Da Nang issues key resolution shaping city’s growth

24/10/2020    07:02 GMT+7

The 22nd Party Congress of Da Nang city concluded on October 22 after three days of sitting, with the issuance of a resolution targeting the comprehensive development of the city over the next five years.

Da Nang issues key resolution shaping city’s growth hinh anh 1

A corner of Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Under the resolution, Da Nang aims to become a startup hub and innovative city, the core of a chain of urban areas, and a growth pole of the Central-Central Highlands key economic region, while firmly safeguarding defence, security, and national sovereignty over seas and islands.

The city targets to become a rich, peaceful, civilised, and modern city.

Da Nang hopes to be one of the major socio-economic centres in the country by 2030, with development towards an eco, modern, smart, and liveable city, and being one of the leading localities in terms of living conditions.

In the 2020-2025 period, the city expects to post gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 9-10 percent annually. The expansion of the service sector is hoped to reach 8.5-9.5 percent each year, while that of industry and construction is projected at 11-11.5 percent and agriculture 2-3 percent.

Annual GRDP per capita is to stand at 5,000-5,500 USD, according to the resolution.

At the same time, the city will enhance growth quality, workplace productivity, and economic competitiveness. It aims to transform its economic structure towards greater sustainability, with a 63-65 percent contribution from the service sector, 23-25 percent from industry and construction, and 1-2 percent from agriculture.

The resolution underlined the need to continue to thoroughly implement the contents of the Politburo’s Resolution No 43-NQ-TW on Da Nang’s development orientations, focusing on Party building and enhancing the leadership and fighting capacity of the Party organisation, as well as strengthening the management efficiency of the local government.

Da Nang will focus on the reform of the economic growth model, with a suitable combination of expansion in breadth and depth, while boosting rapid and sustainable development with a unique identity, creating motivation and resources for the city’s growth in the new era.

 

The resolution highlights the need to implement synchronous measures to recover socio-economic growth when the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled.

Da Nang will promote the revolutionary tradition and solidarity as well as the city’s dynamism and self-reliance, considering these to be key factors in determining the success of its construction and development.

Meanwhile, it will also comprehensively develop its infrastructure in line with planning to 2030 and vision to 2045. The city will also speed up the designing of planning in the 2021-2030 period and vision to 2050.

At the same time, it will expand its area and develop new urban areas to the west-northwest, with ecological and green urban areas the focus. Da Nang will also pilot the restoration of urban areas in certain parts of Hai Chau and Thanh Khe districts.

The city will also pay greater attention to socio-cultural development to match economic development, while concentrating on the comprehensive development of Da Nang residents, thus laying the foundation for the city sustainable development as a “liveable” city.

Da Nang will continue to enhance the quality of education and training with the aim of developing high-quality human resources.

The resolution calls for all officials, Party members, and local people to promote solidarity to overcome any and all difficulties to complete targets and tasks set in the resolution.

Earlier, at the first session of the city’s Party Committee, on October 21, members of the committee elected Nguyen Van Quang as secretary of the municipal Party Committee in the 2020-2025 tenure, and Luong Nguyen Minh Triet and Le Trung Chinh as deputy secretaries.

A delegation to join the 13th National Party Congress was also elected./.VNA

 
 

