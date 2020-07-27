Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/07/2020 17:32:28 (GMT +7)
Da Nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order

27/07/2020    16:20 GMT+7

The first night since the implementation of a new social distancing order has seen restaurants close and streets left deserted throughout Da Nang, with images across the city showing the impact of new COVID-19 cases being detected.

da nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order hinh 1

July 26 marks the first day of the re-social distancing order being applied across Da Nang. Indeed, major streets such as Vo Van Kiet, Pham Van Dong, Tran Phu, Nguyen Van Linh, and Bach Dang remain much quieter than usual with few people going out.

da nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order hinh 2

The administration of Da Nang imposes a limit of no more than 30 people in public areas while maintaining a one metre distance during contact. On Bach Dang street in Hai Chau district plenty of restaurants are forced to close early, although some food and beverage outlets remain open, they are not as crowded as before.

da nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order hinh 3

A souvenir store on Vo Van Kiet street in Son Tra district falls quiet with no customers.

da nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order hinh 4

Young people wear facemasks as they visit a coffee shop on the pavement on Nguyen Van Linh street.

da nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order hinh 5

A security guard on Nguyen Van Linh street notes that the majority of customers take their food and beverages away, with most people choosing not to sit in the outlets as they had done previously.

da nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order hinh 6

Nguyen Dinh Quan, a bakery owner on Bach Dang street, says he is forced to close the store from 9pm as opposed to the normal time of 11pm following the start of the local social-distance order.

da nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order hinh 7

Numerous businesses close amid the latest battle in the COVID-19 fight, with many having no date for re-opening.

 
da nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order hinh 8

No customers can be seen in most stores on Tran Phu street at 9pm on July 26.

da nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order hinh 9

Non-essential businesses including bars, karaoke, and spas in Da Nang are required to temporarily close from 1pm on July 26.

da nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order hinh 10

Han market on Tran Phu, a site that is typically bustling with people, closes at 9:30pm.

da nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order hinh 11

A view in front of a local pizza store

da nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order hinh 12

A Xe Om driver has no customers on Nguyen Van Linh street.

VOV/Zing

Due to coronavirus outbreak, Danang pauses welcoming visitors for 14 days

Due to coronavirus outbreak, Danang pauses welcoming visitors for 14 days

Danang City has decided to stop welcoming tourists to the central city within 14 days from July 26 to ensure safety for tourists and the community.

Danang cancels all festive activities amid new Covid-19 cases

Danang cancels all festive activities amid new Covid-19 cases

The Danang Fantastic Festival and many other cultural activities and events will be postponed after cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, causing Covid-19 disease, were officially announced on July 25 and 26 in Danang City.  

 
 

