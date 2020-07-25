Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
COVID-19: Two more cases raise Vietnam’s tally to 417

26/07/2020    00:35 GMT+7

Vietnam on July 25 confirmed two more coronavirus cases, including a five-year-old girl, bringing the country’s total number of COVID-19 infections to 417, according to the Ministry of Health.

covid-19: two more cases raise vietnam’s tally to 417 hinh 0

One of the two cases, a 57-year-old man in Da Nang City, has five times tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The infection marks the recurrence of the virus in the community 99 days after it was brought under the control.

Da Nang authorities moved to quarantine the place where he lives, lock down Hospital C where he visited for medical check-ups, track down those who had close and direct contact with the patient, and conduct extensive testing.

Local officials said a total of 103 people who had contact with the patient had tested negative for the virus.

The patient was transferred to Da Nang hospital for medical observation and treatment. He is on a ventilator due to respiratory failure.

Doctors are considering using the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a life support machine, if the mechanical ventilation therapy does not help.

The other case is a five-year-old girl, living in Thai Binh province. She was among passengers boarding Vietnam Airlines’ VN5062 aircraft on a repatriation flight from Russia to Vietnam on July 9.

She twice tested negative for the virus but the third test came back positive on July 25.

The child is being treated at the Bac Lieu provincial General Hospital in the Mekong Delta.

With two more patients confirmed on July 25, Vietnam has so far recorded a total number of 417 COVID-19 cases. No deaths have been reported.

Except for 365 patients who have fully recovered, the remaining 52 cases are closely being monitored at health facilities across the country. Eight of them have tested negative at least once. 

COVID-19: Critically ill patient in Da Nang on ECMO life support

A local resident of Da Nang city who tested the SARS-CoV-2 virus has undergone the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a life support machine, after suffering critical respiratory failure, said doctors.

The patient, dubbed patient 416, is in critical condition and at high risk of death, said the treatment sub-committee under the Ministry of Health, adding he will be on a ventilator and an ECMO machine for a long time. 

The 57-year-old man is currently staying in the intensive care unit of Da Nang Hospital, taking in sedatives and undergoing constant dialysis to maintain his kidney function.

This is the third coronavirus patient in Vietnam who has required ECMO life support. One of the two other patient was Stephen Cameron, a British citizen who was the most severe coronavirus case in Vietnam.

 

Doctors from Cho Ray hospital that had treated the British patient arrived at Da Nang Hospital to support their colleagues.

The ECMO machine, considered the ‘last-ditch’ intervention for a coronavirus patient, is used when all other conventional treatments fail.

The man was confirmed on July 25 to have carried the virus after five COVID-19 tests. The infection ended the 99-day long streak that Vietnam had recorded no new locally transmitted cases.

The source of infection is still unknown. The Prime Minister has directed the healthcare sector to save his life. 

By July 25 afternoon, the Da Nang Department of Health identified 1,079 people who had contact with the patient. Of the total, 288 people in direct contact with the patient were placed in quarantine for medical surveillance.

The Danang Center for Disease Control (CDC) collected 175 samples for testing with 107 of them coming back negative.

Vietnam Airlines brings home over 190 Vietnamese citizens from Japan

Vietnam Airlines on July 25 conducted a special flight, bringing home more than 190 Vietnamese citizens stranded in Japan due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight was arranged by relevant Vietnamese agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan and relevant agencies of the host country, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.   

Passengers on board the repatriation flight were elderly people, pregnant women, sick people, holidaymakers, workers with expired labour contracts, students who had completed the academic year without accommodation, and others in specially difficult circumstances.

Vietnam Airlines strictly implemented security, safety and epidemiology measures during the flight, in order to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the virus.

After landing at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, all the passengers and crew members underwent medical check-ups and were transferred to quarantine facilities according to regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Under the Prime Minister’s instructions, Vietnamese agencies, Vietnamese representative agencies abroad and domestic airlines will continue to conduct similar flights to bring overseas Vietnamese back to Vietnam.

Six held for organising illegal entry

Police in the northwestern province of Quang Ninh said on July 25 that they have detained and started legal procedures against six people from Mong Cai city for organising illegal entries into Vietnam.

The six are all residents of the province. They admitted working with a Chinese man via the Wechat messaging and social media app to conduct illegal entries to Mong Cai city for Chinese people from Dongxing. They used rafts to ferry the Chinese across the river at the border and motorcycles to drive the illegal migrants to the city’s centre and other areas inside Vietnam.

