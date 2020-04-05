Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19 to force millions of Southeast Asian labourers to lose jobs

 
 
06/04/2020    08:17 GMT+7

Millions of labourers in Southeast Asia could lose their jobs as economies grind to a halt due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

In the policy paper on the Asia Pacific region issued on March 26, ESCAP noted that while exact data on the impact of the pandemic on employment remained unavailable, the impact is likely to be substantial as services and labour-intensive manufacturing comprise over 80 percent of the region's informal sector and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and contribute to most of the jobs in the region.

The report stressed the need for countries with weak social protection systems to have ample policy space to save jobs and support minimum living standards for households.

Meanwhile, in its report issued on April 3, the Asia Development Bank projected that growth in Southeast Asia will decelerate from 4.4 percent in 2019 to 1 percent this year before rebounding to 4.7 percent in 2021, partly because of the region's strong trade and investment ties with China.

Based on the ADB's projections, Indonesia's growth is expected to shrink from 5 percent last year to 2.5 percent this year. Thailand is expected to slow to minus 4.8 percent. Vietnam's annual average growth of 7 percent will slow to 4.8 percent in 2020, while Singapore is expected to eke out just 0.2 percent growth.

 

Already, several governments have rushed out programmes to support the masses of newly unemployed from sectors like tourism, hospitality and garment production.

Thailand is giving a 5,000 baht (150 USD) monthly support for three months to some nine million informal or self-employed workers. Singapore's supplementary budget worth some 48 billion SGD (33.36 billion USD) pays unemployed workers 800 SGD a month, for three months, to help them look for a new job or undergo training./.VNA

Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly 70,000 labourers had lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 crisis as many enterprises in Hà Nội have been forced to scale down production or temporarily suspended operations, the city’s Confederation of Labour has announced.  

 
 

Rural colleges with low enrolment rates seek mergers with large universities
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Many provincial universities and colleges are planning to merge with large universities to improve their enrolment rates and quality standards.

British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery
VIDEOicon  7 giờ trước 

“Cảm ơn, cảm ơn, cảm ơn”. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.” They were the words repeated over and over by a British man as he was discharged from the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital on Sunday after making a full recovery from COVID-19.

Life goes on in isolated hospital
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Some 3,500 patients have been locked down in Bach Mai Hospital since March 28, including 800 in a serious condition, following an outbreak of COVID-19 with 25 cases confirmed so far.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

Only one new case of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam on April 5
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health at 6pm, April 5 announced one new case of Covid-19 infection in Vietnam, raising the total number to 241.

No one left behind: Hà Nội's dialysis patients get help amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Dialysis patients at Hà Nội-based Bạch Mai Hospital have seen their difficulties increase in recent days, because not only do they have to self-quarantine but also follow medical treatment and take measures to avoid the SARS-CoV2 virus.

Five shot dead in Russia for 'talking loudly'
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Police say the shooter opened fire on a group of people gathered outside his house.

Over 100 foreigners thank Vietnam after 14-day quarantine ends
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

As many as 120 foreigners have expressed their grateful thanks for Vietnamese assistance and support when they were allowed to leave for home from a concentrated quarantine camp in Ho Chi Minh City on April 4.

Hanoi moves to crack down on COVID-19 law-breakers
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Large fines of up to VND20 million are set to be imposed on individuals and organisations that break regulations on social distancing in the capital city of Hanoi in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: Australia launches criminal investigation into Ruby Princess
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Passengers from the Ruby Princess disembarked in Sydney without knowing the coronavirus was on board.

Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

No local residents could be spotted participating in their morning exercise around Hoan Kiem lake, also known as Sword lake, in Hanoi capital on the morning of April 4, three days after the order on social distancing came into force.

Vietnam to suspend labour export until end of April
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on April 5 asked the Overseas Labour Management Department to order businesses to suspend sending workers abroad until the end of April.

Nearly 600 people finish quarantine time in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  05/04/2020 

580 overseas Vietnamese students, overseas Vietnamese and workers returning to Vietnam late March completed their 14-day quarantine period at a housing area for students in Hoang Mai district, Hanoi on April 4.

Restaurant suggestions for delivery services in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

The ability to order food online will help people limit the amount they go out during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, with Ho Chi Minh City being home to a number of fantastic restaurants that provide shipment services.

Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas
VIDEOicon  05/04/2020 

Over the past few weeks, while a large number of overseas Vietnamese students have returned home amid COVID-19 concerns, others have decided to stay on in their host countries. 

Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life
VIDEOicon  04/04/2020 

The pandemic is threatening the entire human race. Practicing physical distance is what we need to do to protect every individual, our beloved families in the whole society.

HCM City establishes 62 posts for COVID-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has signed a decision to set up 62 posts and stations for COVID-19 prevention and control throughout the city.

Foreign tourists pen heartfelt message following quarantine period
SOCIETYicon  04/04/2020 

Two tourists from Ireland have displayed their sincere thanks to Vietnamese medical workers for the assistance provided to the pair during their compulsory 14-day quarantine period in Nghe An which came about as a result of COVID-19 epidemic.

Romans-sur-Isère: Two killed and others wounded in France knife attack
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

A man is in custody after shoppers were attacked in the south-eastern town of Romans-sur-Isère.

Coronavirus: Five-year-old among latest UK victims
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

A child with underlying health conditions is among 708 people whose deaths were reported in the past day.

