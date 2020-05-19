Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:32:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Debunking rumours about ethnic group's escape

 
 
19/05/2020    20:33 GMT+7

Rumours spark interest in one of several sub-ethnic groups of the Chứt ethnic minority, located in Minh Hoa and Tuyen Hoa districts of Quang Binh.

The Mày people, a sub-ethnic group in Quang Binh Province, may not have a written tradition, but they do have an old and rich culture, passed down the generations orally.

Debunking rumours about ethnic group's escape
From ancient times to the present, the sub-ethnic Mày group has always lived in high mountains and at the heads of rivers. — Photo tienphong.vn

A correspondent from Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper recently investigated the group after various local media reports said they had fled into a forest in Lom Village, Trong Hoa Commune, Minh Hoa District to hide from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group is one of several sub-ethnic groups of the Chứt ethnic minority, located in Minh Hoa and Tuyen Hoa districts of Quang Binh.

Running away?

A month ago, media reports surfaced that the Mày people had abandoned their houses to flee to the forest to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Doan Ngoc Lam, secretary of Minh Hoa District Party Committee, said Mày people believed in the protection of the forest god and the mountain god.

If one understood their culture and habits, their decision to hide in the forest would make sense, he said.

The Mày people trust their god Ku Lôông and if they go to the forest, they will be nearer to their god and be protected, he added.

A worker of Trong Hoa Commune People’s Committee said the Mày people were afraid of ghosts and if a person in the village dies, they cower in fear. So fleeing to the forest was logical when they heard about a deadly disease.

However, Lam added, living in the forest was not good, especially for children, so authorities will try to educate them, on the pandemic and preventive measures.

But Ho Thi Thoi, Party secretary of Trong Hoa Commune, dismissed the reports, saying the local people often stay in the forests for a few days for cultivation work as the weather is favourable for seeding during this time of the year.

Debunking rumours about ethnic group's escape
The lives of the Mày people still revolve around hunting and gathering. — Photo tienphong.vn

Eldest brother’s mission

The Mày group currently numbers 1,500 people, living in the Giăng Màn mountain range.

Though we're deep into the 21st century, the lives of the Mày people mostly revolve around hunting and gathering.

Although their lives are difficult and they have some customs considered backward, they have a rich and unique cultural treasure which has helped them survive and develop in the remote region.

The Mày people believe that the Tôồng Vôốc, Ku Lôông, Y Răng and Y Hơn peaks are illustrious gods in the majestic Giăng Màn mountain range.

But the god they most often mention is Ku Lôông.

 

The Mày group’s legend said the god Ku Lôông gave birth to an egg and the egg hatched into three people. The eldest was the Mày, the younger brother was the Khua and the youngest was Nguon, both other sub-ethnic groups.

The eldest brother Mày was entrusted with protecting the land, water resources and killing beasts so his younger brothers could live in peace.

Because of this noble mission, from ancient times to present, the sub-ethnic Mày group always lived in high mountains and at the heads of rivers.

Ku Lôông also showed the leader of the Mày people how to make bow and arrows with poison, how to trap animals and how to train wild bees to drive away enemies.

From Ku Lôông’s teachings, the Mày people created weapons and defeated their enemies. They became great warriors of other villages and were privileged to live in majestic mountains. The high mountains became like an impregnable fortress helping the Mày people fight enemies and wild animals.

Sharing water

As well as mountains, the Mày people have a long association with water, and indeed "Mày" in their language means water. They are well aware of the importance of this resource, not only for them but also for other groups living downstream.

Their legends speak of many attempts to poison their water resources but they could not access the water well of god Ku Tec thanks to the Mày people’s bravery.

At the end of the year, the Mày people hold a ceremony to divide rainwater from their roofs or from an upstream stream.

The water is divided by an honourable person. Each household gets about one litre of water, to remind everyone in the group of the importance of water and the need to share natural resources. 

The Mày people believe water is from the sky and the mountain. Water is flexible and supple, strong and violent and brings fish, shrimp and good crops. Understanding water and protecting water is a long-time philosophy of the Mày people.

Music

Dinh Thanh Du, a local cultural researcher, said the Mày people’s legends said that god Ku Lôông gave the Khùa people a book written on a leaf and gave the Mày people a book written on a buffalo skin. The Mày people's book was exposed to sun, rain and then eaten by a dog.

Since then, the Mày people have had no written tradition but oral only.

As they lost writing, the Mày people were blessed with an extraordinary memory and most of them remember well stories about their historical progress, the researcher said.

