Crossing mountains for a good deed

Recently, a Facebook post looking for the subjects of some photographs on a visit to Fansipan Mountain in Sa Pa went viral.

A photo a Facebook user took of the women on Fansipan Mountain, Sa Pa.

A Facebook user posted four photos of four middle-aged women wearing áo dài (traditional long dress) standing atop Fansipan and asked the online community to help find the people so they could have the photos of themselves.

Fortunately, someone commented that he knew someone in the picture, so it seems like they'll get copies soon enough.

The original post has received thousands of comments and likes.

According to the Facebook user, on June 6, she was visiting Fansipan, Sa Pa, Lao Cai Province with her family and saw the four middle-aged women trying to take pictures with a smartphone, but the phone ran out of battery.

"There were four women together going to Fansipan. Arriving at the top, the woman in the white dress used a smartphone to take pictures, but it ran out of battery. The remaining three women didn't bring phones that could take pictures. I saw that and used my phone to take pictures of them.”

“Because at that time I had two small children and it was foggy, windy and crowded, I forget to take their phone number to send the pictures to them. I'm posting here to ask you guys on the internet if anyone knows, please save the photos, or notify them to let them have photos as a souvenir."

One comment read: "The photographer has a kind heart when taking a picture and looking for its subjects. Seeing the people in photos, they look very happy hanging out with each other and are optimistic to wear áo dài at the top of Fansipan. It is not always possible to have such photos, so these photos are very precious for them. Hope they will find the subjects." VNS

