Da Nang to install smart cameras at high schools

The central city of Da Nang has approved a project installing smart cameras at local senior high schools, its Department of Education and Training said on July 2.

Costing over 3.5 billion VND ($152,000) from the city’s budget, the project aims to improve teaching quality and effectively manage students and assets. It will be undertaken between now and 2022.

The smart camera system is equipped with facial-recognition software and can warn of violent behaviour, and is connected to the city’s local area network (LAN).

Department deputy director Mai Tan Linh said the project is also part of moves to build a smart city.

In the immediate future, it will be piloted at Tran Phu and Nguyen Hien Senior High Schools.VNA