28/07/2020 07:25:11 (GMT +7)
Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28

28/07/2020    06:08 GMT+7

The central city of Da Nang will introduce social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The central city of Da Nang will apply social distancing measures from 0:00am on July 28 in six districts namely Hai Chau, Thanh Khe, Son Tra, Ngu Hanh Son, Cam Le and Lien Chieu, and the lockdown measure for the C Hospital, the Da Nang Orthopaedics and Rehabiliation Hospital, and the Da Nang Hospital as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Under a document issued by the municipal People’s Committee on July 27, the social distancing will be implemented under Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Directive No.16 on urgent measures against COVID-19 within 15 days.

Accordingly, those living in residential areas or working in workshops and manufacturing plants must ensure safe distance, wear face masks, and implement disinfection in line with relevant regulations; people must stay at home and only go out in case of necessity such as buying food and medicine, and in other emergencies. Stores providing essential services and goods will not be closed.

Any gathering of more than two people in public places and outside offices, schools and hospitals is prohibited. The Government leader also requested the strict observance of keeping an interpersonal distance of at least two meters.

 

A number of transport activities will be suspended, including activities of fixed passenger transport routes to and from coach stations in Da Nang city; taxi and contract vehicle services, tourist cars, pilot electric cars and inland waterway transport in Da Nang city, inner-city buses and adjacent inter-provincial bus routes.

Markets, supermarkets, shopping centers, grocery stores, and convenience stores may sell only food and foodstuffs.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Huynh Duc Tho requested the municipal Department of Health to coordinate with relevant agencies in monitoring, making lists, taking samples for testing, applying quarantine measures or appropriate medical interventions for those that had close contacts with COVID-19 patients, related and high-risk cases.

He also asked for a wide-ranging reviewing and testing using appropriate methods for each target group; readiness for deploying field hospitals in case of necessity; and preparation of facilities for quarantining and treatment of patients tested negative for the novel coronavirus who are being treated at the Da Nang Hospital./.VNA

 
 

.
Latest news

