23/08/2020 19:04:04 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
COVID-19: Two more cases confirmed in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27

23/08/2020    19:02 GMT+7

Two more residents have been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Vietnam, while national death toll has risen to 27 after a fatality was registered on August 23, the Ministry of Health reported at 18.00hrs.

Both fresh cases were detected in the community, with one in Quang Nam province and the other in Hai Duong province.

Foreign citizens register for COVID-19 tests in Da Nang

The Quang Nam case, 44, had taken care of a relative at Da Nang hospital where she had close contact with four COVID-19 patients. She first tested negative on August 18 but positive three days later after having a high temperature.

She is being quarantined at Da Nang Lung Hospital for observation and treatment.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man in Hai Duong city, Hai Duong province, tested positive on August 23 after contacting a COVID-19 patient closely tied to the ongoing outbreak at a restaurant on Ngo Quyen Street.

The man was sampled on August 20 and the results were confirmed three days later by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology. He is now being treated at the Hai Duong Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

As of 18.00hrs August 23, Vietnam has registered 674 community acquired cases, including 534 cases linked to the Da Nang outbreak that occurred in late July. The remaining 341 cases were infected with the virus before they returned to Vietnam.

 

Of the 1,016 cases Vietnam has confirmed since January this year, 568 cases have been discharged from hospital after making a full recovery. August 23 alone saw five patients released from hospital.

The remaining 421 cases are receiving treatment at medical facilities across the country with 116 cases having tested negative at least once.

Also on August 23 the Ministry of Health announced another coronavirus fatality in Da Nang city, taking the death toll caused by the disease in Vietnam to 27.

Most of the fatalities were elderly people who suffered from serious illnesses such as end-stage kidney cancer, severe pneumonia, diabetes and multi-organ failure.

VOV

Many foreigners who are living and working in Da Nang are positively contributing to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the central city.   

.
