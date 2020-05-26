Danang tightens Zika virus prevention after first case confirmed

The central city of Danang has monitored up to 1,000 people after confirming the first Zika patient.

Nguyen Tam Lam, head of Danang’s Infectious Disease Control Centre, said that a 25-year-old local man had recently tested positive for the Zika virus. He is also the first Zika patient in Vietnam in three years.

Chemicals sprayed to kill mosquitoes for the Zika virus prevention in Danang



During the several days of treatment, his health was stable without any fever.



Tam added that the municipal Infectious Disease Control Centre had conducted community monitoring at Hoa Khanh Bac in Lien Chieu District where the patient lives and works.



The check covering 120 households with a total 400 people within the 200-metre radius from the man’s house indicated that no one had Zika virus symptoms since the man was confirmed for the infection. No pregnant woman in the area were reported.



The centre also monitored 600 workers at Hoa Phat Danang Steel Pipe Co. Ltd. where the man works, finding no suspected case and no pregnant woman.



Local authorities have called on local residents to keep their living environment hygienic as part of disease prevention efforts. The district Health Centre also sprayed chemicals to kill mosquitoes in high-risk areas.



The Zika virus is primarily transmitted through mosquitoes and potentially transmitted sexually, from mother to child and through blood transfusions. Its symptoms often include fever, joint pains, headache, or rash in humans.



The disease is known to bring about microcephaly and other brain malformations in some babies born to mothers infected during their pregnancy. Dtinews