They have a lot of songs used in different conditions such as lullabies, wedding and funeral tunes and songs about their homeland.

Mày village patriarch Ho Khien said that their unique cultural heritage of singing all started from their love of their homeland and their lives in harmony with nature.  VNS

Ethnic-minority groups face child, incestuous marriages

Ethnic-minority groups face child, incestuous marriages

Both child marriages and incestuous marriages among ethnic minority groups have been a long-term problem for local administrations in Nghe An and Quang Binh, although they have taken measures to curb them over the years.

Going to school against all the odds

Going to school against all the odds

Ho Thi Phuong has a lot more responsibilities on her small shoulders than any 15-year-old should. The ninth grader raises her three siblings alone, without help from her mother or father.

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi roads get more expensive by the time
Hanoi roads get more expensive by the time
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Hanoi’s roads are most expensive in the country and are becoming increasingly costly, with prices in the billions of VND per metre.

Vietnamese transgender man gives birth to a baby girl
Vietnamese transgender man gives birth to a baby girl
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

A well-known transgender couple – Minh Khang and Minh Anh – welcomed their first baby on May 16, making the husband Minh Khang the first transgender man in Vietnam to get pregnant and give birth to a baby.

Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

The international community has attributed Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in taking on COVID-19 to the close cooperation between the country’s Government and its people.

Critically ill COVID-19 patient thankful she is still alive
Critically ill COVID-19 patient thankful she is still alive
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Le Tuyet H. was patient number 19. She caught the disease from her niece who had flown back to Vietnam from the UK in March.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 19
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

British COVID-19 patient remains in critical condition

Vietnam to attend international Olympic competitions this year
Vietnam to attend international Olympic competitions this year
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnam will send local students to attend regional and international Olympic competitions this year based on the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Central Highlands: Drought drives people to risk life digging for deep wells
Central Highlands: Drought drives people to risk life digging for deep wells
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Many people in the central province of Gia Lai are risking their life digging for wells without proper equipment as drought continues.

Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho
Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

The happiness to meet Uncle Ho in a short period of time is always unforgettable memories for the revolutionary elderly couple Nguyen Van Luyen and Tran Thi Man.

Repatriation continues to ensure no one is left behind
Repatriation continues to ensure no one is left behind
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Government is making good on its pledge that “no one will be left behind” as it repatriates hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from all over the world.

Trial opens over land management violations at navy service
Trial opens over land management violations at navy service
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

The Military Court of the Vietnam People’s Navy opened a trial on May 18 for a case involving Dinh Ngoc He, alias “Ut troc”, and other defendants on charges of “fraud, appropriation of assets,” 

Hanoi needs vision on development path
Hanoi needs vision on development path
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Dao Ngoc Nghiem, vice president of the Vietnam Urban Development and Planning Association, talks to about what Hanoi should do to develop a master plan for the city  for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045.

Forcing people to forego COVID-19 aid will be punished: PM
Forcing people to forego COVID-19 aid will be punished: PM
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Local authorities must not force citizens to sign refusals to receive State aid, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed at Friday’s Government meeting on COVID-19. 

Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  19/05/2020 

Despite being born in foreign countries and having never met Ho Chi Minh, overseas Vietnamese in Laos and Thailand always pay special respect to Uncle Ho. 

Fake cancer drugs appeal trial begins
Fake cancer drugs appeal trial begins
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

An appeal trial for the trade of counterfeit cancer drugs at Vietnam Pharma (VN Pharma) JSC commenced on May 18 in HCM City.

British pilot shows signs of improvement
British pilot shows signs of improvement
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

A British pilot critically ill with coronavirus is showing signs of improvement, according to the COVID-19 treatment sub-committee.

VN Education Ministry issues regulations for online teaching fees
VN Education Ministry issues regulations for online teaching fees
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong has issued instructions regarding tuition fees for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

Where should Hanoi locate zero milestone?
Where should Hanoi locate zero milestone?
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

The city’s authorities will consult the public before making the final decision about the location of the zero milestone.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 18
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Three more COVID-19 patients given all-clear on May 18

Two men arrested for shooting passersby with air rifle
Two men arrested for shooting passersby with air rifle
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Two men in Hanoi have been arrested after reportedly shooting and injuring pedestrians with an air rifle on Nguyen Thi Dinh Street in Cau Giay District earlier this month.

Forest manager involved in Quang Nam severe forest fire
Forest manager involved in Quang Nam severe forest fire
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Quang Nam Province People’s Committee has launched an investigation into a severe forest fire in Dong Giang District’s Ma Cooih Commune involving a forest management board director. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 