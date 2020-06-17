Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
18/06/2020 14:04:17 (GMT +7)
Day surgery increasingly performed at public hospitals

 
 
18/06/2020    13:58 GMT+7

Less invasive surgery procedures are being performed during one-day stays at many public hospitals in HCM City, resulting in lower costs, reduced incidences of infections contracted during hospital stays, and reduction in patient overcrowding.

A doctor at the HCM City University Medical Centre’s day surgery unit speaks with a patient. Photo courtesy of the hospital

Cho Ray Hospital, University Medical Centre, Children Hospital No.1, Children Hospital No.2, the Municipal Children Hospital, Trung Vuong Hospital, Thu Duc District Hospital are among the hospitals offering day surgery that allows patients to return home several hours after surgery.

For years, T.V.M., a 54-year-old man from HCM City, suffered external haemorrhoids until he recently visited Thu Duc District Hospital for examination and treatment. He was advised to undergo day surgery to treat the disease.

Tests were completed in the morning and he underwent 30-minute surgery in the afternoon. He was discharged from the hospital one hour later.

“It is more convenient and less stressful than an in-hospital stay. The cost of surgery is only one third of inpatient surgery,” he said.

According to Dr. Mai Hoa, head of the hospital’s department of general surgery, doctors examine and give advice on whether patients are candidates for day surgery to ensure the best possible patient outcomes.

A patient’s medical history is important in determining if the procedure can be performed on a day surgery basis.

Elderly patients and patients with chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and pulmonary fibrosis are not candidates for day surgery.

"Day surgery is best performed by surgeons and anesthesiologists with extensive experience," Hoa said.

Lam Viet Trung, head of Cho Ray Hospital’s digestive surgery department, said the department had issued a list of day surgery procedures, with patient safety as the first priority.

 

Day surgery helps cut the costs of treatment and the time needed for in-hospital stays and reduces patient overload at the hospital, according to Trung.

Nearly two-thirds of all procedures are conducted on a day surgery basis in the US. However, the figure remains low in Vietnam.

In developed countries, most patients want to undergo day surgery to save costs, which are very high. In Vietnam, hospital costs remain low and patients are worried about possible complications after surgery, making day surgery an uncommon choice.

The HCM City University Medical Centre offers more than 470 procedures performed on a day surgery basis in a wide range of specialties such as digestive, urology, gynaecology, dental, ear, nose and throat, and plastics and reconstructive surgery.

Around 15-20 cases of day surgery are performed at the hospital each day.

Phan Ton Ngoc Vu, head of the hospital’s day surgery unit, said the hospital had seen an annual rise of 20 per cent in the number of patients undergoing day surgery.

“Patients are allowed to leave the hospital within six hours after day surgery and the incidences of complications are very small,” Vu said.  VNS

Quynh Hoa recently spent the day at the Central Military Hospital 108’s Centre for Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery to understand more about the army doctors’ intelligence and devotion.

Nguyen Viet Tien, deputy health minister, talks to Tuổi trẻ cuối tuần (Youth Weekend edition) about the concerns raised over a two-year pilot programme that would grant full autonomy to the four largest public hospitals in the country

 
 

.
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The People’s Court of Dien Bien on Wednesday rejected letters of appeal and decided to uphold the death sentence for six defendants for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 22-year-old woman.

SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Doctors have warned that men working in shrimp and fish ponds should wear swimming pants instead of boxer shorts to avoid unfortunate accidents.

SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training is considering deferring the first day of the 2020-2021 school year until August 15 instead of August 1 and extending the summer vacation for students.

SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The HCMC transport authority is set to grant over VND1.44 billion in funding for a pilot scheme that involves using technology to check and penalize administrative road traffic violations in the city.

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

One person has died and dozens of houses have damaged in two days of heavy rain and thunder in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, provincial authorities have said.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A number of public universities in HCM City that have been granted financial autonomy are planning to increase tuition in the 2020-21 academic year.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A female Vietnamese passenger has died after falling while disembarking from a flight at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, HCM City, Vietnam Airlines said.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam reports one more imported case of COVID-19

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A new high-speed boat service between downtown HCM City and outlying Cu Chi District through Binh Dương Province will begin early next month.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economic engine HCM City has the country’s lowest fertility rate of 1.53, according to the Ministry of Health’s latest report in June. 

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Appeal proceedings have begun for a group of men who were sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 22-year-old woman.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

HCM City has invested in a number of mega transportation projects in 2016–20 aimed at reducing traffic congestion, according to a report tabled at a meeting between a delegation from the city People’s Council and relevant agencies.

SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

Doctors and scientists in Vietnam who have been using various therapies and medicines to treat COVID-19, a new disease that has no standard treatment protocols, have been able to save a number of critically ill patients.

SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

Many schools in Ho Chi Minh City have complained about the lack of finances for taking care of trees on their grounds.

SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

The Centre for Disease Control in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on Monday reported that the province has recorded four cases of diphtheria.

SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

A California utility has pleaded guilty to the deaths of 84 people in a wildfire, the deadliest US corporate crime ever successfully prosecuted.

SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

Patients should be given the cheap drug without delay, after "fantastic" trial results, experts say.

YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/06/2020 

The village banyan tree, water well, and communal house yard have become common symbols of a Vietnamese rural village. 

SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

Although no community transmission of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Vietnam in the past 60 days, the country should continue to stay vigilant, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

Professor Mai Van Trinh, director-general of the Quality Control Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, speaks on local authorities’ role in the upcoming high school graduation exam.

