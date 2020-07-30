Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/07/2020 16:56:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Covid-19 tests required for all Hanoians returning from Danang

30/07/2020    16:47 GMT+7

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has asked to provide Covid-19 tests for all local people who have returned from the central city of Danang after the renewed Covid-19 outbreak.

Covid-19 tests required for all Hanoians returning from Danang

Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung

On Wednesday afternoon, Chung chaired a city meeting on Covid-19 prevention and control after Hanoi confirmed two new Covid-19 patients.   

According to Chung, around 21,000 people in Hanoi have returned from Danang since July 8, including 87 having symbols of cough, fever and breathing difficulty.

The official urged the Hanoi Disease Centre (CDC) to allocate 80,000 Covid-19 test kits to communes and wards, noting that from now to Saturday, August 1, the testing sample of all 21,000 returnees from Danang have to be collected.

Cases tested positive for the virus will undergo further tests, Chung instructed.

 

He also requested all districts, agencies and hospitals to resume their Covid-19 prevention and control system.

The chairman emphasised that the city’s peak time for the fight against the pandemic would be until August 12.

People who have Covid-19-suspected symptoms need to come to medical centres for being tested. Drugstores which have detected people with Covid-19-related symptoms should inform health agencies of this.

Chung has also ordered bars and pubs to shut and banned large gatherings from midnight on Wednesday as part of pandemic prevention efforts. Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Heavy rain forecast as tropical depression forms in East Sea
Heavy rain forecast as tropical depression forms in East Sea
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A low-pressure zone is currently building up in the East Sea area and is likely to develop into a tropical depression over the course of the next 24 hours, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Military forces disinfect Da Nang coronavirus hotspot
Military forces disinfect Da Nang coronavirus hotspot
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Military Zone 5 High Command sprayed disinfectant throughout three hospitals and some residential areas in Da Nang on the evening of July 29 following a lockdown being enforced due to the detection of COVID-19 cases.

Portland protests: Federal forces ready for phased pullout
Portland protests: Federal forces ready for phased pullout
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Oregon's governor calls the officers "an occupying force", but the president says they saved the city.

Social distancing imposed on UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
Social distancing imposed on UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Nam will impose social distancing on Hoi An tourist city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, starting 00.00hrs July 31, after a local resident was infected with COVID-19.

Hanoi conducts extensive COVID-19 testing
Hanoi conducts extensive COVID-19 testing
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Hanoi capital is conducting an extensive COVID-19 testing campaign as more than 21,000 people have returned to the capital city from Da Nang, a coronavirus hotspot in central Vietnam.

HCM City again detects illegal Chinese immigrants
HCM City again detects illegal Chinese immigrants
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Thanh district has detected 11 Chinese nationals who had previously entered Vietnam illegally, local police said on July 29.

Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday urged improving testing capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests on individuals who are in close contact with patients and those at hotspots.

Business, resident satisfaction a 'top priority' for HCM City
Business, resident satisfaction a 'top priority' for HCM City
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

HCM City views “greater satisfaction of residents and businesses as a top priority” as part of its effort to ensure better governance and public administration, a city official said yesterday.

HCM City to open public bidding for bus routes
HCM City to open public bidding for bus routes
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Transport plans to open public bidding for 45 bus routes by the end of this year and early next year.

Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case
Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities on Wednesday evening decided to lockdown an alley of Hoang Hoa Tham Street in Tay Ho District after a local resident was suspected of being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home
Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A special flight carrying 219 Vietnamese laborers in Equatorial Guinea, 140 of whom infected with coronavirus landed at Noi Bai International Airport on July 29.

Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media
Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Foreign media have spoken highly of the Vietnamese Government’s response following newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, voicing a belief that the country can bring the situation under control.

WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm
WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Vietnam Kidong Park has said the occurrence of new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang is not alarming, 

Supervision over COVID-19 pandemic to be tightened nationwide
Supervision over COVID-19 pandemic to be tightened nationwide
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 29 ordered tightening supervision over the pandemic in all localities nationwide, 

High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19
High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 27 instructed the Ministry of Education and Training to hold the high school graduation examination in all provinces and cities as previously scheduled, 

Universities told to be selective about returning students
Universities told to be selective about returning students
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Universities in Vietnam are welcoming returning students, but say that they will only admit students who can satisfy their requirements.

Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case
Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Competent agencies in Hanoi put under lockdown an alley in Me Tri ward, Nam Tu Liem district, on July 29 morning as a resident here was suspected of having contracted the SARS-CoV-2

Suspects of bank robbery in Hanoi arrested
Suspects of bank robbery in Hanoi arrested
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Two men suspected of robbing VNĐ942 million during an armed bank raid have been arrested.

Illegal border crossings discovered in Ha Giang
Illegal border crossings discovered in Ha Giang
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Border soldiers and police in northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on Monday caught three groups of people trying to illegally enter China.

Cancer the second leading cause of death in Vietnam
Cancer the second leading cause of death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Vietnam, accounting for 17.9 per cent and 19.9 per cent of total deaths caused by diseases in the country in 2010 and 2017 respectively.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 