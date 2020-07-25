COVID-19: Two more cases raise Vietnam’s tally to 417

Vietnam on July 25 confirmed two more coronavirus cases, including a five-year-old girl, bringing the country’s total number of COVID-19 infections to 417, according to the Ministry of Health.

One of the two cases, a 57-year-old man in Da Nang City, has five times tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The infection marks the recurrence of the virus in the community 99 days after it was brought under the control.

Da Nang authorities moved to quarantine the place where he lives, lock down Hospital C where he visited for medical check-ups, track down those who had close and direct contact with the patient, and conduct extensive testing.

Local officials said a total of 103 people who had contact with the patient had tested negative for the virus.

The patient was transferred to Da Nang hospital for medical observation and treatment. He is on a ventilator due to respiratory failure.

Doctors are considering using the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a life support machine, if the mechanical ventilation therapy does not help.

The other case is a five-year-old girl, living in Thai Binh province. She was among passengers boarding Vietnam Airlines’ VN5062 aircraft on a repatriation flight from Russia to Vietnam on July 9.

She twice tested negative for the virus but the third test came back positive on July 25.

The child is being treated at the Bac Lieu provincial General Hospital in the Mekong Delta.

With two more patients confirmed on July 25, Vietnam has so far recorded a total number of 417 COVID-19 cases. No deaths have been reported.

Except for 365 patients who have fully recovered, the remaining 52 cases are closely being monitored at health facilities across the country. Eight of them have tested negative at least once.

COVID-19: Critically ill patient in Da Nang on ECMO life support



A local resident of Da Nang city who tested the SARS-CoV-2 virus has undergone the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a life support machine, after suffering critical respiratory failure, said doctors.

The patient, dubbed patient 416, is in critical condition and at high risk of death, said the treatment sub-committee under the Ministry of Health, adding he will be on a ventilator and an ECMO machine for a long time.

The 57-year-old man is currently staying in the intensive care unit of Da Nang Hospital, taking in sedatives and undergoing constant dialysis to maintain his kidney function.

This is the third coronavirus patient in Vietnam who has required ECMO life support. One of the two other patient was Stephen Cameron, a British citizen who was the most severe coronavirus case in Vietnam.

Doctors from Cho Ray hospital that had treated the British patient arrived at Da Nang Hospital to support their colleagues.

The ECMO machine, considered the ‘last-ditch’ intervention for a coronavirus patient, is used when all other conventional treatments fail.

The man was confirmed on July 25 to have carried the virus after five COVID-19 tests. The infection ended the 99-day long streak that Vietnam had recorded no new locally transmitted cases.

The source of infection is still unknown. The Prime Minister has directed the healthcare sector to save his life.

By July 25 afternoon, the Da Nang Department of Health identified 1,079 people who had contact with the patient. Of the total, 288 people in direct contact with the patient were placed in quarantine for medical surveillance.

The Danang Center for Disease Control (CDC) collected 175 samples for testing with 107 of them coming back negative.

Vietnam Airlines brings home over 190 Vietnamese citizens from Japan



Vietnam Airlines on July 25 conducted a special flight, bringing home more than 190 Vietnamese citizens stranded in Japan due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight was arranged by relevant Vietnamese agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan and relevant agencies of the host country, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Passengers on board the repatriation flight were elderly people, pregnant women, sick people, holidaymakers, workers with expired labour contracts, students who had completed the academic year without accommodation, and others in specially difficult circumstances.

Vietnam Airlines strictly implemented security, safety and epidemiology measures during the flight, in order to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the virus.

After landing at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, all the passengers and crew members underwent medical check-ups and were transferred to quarantine facilities according to regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Under the Prime Minister’s instructions, Vietnamese agencies, Vietnamese representative agencies abroad and domestic airlines will continue to conduct similar flights to bring overseas Vietnamese back to Vietnam.

Six held for organising illegal entry



Police in the northwestern province of Quang Ninh said on July 25 that they have detained and started legal procedures against six people from Mong Cai city for organising illegal entries into Vietnam.

The six are all residents of the province. They admitted working with a Chinese man via the Wechat messaging and social media app to conduct illegal entries to Mong Cai city for Chinese people from Dongxing. They used rafts to ferry the Chinese across the river at the border and motorcycles to drive the illegal migrants to the city’s centre and other areas inside Vietnam.

The group was paid CNY4,000 (US$570) for each illegal migrants. On June 10, they were caught red handed while serving four Chinese.