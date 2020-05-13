Debates over daytime running light returns

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
14/05/2020 16:10:28 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
14/05/2020    15:05 GMT+7

The proposal to adopt a law on daytime vehicle running lights in Vietnam has been raised again and still faced opposition.

 

In 2015, the National Traffic Safety Committee suggested it should be mandatory for motorbikes to have headlights permanently on, even during daylight hours to reduce the number of traffic accidents and possibly save up to 600 lives a year.

However, Bui Danh Lien, chairman of Hanoi Automobile Association said the plan was not suitable for Vietnam's weather and situation. Colonel Nguyen Duy Dong, deputy head of Nghe An Province's traffic police, said in the summer, riders may be blinded by the light and more accidents could occur.

Recently, the proposal was raised again. According to the Ministry of Transport, the laws are based on the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic to make on-road vehicles easier to see. Hoang The Tung, deputy head of the Traffic Safety Department said Vietnam had joined the convention since 2014 and should follow the regulations.

"If a vehicle doesn't have a daytime running lights, the driver can use the low beam light. But nowadays, most vehicles have daytime running lights," he said. "We'll gather public opinion until the end of May before reviewing and submitting the proposal to the National Assembly."

Tran Huu Minh, Deputy Chief Officer National Traffic Safety Committee of Vietnam, said only Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia haven't enforced daytime running light law in ASEAN. Other ASEAN countries like Malaysia enforced the law since 1992, Singapore and Thailand enforced the law since 1995 and 2005 respectively.

Daytime running lights were introduced in the 70s in European and North American countries.

Nguyen Van Quyen, chairman of Vietnam Automobile Transport Association, said the daytime running lamps were more suitable to Western countries than Vietnam.

"It still consumes the battery anyway and contributes to the cost and air pollution. It can even cause blinding and accidents instead," he said.

According to Vietnamnet, 80% of the comments from online forums opposed the daytime running light lamps. There are opinions that the summer in Vietnam is really hot and the lights will make travelling worse. However, others said 20% of traffic accidents in the EU were prevented thanks to daylight running light. Moreover, drivers in Thailand or Malaysia fully support the law because they can see other drivers from far away.

"Many people think they will have to pay more for fuel or battery but in fact, the consumption rate from daylight running lamps is extremely low," said Nguyen Minh Dong.

Lawyer Duong Duc Thang from Hanoi Bar Association said the authorities should consider the law carefully since 60-70% of the population would be affected.

"Once the law is enforced, everyone must follow and the authorities can punish violators. If the law is enforced without careful preparation or if there is a lack of promotion programme, it may face public opposition," he said. Dtinews/VietNamNet

HCM City kicks off major traffic projects to ease congestion

HCM City has kicked off 13 major traffic projects with total investment of VND3.5 trillion (US$149.12 million), according to the city’s Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment.

Online payments for traffic violations

People who violate traffic laws will be able to pay their fines online starting from June 30.

 
 

.
Expats on love, marriage and children
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Marriage and children have been hot topics in Vietnam of late, thanks to the Government’s announcement that it wants people to marry before 30 and have two kids before 35, with tax breaks and other policies on offer to encourage procreation.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 14
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s last area blocked for Covid-19 prevention reopens

Hanoi likely not to see disrupted water supply this summer
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Water plants in Hanoi were asked to implement measures to ensure supply for the city during summer when demand for water usually increases, said Deputy Director of the city’s Construction Department Hoang Cao Thang.

VN universities to change enrollment plans
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) is collecting opinions from universities on its draft regulation for higher education enrollment in 2020. Schools will draw up their enrollment plans based on the regulation.

Economic incentives not enough for early marriage
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

When pop star Bich Phuong released her 2017 hit Bao Giờ Lấy Chồng?, or 'When Will You Get Married?', she sang for millions of single Vietnamese women in their 20s and 30s, parodying relatives' intrusive questions during Lunar New Year. 

Vietnam ranks second for COVID-19 response in global survey
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

With an index score of 77, Vietnam is ranked second globally by its citizens for its COVID-19 response, and first among Southeast Asian countries, 

Health experts call for more investment in nurses and midwives
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Health experts called for further investment in education, jobs and leadership for nurses and midwives at a ceremony to celebrate International Nurses Day (May 12) in Hanoi on Tuesday.

Prank police calls backfire on man
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Bac Giang Police are completing documents to fine a man for reporting false information when calling 113 – Vietnam’s police hotline.

WHO official feels safe in Vietnam, praising fast and effective COVID-19 response
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Vietnam Kidong Park said he felt safe during his stay in Vietnam, commending the country’s fast and effective response against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Farmer's blood club saves thousands of people
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Tran Phuoc Hung, 39, from Da Nang City is a farmer and founder of a blood donation club with more than 1,400 members who have helped save thousands of critical patients in the city and the nearby province of Quang Nam.

Devoted doctor in the fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Tran Thi Phuong Anh, 45, a doctor of Hai Ba Trung District’s Medical Centre, Hanoi, has been a bit busier than usual since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the city earlier this year.

HCM City policy would encourage couples to have more than one child
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The HCM City Division of Population and Family Planning has proposed several policies that would help reduce child-raising costs for married couples and encourage them to have more than one child. 

Vietnamese people forego Government support, offer it to those in need
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

More than 2,000 beneficiaries of the Government’s social welfare bailout package in Tho Xuan District in the central province of Thanh Hoa refused the support, claiming that the benefits should go to those in more desperate need.

30 pct. of disabled made unemployed by COVID-19: UNDP report
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

A UNDP report has found that some 30 percent of respondents in Vietnam who have disabilities were made unemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic while another 49 percent saw their working hours cut.

Coronavirus: Japanese sumo wrestler dies at 28
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Shobushi, aged 28, was the first sumo wrestler diagnosed with Covid-19 and died of organ failure.

Dong Nai to widen HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

The People’s Committee of the southeastern province of Dong Nai has petitioned Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to approve the widening of the HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway to 10-12 lanes from four lanes.

Coronavirus: Brazil records highest daily rise in deaths
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

The country, which is at the centre of the Latin American outbreak, registers 881 deaths in a day.

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

A flight took off at Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow on May 12, bringing home over 300 overseas Vietnamese in Russia. It is expected to land in Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province on May 13 morning.

'Funky balls' could be added to banned drug list
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

The Government has asked the Ministry of Public Security to study and add recreational nitrous oxide balloons – also known as funky balls – to the list of drugs and precursor substances for strict management and supervision.

Education Ministry sets tough rules for schools to organize their own entrance exams
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has set very strict requirements for universities to organize entrance exams of their own.

