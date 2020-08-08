Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Da Nang C Hospital reopens after a COVID-19 lockdown

08/08/2020    11:15 GMT+7

Da Nang, the centerpiece of the current coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam, decided to lift a lockdown measure imposed on C Hospital in the city as of 0.00hrs August 8 after the hospital is said to be clear of infection.

da nang c hospital reopens after a covid-19 lockdown hinh 1

C Hospital run by the Ministry of Health was the medical centre where the first locally transmitted coronavirus case was detected on July 25

da nang c hospital reopens after a covid-19 lockdown hinh 2

Local authorities scrambled to impose a 14-day lockdown on the hospital on July 24 to test all medical workers and patients and disinfect the hospital

da nang c hospital reopens after a covid-19 lockdown hinh 3

More than 1,000 medical workers, patients and their relatives have tested negative for the virus twice

da nang c hospital reopens after a covid-19 lockdown hinh 4

The decision to lift the lockdown has been made after the hospital completed the 14-day quarantine. The facility is now clear of virus infection

da nang c hospital reopens after a covid-19 lockdown hinh 5

Reporters move in front of the hospital’s entrance gate before the lockdown is lifted

da nang c hospital reopens after a covid-19 lockdown hinh 6
 

Cameramen are on standby to capture the moment when the hospital reopens its door

da nang c hospital reopens after a covid-19 lockdown hinh 7

At 0.00hrs the security guard pulls the sliding door, marking the resumption of hospital services

da nang c hospital reopens after a covid-19 lockdown hinh 8

Doctors, nurses and relatives of patients are happy that the hospital has reopened

da nang c hospital reopens after a covid-19 lockdown hinh 9

First medical workers step out of the hospital following a 14-day quarantine measure

da nang c hospital reopens after a covid-19 lockdown hinh 10

Doctors and nurses show their determination to combat COVID-19

VOV

 
 

