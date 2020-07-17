Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/07/2020 19:01:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Da Nang plans seven hospital projects

17/07/2020    17:49 GMT+7

Da Nang has proposed a plan of developing seven high-quality healthcare service projects with an estimated fund of VND13.6 trillion (US$591 million) from the state budget, the city’s planning and investment department said.

Da Nang plans seven hospital projects

VinMec international hospital in Da Nang City. The central city proposed a development plan of seven more hospitals and medical centres in 2021-25. — VNS Photo Cong Thanh 

The department said seven projects will include an island and sea healthcare centre in Lien Chieu District, a general hospital in the suburban Hoa Vang District, and a healthcare service centre for the elderly in Cam Le District.

An international general diagnostic and treatment centre and upgrading the current Paediatrics and Obstetrics Hospital project have been planned in Son Tra District.

The city's authorities said the 600-bed Paediatrics and Obstetrics Hospital, which was built in 2012 and is currently overloaded, would be upgraded to 1,000 beds with an investment of VND1 trillion ($43.5 million).

Da Nang also proposed two Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) projects of developing an international cancer treatment centre in Lien Chieu District and a high-quality general hospital for international visitors in the near future.

Last year, the first centre of neurosurgery and burns commenced construction in the city’s downtown area with total funds of $20.5 million.

 

The first 200-bed cardiovascular centre – the second premium cardiology centre in central Vietnam – for treatment or surgeries – and the first vaccination centre for 4,000 arrivals each day – officially opened last year.

The city has been calling for partners from Japan and Europe to build more high-quality medical service centres for local and foreign residents.

Da Nang has four international standard hospitals including the Da Nang General Hospital, Family Hospital, Hoan My-Da Nang and VinMec Da Nang.

Da Nang currently has 12 hospitals with 1,000 doctors and more than 620 consulting rooms and medical care centres.  VNS

Healthcare levels up via tech groups

Healthcare levels up via tech groups

Technological disruption is expected to make vast changes in the healthcare sector, with huge opportunities for tech firms to venture deeper.

Vietnam sets out roadmap to make hospitals smart

Vietnam sets out roadmap to make hospitals smart

The Ministry of Health has unveiled a roadmap for digitising patients’ records at hospitals and setting up smart hospitals, a conference heard in HCM City on Wednesday.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City considering $17.3b public transport plan
HCM City considering $17.3b public transport plan
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to spend nearly VND400 trillion (US$17.3 billion) on improving public transport and limiting the use of personal vehicles during the next decade.

VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention
VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has ordered preventive medicine units and facilities across the nation to strengthen hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD) prevention in response to the increase in the number of cases in major cities across the nation.

Class photo showing only one student without certificate stirs controversy
Class photo showing only one student without certificate stirs controversy
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

In a photo taken on the occasion of the closing of the academic year, students in one class can be seen holding high their certificates of merit except for one boy.

Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi
Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Hanoi has endured a surge in dengue fever patients in recent weeks, with approximately 868 cases recorded as of mid-July.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 17
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

 More than 13,320 overseas Vietnamese repatriated so far: Spokeswoman

Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon
Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the Vietnam Maritime Administration to make every effort to soon bring home 12 Vietnamese sailors who have been stranded in Malaysian waters for about four months.

Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi
Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A repatriation ceremony of remains of US servicemen who died during the war in Vietnam was held at the US MIA Office in Hanoi on July 16.

Coronavirus: Spain orders culling of almost 100,000 mink
Coronavirus: Spain orders culling of almost 100,000 mink
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A minister says the cull in Aragon province was ordered "to avoid the risk of human transmission".

Coronavirus: UN makes record $10.3bn appeal for pandemic fight
Coronavirus: UN makes record $10.3bn appeal for pandemic fight
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The UN says up to 265 million people could face starvation because of the impact of Covid-19.

Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine
Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

For many years, Ngo Thanh Toai, 66, who has Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and dyslipidemia, regularly visited doctors once a month at Go Vap District Hospital in HCM City.

First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degrees
First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degrees
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoa Sen University (HSU) has become the first Vietnamese university to apply blockchain technology to degree management.

Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty
Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Over the last five years, more than 2.1 million households have sustainably escaped from poverty thanks to social policy credit, which is said to be an important pillar of the national target programme for sustainable poverty reduction.

Vietnamese passenger dies on repatriation flight from the US
Vietnamese passenger dies on repatriation flight from the US
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

A 72-year-old passenger has died on a repatriation flight from the US to Vietnam, foreign ministry announced Thursday.

Selling schools for the gifted won’t bring social justice: experts
Selling schools for the gifted won’t bring social justice: experts
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

The presence of private investment in education will create more effective and diverse services, but it will be impossible to create social justice by selling schools for the gifted to private investors, experts have said.

HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins
HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Around 100 doctors and nurses at the HCMC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital and others in HCM City on July 15 took part in a successful operation to separate conjoined twins.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 16
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 16
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases reported on July 16 morning

Land clearance for Van Don-Mong Cai Highway to be completed by August 15
Land clearance for Van Don-Mong Cai Highway to be completed by August 15
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

More than 900 households living along the Van Don-Mong Cai Highway will have to relocate for it to be expanded. 

Vietnam ranks 90th in cost of living index rankings
Vietnam ranks 90th in cost of living index rankings
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

The nation has risen five places to reach 90th in terms of the cost of living index rankings for the middle of year as compiled by Numbeo.

VN Central Highlands’ diphtheria cases rise to 84
VN Central Highlands’ diphtheria cases rise to 84
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Six fresh cases of diphtheria have been confirmed in the Central Highlands provinces as of today, July 15, bringing total infections in the region to 84.

Vietnam university ranked among world’s top 400
Vietnam university ranked among world’s top 400
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Ton Duc Thang University in HCM City has been named in the world’s top 400 and 500 in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) this year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 