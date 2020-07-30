Da Nang streets deserted as social distancing reapplied

Many areas in Danang City have become deserted as people stay indoors due to fears of a new Covid-19 outbreak.

Danang City seemed largely deserted, with closed doors and much fewer travellers. Popular areas, especially the along the coast or river banks which are favoured by both locals and tourists were empty as restaurants and eateries were asked to close or offer take-away service only.



A bread shop owner in Dong Da Street said she tried to make some more loaves in the early morning to close the shop at 10 am as regulated. According to the owner, the whole family depended on the shop so they were badly affected but health and safety are still their first priority.



Some photos of the city taken on July 30:



Three hospitals in the central city are currently novel coronavirus hotspots, including Da Nang General Hospital, C Hospital and Rehabilitation, and Orthopaedics Hospital. Pictured is an elderly man reading a newspaper quietly in an area that has been blockaded

Wearing face masks is mandatory for residents in affected areas in order to reduce the risk of further spreading the virus









Food and daily necessities are regularly delivered to residents in the blockaded area.

On-duty medical workers instruct people to thoroughly wash their hands with sanitiser before they deliver daily necessities to those under cordon sanitaire. Soldiers and medical staff work around the clock to ensure the safety of residents in the blockaded area



A garbage truck collects waste in part of Da Nang under lockdown







