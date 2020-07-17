Da Nang plans seven hospital projects

Da Nang has proposed a plan of developing seven high-quality healthcare service projects with an estimated fund of VND13.6 trillion (US$591 million) from the state budget, the city’s planning and investment department said.

VinMec international hospital in Da Nang City. The central city proposed a development plan of seven more hospitals and medical centres in 2021-25. — VNS Photo Cong Thanh

The department said seven projects will include an island and sea healthcare centre in Lien Chieu District, a general hospital in the suburban Hoa Vang District, and a healthcare service centre for the elderly in Cam Le District.

An international general diagnostic and treatment centre and upgrading the current Paediatrics and Obstetrics Hospital project have been planned in Son Tra District.

The city's authorities said the 600-bed Paediatrics and Obstetrics Hospital, which was built in 2012 and is currently overloaded, would be upgraded to 1,000 beds with an investment of VND1 trillion ($43.5 million).

Da Nang also proposed two Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) projects of developing an international cancer treatment centre in Lien Chieu District and a high-quality general hospital for international visitors in the near future.

Last year, the first centre of neurosurgery and burns commenced construction in the city’s downtown area with total funds of $20.5 million.

The first 200-bed cardiovascular centre – the second premium cardiology centre in central Vietnam – for treatment or surgeries – and the first vaccination centre for 4,000 arrivals each day – officially opened last year.

The city has been calling for partners from Japan and Europe to build more high-quality medical service centres for local and foreign residents.

Da Nang has four international standard hospitals including the Da Nang General Hospital, Family Hospital, Hoan My-Da Nang and VinMec Da Nang.

Da Nang currently has 12 hospitals with 1,000 doctors and more than 620 consulting rooms and medical care centres. VNS

Healthcare levels up via tech groups Technological disruption is expected to make vast changes in the healthcare sector, with huge opportunities for tech firms to venture deeper.