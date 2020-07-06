Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Dak Nong to have expressway to HCM City

07/07/2020    19:09 GMT+7

The Ministry of Transport has urged the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board to step up preparations for the construction of an expressway linking Dak Nong Province in the Central Highlands and HCMC.

A section of the Ho Chi Minh Road in Dak Nong Province is under construction. The Ministry of Transport has urged the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board to step up preparations for the construction of an expressway linking Dak Nong Province and HCMC – PHOTO: VNA

The expressway is slated to have four lanes with a maximum allowed speed of 100 kilometers per hour. An estimated VND30 trillion will be spent on the construction of the 212-kilometer expressway.

In early June, the Dak Nong government proposed that the ministry ask the prime minister for approval over calling on investors to develop the expressway under the public-private partnership format.

Apart from this, the provincial government suggested that the Government offer financial support for compensation and site clearance expenses for the project.

The project management board was tasked with working with relevant agencies to map out a detailed plan for the project and evaluate capital resources and send a report of the results to the ministry as soon as possible.

Dak Nong Chairman Nguyen Bon said that it is necessary to construct the expressway connecting HCMC and Dak Nong Province to achieve economic growth.

Besides the construction of some traffic infrastructure projects, Dak Nong Province is calling on firms to participate in multiple projects and programs to develop the tourism industry in the Central Highlands province, which boasts of numerous breathtaking landscapes, the villages of Ede and the M’Nong ethnic people as well as unique cultural features. SGT

Lang Son proposes new construction plan for $330 million Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway

Lang Son proposes new construction plan for $330 million Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway

Lang Son People’s Committee has submitted the construction plan of Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway to the Ministry of Planning and Investment

What's the real cost of the North-South Expressway?

What's the real cost of the North-South Expressway?

The estimated cost of the North-South Expressway in 2018 was VND16 trillion lower than the initial estimate made in 2017 when the National Assembly decided to develop the project.

 
 

HCM City’s bus operators ask for suspension of services due to debts
HCM City’s bus operators ask for suspension of services due to debts
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Ten bus operators in HCMC, which are operating most of the buses in the city, have asked the municipal government for a temporary suspension of services from August 15 due to mounting debts, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

HCM City to establish university of health sciences
HCM City to establish university of health sciences
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to set up a University of Health Sciences which will be developed from the HCM City National University’s Faculty of Health.

Hanoi Party official orders major transport projects to speed up
Hanoi Party official orders major transport projects to speed up
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vuong Dinh Hue, secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, has ordered contractors of ongoing major transport projects to speed up their progress to celebrate the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi.

Typhoon preparedness still lacking
Typhoon preparedness still lacking
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Despite the efforts of authorities, typhoons continue to pose high risks of great human and material loss in Vietnam, experts have said.

How much money will the state pour into schools for the gifted?
How much money will the state pour into schools for the gifted?
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The State spends big money to build and operate schools for the gifted, but many people think it is a waste of resources.

Australia helps train Vietnamese vocational education specialists
Australia helps train Vietnamese vocational education specialists
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

21 lecturers and specialists involved in quality assurance from vocational education and training schools across Vietnam have benefited from the “Informal Learning Opportunity in Vocational Education and Training Quality Assurance” course

US to withdraw visas for foreign students if classes moved fully online
US to withdraw visas for foreign students if classes moved fully online
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Some foreign students may need to move to a university with in-person classes to stay in the US.

Parking lots still a pressing problem for Hanoi
Parking lots still a pressing problem for Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

It’s only the beginning of the morning but the parking lots on Phuong Mai street in Hanoi are full.

BIDV case heading to court on July 20
BIDV case heading to court on July 20
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Twelve people involved in violations of banking operations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) will be brought to trial on July 20, according to the Hanoi People’s Court.

India coronavirus: Life-saving Covid-19 drugs sold on Delhi black market
India coronavirus: Life-saving Covid-19 drugs sold on Delhi black market
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Desperate Indian families searching for remdesivir are paying excessive sums to black market dealers.

Job losses on the way as firms look to downsize
Job losses on the way as firms look to downsize
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Many businesses are planning to reduce the number of employees on their payroll in the next few months.

Vietnam-US joint efforts help with UXO clearance in Quang Tri
Vietnam-US joint efforts help with UXO clearance in Quang Tri
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam and the US have been working together for a number of decades already to clear away unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from the war, which has proven to be fruitful, 

Vietnam enters 82nd straight day without new COVID-19 infections in community
Vietnam enters 82nd straight day without new COVID-19 infections in community
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam entered the 82nd consecutive day without any new COVID-19 case in the community as of 6am on July 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

More work needed to improve population quality: official
More work needed to improve population quality: official
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Although Vietnam has obtained some achievements in improving the quality of its population, there is still room for improvement, said Do Xuan Tuyen, deputy minister of health.

Online traffic fines struggle to make impact
Online traffic fines struggle to make impact
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Colonel Do Thanh Binh, deputy director of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, talks to the media about paying traffic fines online via the national public service portal.

Number of poor households among ethnic minority groups remains high: census
Number of poor households among ethnic minority groups remains high: census
SOCIETYicon  06/07/2020 

The percentage of poor and near-poor households in ethnic minority dominated areas in Vietnam is 3.5 times higher than the country’s average, the latest survey conducted by Committee on Ethnic Minority Affairs reveals. 

Effort to wean off online games
Effort to wean off online games
SOCIETYicon  06/07/2020 

Online game has penetrated to Vietnam for many years and spread its popularity rapidly. However when a love of gaming has crossed into the danger zone, it would cause serious impacts to gamers.

HCM City to develop hi-rises along metro line
HCM City to develop hi-rises along metro line
SOCIETYicon  06/07/2020 

HCM City plans to stop construction of high-rise apartment buildings in downtown areas and focus instead on building such residential complexes along the first metro route in the eastern part of the city comprising districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc.

Food poisoning claims 15 lives over six-month period
Food poisoning claims 15 lives over six-month period
SOCIETYicon  06/07/2020 

The initial six months of the year saw 40 cases of food poisoning affect approximately 1,087 people, killing 15 individuals in the process, according to the General Statistics Office.

10,000 units of blood donated nationwide in one month
10,000 units of blood donated nationwide in one month
SOCIETYicon  06/07/2020 

Nearly 10,000 units of blood have been collected over the past month during the annual nationwide blood donation campaign Hành Trình Đỏ (Red Journey).

