Railways Corporation has announced the suspension of SE11 and SE12 trains on the Hanoi-HCMC route from August 1.

Vietnam confirms first Covid-19 death
Vietnam confirms first Covid-19 death
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam's Ministry of Health today, July 31, confirmed the first Covid-19 death as the coronavirus re-emerged in the country last week after 99 days without local transmission.

Hanoi scaffold collapse leaves four dead
Hanoi scaffold collapse leaves four dead
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Four workers were killed after scaffolding at a construction site in Hanoi collapsed on Thursday night.

Vietnam finishes second at 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad
Vietnam finishes second at 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

All four Vietnamese students competing at the 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad brought home gold medals, making Vietnam secure the second place on the medal tally, only after the US, 

Lang Son: 146 checkpoints set up to prevent illegal entries into Vietnam via trails
Lang Son: 146 checkpoints set up to prevent illegal entries into Vietnam via trails
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A total of 146 day-and-night checkpoints have been established by border guards in the northern province of Lang Son to stop illegal entries into Vietnam through small trails along border with China.

Hanoi to conduct rapid coronavirus test for all people returning from Da Nang
Hanoi to conduct rapid coronavirus test for all people returning from Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have conducted rapid coronavirus tests for all people returning from Da Nang in a bid to halt the transmission of the virus.

British Embassy initiates anti-human trafficking campaign in Vietnam
British Embassy initiates anti-human trafficking campaign in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The British Embassy in Vietnam has run a communications campaign in Hanoi throughout July to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking, in response to World Day against Trafficking in Persons on July 30.

HCM City to suspend non-essential services, gatherings from July 31
HCM City to suspend non-essential services, gatherings from July 31
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Committee on July 30 ordered temporary closure of establishments providing non-essential services in the city, including bars and discotheques, as from 0:00 am of July 31 until further notice.

Foreigners actively contributing to promoting Vietnam’s image
Foreigners actively contributing to promoting Vietnam’s image
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The National External Information Service Awards 2019 held recently in Hanoi attracted the participation not only of Vietnamese journalists but also of foreigners interested in the country.

Soldiers step up COVID-19 prevention efforts at border crossings
Soldiers step up COVID-19 prevention efforts at border crossings
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Border guards operating in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and close to border crossings in an effort to control illegal entry into the country and successfully curb the spread of COVID-19.

Life falls quiet for citizens in blockaded Da Nang
Life falls quiet for citizens in blockaded Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

The daily life of local residents in Da Nang’s quarantined areas is as normal as possible following the start of a lockdown order on streets surrounding three hospitals, all of which have emerged as hotspots for fresh cases of community infection.

Borders are under strict control to prevent spread of COVID-19
Borders are under strict control to prevent spread of COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Border guard forces and agencies in cities and provinces are strictly monitoring travel through border gates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Nightlife shutdown after Covid-19 outbreak
Nightlife shutdown after Covid-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Bars, club, and cinemas have been suspended in Hanoi, Thua Thien-Hue and Dak Lak provinces for virus prevention after Danang outbreak.

Universities, businesses join forces to carry out HR development projects
Universities, businesses join forces to carry out HR development projects
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Comprehensive training cooperation between universities and businesses can help create a high-quality workforce for data science and high technology development in the 4.0 industry era.

Huge human resource demand in climate change and sustainable development
Huge human resource demand in climate change and sustainable development
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Head of the Interdisciplinary Department under Vietnam National University Hanoi, Assistant professor Dr Nguyen Van Hieu talks about doctoral programmes on climate change and sustainable development

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 30
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Health Ministry sends additional personnel to Da Nang coronavirus hotspot

COVID-19: First Central Highland province imposes social distancing order
COVID-19: First Central Highland province imposes social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

The Central Highland province of Dak Lak has decided to impose the social distancing order, starting 00.00hrs July 30, after a local resident returning from Da Nang city was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Covid-19 tests required for all Hanoians returning from Danang
Covid-19 tests required for all Hanoians returning from Danang
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has asked to provide Covid-19 tests for all local people who have returned from the central city of Danang after the renewed Covid-19 outbreak.

Heavy rain forecast as tropical depression forms in East Sea
Heavy rain forecast as tropical depression forms in East Sea
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

A low-pressure zone is currently building up in the East Sea area and is likely to develop into a tropical depression over the course of the next 24 hours, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

