Delay in land disbursement stymies progress of Long Thanh int'l airport

A delay in land acquisition disbursement for the proposed Long Thanh international airport in the southern province of Dong Nai could affect its progress, experts have warned.

A rendering of the proposed Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai. Photo courtesy of Airports Corporation of Vietnam

The delay remains the biggest bottleneck for the project, which is expected to begin in the second quarter next year and be completed by 2025, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

As of August 20, only 13.82 per cent of the VND18.5 trillion ($792.47 million) allocated for the airport land acquisition and compensation had been disbursed, according to the ministry.

In April, the Dong Nai authorities pledged to disburse all funding within 2020, but the low disbursement rate means the province will likely fail to complete land acquisition and compensation by the end of the year as committed, according to experts.

As scheduled, the province will hand over the priority area of ​​1,800ha to the project investor by October, and the entire land by the second quarter of 2021, according to Cao Tien Dung, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.

“It’s vital to complete the assessment of cleared land for affected households within this year,” Dung said.

As of today, Long Thanh District People’s Committee had made three compensation payments worth over VND440 billion ($18.85 million) to 269 households, according to Dung.

Recently, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered the province to speed up site clearance and compensation as well as disbursement for the airport project in accordance with the law.

The PM also set a deadline for the assessment of cleared land for compensation purposes by the end of November.

He asked the Ministry of Transport to work with the province and resolve problems to ensure that the project remains on schedule.

Feasibility study

Lai Xuan Thanh, chairman of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), which is the airport’s investor, said the corporation had submitted a feasibility study report for the first phase of the airport to the State Appraisal Council for assessment before submitting it to the Government for approval.

Thanh said the corporation would not delay putting the airport into operation by 2025. “If approved by the council, the feasibility study report will be submitted to the PM for approval, hopefully ensuring the plan to complete the first phase of the airport by 2025.”

The State Appraisal Council, which was supposed to submit the report to the PM for review in March, must ensure the quality of the assessment report.

Once fully operational, Long Thanh airport is expected to reduce the load on Tan Son Nhat international airport in HCM City and become a major international aviation hub in the region.

To build the airport, the site clearance project must acquire more than 5,000ha of land and more than 364 extra hectares for two household resettlement sites.

Covering more than 5,580ha, the airport has an investment of more than VND336 trillion ($14.6 billion). It will be located in six communes in Long Thanh District in Dong Nai Province.

Around 4,800 local households and 26 organisations are expected to be relocated to make way for the proposed airport.

The project includes three investment phases with the ultimate goal of making the airport capable of serving 100 million passengers and five million tonnes of freight each year.

In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other support works will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year. It is expected to be completed by 2025. VNS