The group was paid CNY4,000 (US$570) for each illegal migrants. On June 10, they were caught red handed while serving four Chinese.

 
 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 25
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

PM urges tightened border control in wake of new local infection of COVID-19

German crash: Three die as aircraft hits home in Wesel
German crash: Three die as aircraft hits home in Wesel
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The two-seater microlight hits the roof of the large house in the city of Wesel, causing a fire.

France drugs: PM Castex to impose on-the-spot fines nationwide
France drugs: PM Castex to impose on-the-spot fines nationwide
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The system will apply nationwide from September, as the new PM cracks down on "every day violence".

Lotus-shaped lanterns form Vietnamese map in tribute to fallen soldiers
Lotus-shaped lanterns form Vietnamese map in tribute to fallen soldiers
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Buddhist monks and nuns of Tam Chuc pagoda, Ha Nam province, on July 24 shaped lanterns into a giant lotus to show the nation’s gratitude towards fallen soldiers.

Northern Vietnam to see rainy days
Northern Vietnam to see rainy days
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The northern region of Vietnam has been forecasted to face rain until the end of this month following recent scorching hot spells.

International flights to Danang suspended after suspected Covid-19-case
International flights to Danang suspended after suspected Covid-19-case
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

All international flights to the central city of Danang have been ceased after a local man has been tested positive for Covid-19 three times.

Support needed to help workers overcome pandemic impacts
Support needed to help workers overcome pandemic impacts
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Quan talks about measures to keep workers employed amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another hospital in HCM City accepts electronic payments
Another hospital in HCM City accepts electronic payments
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Gia Dinh People’s Hospital in HCM City on Thursday began accepting electronic payment of hospital fees to reduce waiting time and increase patient satisfaction.

Fight against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods hindered by corruption
Fight against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods hindered by corruption
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on Thursday said crimes relating to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods were still a big problem due to irresponsibility, loose management and corrupted State employees.

Many households see income fall of 70% due to Covid-19
Many households see income fall of 70% due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Many households in Vietnam have experienced an income drop of up to 70% due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey carried out in 53 cities and provinces nationwide.

International conference on maths and education to be held in Dong Thap
International conference on maths and education to be held in Dong Thap
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Over 30 universities from Vietnam and other countries will participate in an educational conference which will be held in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap on July 25.

Heavy rain causes severe landslides in Da Lat, tourists evacuated
Heavy rain causes severe landslides in Da Lat, tourists evacuated
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Heavy rain in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat City on Thursday has resulted in serious landslides, threatening a local hotel which had to evacuate its tourists.

Pacific Airlines apologises passengers for ticket selling mistake
Pacific Airlines apologises passengers for ticket selling mistake
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Pacific Airlines which was earlier known as Jetstar Pacific have apologised to passengers who have been affected by the change in its ticketing system.

Man in Da Nang tests positive for COVID-19, more than 50 isolated
Man in Da Nang tests positive for COVID-19, more than 50 isolated
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

A 57-year-old man in Lien Chieu District, Da Nang, tested positive for COVID-19 at a local hospital yesterday.

Heatwave baking Vietnam's north, central regions
Heatwave baking Vietnam's north, central regions
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

A heatwave with temperatures up to 38oC that began on Wednesday is set to continue baking the northern and central regions until Monday.

Facebook launches “We Think Digital" programme for Vietnamese youths
Facebook launches “We Think Digital" programme for Vietnamese youths
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Facebook in collaboration with some Vietnamese oganizations officially launched the We Think Digital programme in Vietnam on July 22.

Experts raise the alarm about e-cigarette smoking among youths
Experts raise the alarm about e-cigarette smoking among youths
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Experts voiced concerns over the alarming prevalence of e-cigarette and heat cigarette smoking among young people in Vietnam during a conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communications in Ho Chi Minh City on July 23.

Teacher helps poor students with charity drive
Teacher helps poor students with charity drive
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Her students may have been on their summer holidays for nearly two weeks, but Le Thi Anh Dao, an English teacher from Vinh Thuan Township Secondary School, Vinh Thuan District, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, is still busy.

More flights to repatriate citizens on the way
More flights to repatriate citizens on the way
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, talks about plans to bring more Vietnamese abroad home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many returning students want to study at domestic schools
Many returning students want to study at domestic schools
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

More Vietnamese and foreign students want to transfer from schools overseas to schools in Vietnam.

