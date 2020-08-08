Da Nang C Hospital reopens after a COVID-19 lockdown

Da Nang, the centerpiece of the current coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam, decided to lift a lockdown measure imposed on C Hospital in the city as of 0.00hrs August 8 after the hospital is said to be clear of infection.

C Hospital run by the Ministry of Health was the medical centre where the first locally transmitted coronavirus case was detected on July 25

Local authorities scrambled to impose a 14-day lockdown on the hospital on July 24 to test all medical workers and patients and disinfect the hospital

More than 1,000 medical workers, patients and their relatives have tested negative for the virus twice

The decision to lift the lockdown has been made after the hospital completed the 14-day quarantine. The facility is now clear of virus infection

Reporters move in front of the hospital’s entrance gate before the lockdown is lifted

Cameramen are on standby to capture the moment when the hospital reopens its door

At 0.00hrs the security guard pulls the sliding door, marking the resumption of hospital services

Doctors, nurses and relatives of patients are happy that the hospital has reopened

First medical workers step out of the hospital following a 14-day quarantine measure

Doctors and nurses show their determination to combat COVID-19

VOV