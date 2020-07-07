Decree details registration for automated border control gates

Registration for automated border control gates at Vietnamese airports is now available on the public service portals, according to a newly-issued Government’s decree.

Waiting for check in at an airport in Vietnam.

Those who want to enter or leave the country through automated border control gates must register directly at the immigration agencies or access public service portals of the ministries of public security, national defence and foreign affairs.

Vietnamese citizens whose passports contain electronic chips and travel to other countries with visa waivers can go through the gates without registration.

The registration is applicable for Vietnamese citizens who own passports without electronic chips; Vietnamese citizens who have electronic chip passports but are not qualified for visa waivers and foreigners who have temporary or permanent residency cards in Viet Nam.

They must fill in the registration form, show their passports, legal immigration documents or residency cards, a portrait and have their fingerprints captured.

If there is any change in passports and immigration documents, they have to update information on the form.

Vietnamese citizens who use entry and exit permits to travel to other countries sharing borders with Viet Nam through land border gates have to register if they want to go through automated border control gates.

The public service portals of ministries of public security, national defence and foreign affairs also offer passport application service in which people can make appointments and follow their application process.

All data is integrated into the national public service portal. — VNS