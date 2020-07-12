COVID-19: With two more imported cases, Vietnam has 372 in total

Vietnam has recorded two more imported cases returning from Russia, bringing the country’s total number of coronavirus cases to 372, the Ministry of Health said in its coronavirus update on July 12.

The two female patients were among Vietnamese citizens who were repatriated from coronavirus hit Russia on July 9.

They were transferred to a concentrated quarantine facility in Bac Lieu province upon arriving at Can Tho International Airport.

They were both tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus the following day with the results coming back positive.

The two patients were then transferred to Bac Lieu Provincial General Hospital for medical surveillance and treatment.

Since the first COVID-19 patient was detected in January, Vietnam has now recorded 372 cases, of which 350 cases have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospital. No deaths have been reported.

Of the remaining 22 cases, four patients have tested negative at least once.

According to the Ministry of Health, Vietnam has gone through 87 days without new locally transmitted infections.

British citizen Stephen Cameron, the most severe coronavirus case in Vietnam, left Vietnam for the UKmidnight July 11. Interestingly, the 43-year-old pilot boarded Vietnam Airlines’ Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner that he had flown before he was infected with the virus in mid-March.

The US Centres for Disease Control (CDC) sent a letter of congratulation to Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City where the patient was later given treatment. VOV