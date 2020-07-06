Dak Nong to have expressway to HCM City

A section of the Ho Chi Minh Road in Dak Nong Province is under construction. The Ministry of Transport has urged the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board to step up preparations for the construction of an expressway linking Dak Nong Province and HCMC – PHOTO: VNA

The expressway is slated to have four lanes with a maximum allowed speed of 100 kilometers per hour. An estimated VND30 trillion will be spent on the construction of the 212-kilometer expressway.

In early June, the Dak Nong government proposed that the ministry ask the prime minister for approval over calling on investors to develop the expressway under the public-private partnership format.

Apart from this, the provincial government suggested that the Government offer financial support for compensation and site clearance expenses for the project.

The project management board was tasked with working with relevant agencies to map out a detailed plan for the project and evaluate capital resources and send a report of the results to the ministry as soon as possible.

Dak Nong Chairman Nguyen Bon said that it is necessary to construct the expressway connecting HCMC and Dak Nong Province to achieve economic growth.

Besides the construction of some traffic infrastructure projects, Dak Nong Province is calling on firms to participate in multiple projects and programs to develop the tourism industry in the Central Highlands province, which boasts of numerous breathtaking landscapes, the villages of Ede and the M’Nong ethnic people as well as unique cultural features. SGT