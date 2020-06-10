Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/06/2020 11:19:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Criminal proceedings started on former head of Drug Administration of Vietnam

 
 
11/06/2020    10:03 GMT+7

The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has begun criminal proceedings against Nguyen Viet Hung, former deputy head of the Drug Administration of Viet Nam (DAV) and Pham Hong Chau,

 former head of the Drug Registration Division under DAV relating to the case of trading of counterfeit cancer medicine.

Criminal proceedings started on former head of Drug Administration of Vietnam
Nguyen Minh Hung, Vo Manh Cuong and accomplices accused of “manufacturing and trading counterfeit medicine for treatment or prevention of diseases” at an appeal trial in HCM City on May 20. — Photo plo.vn

They were banned from leaving their places of residence and are being investigated for lack of responsibility, causing serious consequences in line with Article 360 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

Earlier in December last year, the agency launched legal proceeding against Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy, former head of the Drug Price Management Department, under DAV, on the same charge.

Her wrongdoing was discovered during an investigation into the case of “manufacturing and trading counterfeit medicine for treatment or prevention of diseases” involving Nguyen Minh Hung, Vo Manh Cuong and other accomplices.

Hung, former general director of Vietnam Pharma Joint Stock Company (VN Pharma), was sentenced to 17 years in prison while Vo Manh Cuong, former director of H&C International Maritime Trading Co. Ltd. to 20 years.

Both of them were charged with “manufacturing and trading counterfeit medicines for treatment or prevention of diseases” under Article 157 of the Penal Code.

The remaining ten accomplices were handed sentences ranging from 3-12 years in jail.

VN Pharma was established in October 2011 with capital of VND25 billion (US$1.075 million), rising to VND40 billion in 2014. Hung owns most of the shares. 

Since its operation, the company has imported various kinds of drugs. 

 

From 2013 to 2014, Hung ordered Cuong to buy imported medicine that was allegedly manufactured by Canada’s Helix Pharmaceuticals Company and supply the drugs to Vietnamese hospitals.

The order included 9,300 boxes of 500mg capsules of H-Capita, a cancer treatment drug. The consignment was worth around VND5.3 billion.

Hung said he ordered his staff to fake documents related to the drugs and submit them to the DAV.

Hung also faked receipts and payment procedures to acquire import licences from the ministry.

In April 2014, the DAV questioned the origin of the drugs and decided to inspect the company’s shipments.

The Ministry of Health concluded that the H-Capita 500mg batch contained 97 per cent of the active ingredient capecitabine, which is of unknown origin and poor quality, and must not be used as a medicine for humans.

The People’s Procuracy said Hung’s actions caused damage of more than VND6 billion ($255,320) to VN Pharma.  VNS

Court upholds sentences for defendants in fake medicine case

Court upholds sentences for defendants in fake medicine case

The High-level People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City on May 20 upheld the verdict handed down at the first-instance trial in a case involving the “manufacturing and trading of counterfeit medicine”.

Former CEO of VN Pharma sentenced to 17 years for trading fake cancer drugs

Former CEO of VN Pharma sentenced to 17 years for trading fake cancer drugs

Nguyen Minh Hung, former general director of Vietnam Pharma JSC (VN Pharma), was sentenced yesterday to 17 years in prison by the HCM City People's Court for importing fake medicine for cancer treatment.  

 
 

Other News

.
Blood donor saves lives
Blood donor saves lives
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Tran Thi Mai, a middle-aged woman in Cam Ranh City in the central province of Khanh Hoa, is known as the province’s record holder for the highest times of blood donation. 

Policies needed to improve operational efficiency of regions
Policies needed to improve operational efficiency of regions
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam is thinking about changing its regional zoning to seven regions instead of six. Prof. Nguyen Quang Thai, Vietnam Economic Science Association's vice chairman, talks  about the need for mechanisms to ensure theoperation efficiency of regions.

Crossing mountains for a good deed
Crossing mountains for a good deed
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Recently, a Facebook post looking for the subjects of some photographs on a visit to Fansipan Mountain in Sa Pa went viral.

Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

The daily lives of local people in Hanoi has been greatly affected by a hot spell lasting for several days, with the severe heat forcing many locals to find ways to protect themselves from the recent weather conditions.

Vietnam aims to become healthcare destination
Vietnam aims to become healthcare destination
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

K.V., a 53-year-old foreign sailor who became sick from anthrax while at sea, recovered within just a week of treatment for the infection in Vietnam.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 10
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Treatment costs up to VND700 million for foreign Covid-19 patients

British Council opens second computer-delivered IELTS center in HCM City
British Council opens second computer-delivered IELTS center in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The British Council in partnership with University Access Centre HCMC (UAC) has launched the new computer-delivered IELTS test centre at 56 Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Dakao Ward, District 1 of HCM City.

Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside
Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

The unemployment rate among those aged 15 and above in Vietnam stood at 2.05 percent last year and the figure in urban areas is almost double that of rural areas, the 2019 population and housing census reveals.

Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/06/2020 

Seven Vietnamese soldiers who once fought alongside Russian comrades in the Great Patriotic War now have their profiles included in the database of the ‘memorial road’ museum complex soon to be inaugurated in the suburb of Moscow.

Coronavirus: China warns students over 'risks' of studying in Australia
Coronavirus: China warns students over 'risks' of studying in Australia
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

China's education ministry issues an advisory, warning of "discriminatory incidents" in Australia.

Coronavirus: Brazil resumes publishing Covid-19 data after court ruling
Coronavirus: Brazil resumes publishing Covid-19 data after court ruling
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Brazil has restored a website that lists the full data on Covid-19 in the country, just hours after it was ordered to do so by the Supreme Court.

George Floyd's funeral hears calls for racial justice
George Floyd's funeral hears calls for racial justice
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The US black man's killing by a white police officer in Minneapolis caused global outrage.

Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam
Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

Police from the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have arrested 11 suspects, including seven Nigerians for cheating and illegally appropriating property, worth over VND120 billion (US$5.1 million), from Vietnamese citizens online.

Health ministry raises alarm over dengue fever
Health ministry raises alarm over dengue fever
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

The Ministry of Health has announced Vietnam had reported more than 24,000 cases of dengue from the beginning of this year to early this month in 58 out of its 63 provinces and cities.

Nearly 8,000 households face water shortage after dam collapses in Nghe An
Nearly 8,000 households face water shortage after dam collapses in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

Nearly 8,000 households in the northern province of Nghe An’s Do Luong Town are facing a shortage of water after a dam collapsed on Saturday.

Poor builder volunteers to fix potholes for eight years
Poor builder volunteers to fix potholes for eight years
SOCIETYicon  10/06/2020 

Pham Hoang Khai may be a humble and poorly-paid builder, but that doesn't stop him giving back to his community.

How the pandemic has changed the way we work
How the pandemic has changed the way we work
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

In only a few months, millions of people have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could forever transform the way we work.

How the pandemic has changed the way we work
How the pandemic has changed the way we work
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

In only a few months, millions of people have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could forever transform the way we work.

Coronavirus: Lockdowns in Europe saved millions of lives
Coronavirus: Lockdowns in Europe saved millions of lives
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

The researchers say the death toll would have been "huge" without a lockdown.

British pilot makes miraculous recovery
British pilot makes miraculous recovery
SOCIETYicon  09/06/2020 

A 43-year-old British pilot named Stephen Cameron, also known as Vietnam's COVID-19 Patient No. 91, has made a miraculous recovery.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 