22/06/2020 16:39:26 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Da Nang students finish runner-up at int'l architecture competition

 
 
22/06/2020    14:48 GMT+7

A group comprised of four students from Da Nang were awarded the runner-up title at the UrbanactionsHK competition which recently concluded in Hong Kong (China).

da nang students finish runner-up at int’l architecture competition hinh 0
Four students from Da Nang are awarded the runner-up title at the UrbanactionsHK competition.

The team of four was made up of Tran Minh Sang, Phan Ngoc Tuong Vi, Pham Dinh Ho Trong An, and Tran Nguyen Gia Han, all of whom are students currently in their second and third academic years in the architecture faculty at Da Nang University of Technology.

Running with the project theme “Vision–Awesomeness–Soul–Happiness”, Lok Hing Garden had already adequately solved most issues relating the site.

The four Vietnamese students worked towards creating solutions for the space, coming up with a number of ideas such as making transformations in terms of circulation, design, and amenities, making sure that all unused spaces are refurbished, and last but not least, attempting to turn the space into a building that is suitable for storytelling. 

da nang students finish runner-up at int’l architecture competition hinh 1
Lok Hing Garden has already adequately solved most issues relating the site.
 

In terms of the pedestrian area, the group tried to enhance the space for users by carefully positioning the stairs, landscaping, and seating. The bare walls were also taken into consideration, with the group attempting to redesign and widen them.

On the small lane that leads towards the side entrance of the bridge, rounded pavilions of different heights and density welcoming pedestrians to take a seat and relax were proposed.

The UrbanactionsHK competition received a total of 49 entries from 20 countries, with judges evaluating each proposal on a scale of 1 to 10 in terms of set categories. These include innovation, functionality and quality design of public space, a creative response to the existing site conditions, an integration of the new design within the neighbourhood, and the capacity of the project to reactivate the sociability of the space.

The students from Da Nang city was awarded the runner-up title in the Site 04 category after submitting Project Number 0416. VOV

 
 

.
