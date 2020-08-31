Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/08/2020 19:08:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Delay in land disbursement stymies progress of Long Thanh int'l airport

31/08/2020    18:49 GMT+7

A delay in land acquisition disbursement for the proposed Long Thanh international airport in the southern province of Dong Nai could affect its progress, experts have warned.

Delay in land disbursement stymies progress of Long Thanh int'l airport
A rendering of the proposed Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai. Photo courtesy of Airports Corporation of Vietnam 

The delay remains the biggest bottleneck for the project, which is expected to begin in the second quarter next year and be completed by 2025, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

As of August 20, only 13.82 per cent of the VND18.5 trillion ($792.47 million) allocated for the airport land acquisition and compensation had been disbursed, according to the ministry.

In April, the Dong Nai authorities pledged to disburse all funding within 2020, but the low disbursement rate means the province will likely fail to complete land acquisition and compensation by the end of the year as committed, according to experts.

As scheduled, the province will hand over the priority area of ​​1,800ha to the project investor by October, and the entire land by the second quarter of 2021, according to Cao Tien Dung, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.

“It’s vital to complete the assessment of cleared land for affected households within this year,” Dung said.

As of today, Long Thanh District People’s Committee had made three compensation payments worth over VND440 billion ($18.85 million) to 269 households, according to Dung.

Recently, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered the province to speed up site clearance and compensation as well as disbursement for the airport project in accordance with the law.

The PM also set a deadline for the assessment of cleared land for compensation purposes by the end of November.

He asked the Ministry of Transport to work with the province and resolve problems to ensure that the project remains on schedule.

Feasibility study 

 

Lai Xuan Thanh, chairman of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), which is the airport’s investor, said the corporation had submitted a feasibility study report for the first phase of the airport to the State Appraisal Council for assessment before submitting it to the Government for approval.

Thanh said the corporation would not delay putting the airport into operation by 2025. “If approved by the council, the feasibility study report will be submitted to the PM for approval, hopefully ensuring the plan to complete the first phase of the airport by 2025.” 

The State Appraisal Council, which was supposed to submit the report to the PM for review in March, must ensure the quality of the assessment report.

Once fully operational, Long Thanh airport is expected to reduce the load on Tan Son Nhat international airport in HCM City and become a major international aviation hub in the region.

To build the airport, the site clearance project must acquire more than 5,000ha of land and more than 364 extra hectares for two household resettlement sites.

Covering more than 5,580ha, the airport has an investment of more than VND336 trillion ($14.6 billion). It will be located in six communes in Long Thanh District in Dong Nai Province.

Around 4,800 local households and 26 organisations are expected to be relocated to make way for the proposed airport. 

The project includes three investment phases with the ultimate goal of making the airport capable of serving 100 million passengers and five million tonnes of freight each year.

In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other support works will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year. It is expected to be completed by 2025.  VNS

Dong Nai urged to hand over ‘clean land’ for Long Thanh Airport

Dong Nai urged to hand over ‘clean land’ for Long Thanh Airport

Dong Nai plans to send officials to assist the Long Thanh District in speeding up site clearance, compensation and resettlement for households affected by the Long Thanh airport project  so that construction can begin next year. 

 
 

Other News

.
Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

It’s every mother’s nightmare. Late at night, child with a high-temperature and no pharmacy open to buy any medication.

Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

It’s every mother’s nightmare. Late at night, child with a high-temperature and no pharmacy open to buy any medication.

Respected teacher of mathematics passes away
Respected teacher of mathematics passes away
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Prof Dang Dinh Ang, an outstanding teacher who made a great contribution to the development of Vietnam’s mathematics, passed away on August 29 at the age of 94.

Female student becomes B-exam group's highest scorer
Female student becomes B-exam group's highest scorer
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Nguyen Tran Ngoc Thao, who scored first in B-exam group at the high-school finals, has been leading an independent life for the last three years.

Quarantine fees set to come into force for entrants from September 1
Quarantine fees set to come into force for entrants from September 1
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

People who enter Vietnam at isolation facilities from September 1 are set to pay quarantine fees, with medical examinations and treatment costs being covered by the State.

Saigon’s 'underworld' market quiet amid Covid-19 pandemic
Saigon’s 'underworld' market quiet amid Covid-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

It was a few days before the full moon day of the seventh lunar month but Thiec market in District 11 - the largest votive market in HCM City, was very quiet. 

Loving photos show conjoined twins after removal of leg cast
Loving photos show conjoined twins after removal of leg cast
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Doctors have removed the casts from the legs of conjoined twins Hoang Truc Nhi and Hoang Dieu Nhi after a month and a half, therefore allowing them to prepare to take their very first steps in life.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 31
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 31
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

 Nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from US

Over 93,000 foreigners working in Vietnam
Over 93,000 foreigners working in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

As many as 93,720 foreign labourers have been working in Vietnam as of August 2020, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

National exams reveal poor English
National exams reveal poor English
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

English continued to be the subject which saw the lowest scores in the national final exams this year.

Foreigners join Vietnamese in fighting Covid-19
Foreigners join Vietnamese in fighting Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam is having a difficult time fully containing the spread of Covid-19 and there have been many community infections over the last few days. 

Trio face jail term for smuggling Chinese into Da Nang
Trio face jail term for smuggling Chinese into Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

A Chinese man and two Vietnamese women were sentenced to 5-8 years in prison on August 29 for organising illegal entry into Vietnam.

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report on August 30
Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report on August 30
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 infections to report on the whole of August 30, and this is the first of such day since July 25, keeping the national count of the pandemic at 1,040.

Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths
Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A 40-year-old Irish haulier pleaded guilty at Old Bailey Court on August 28 to the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK last October.

Government leader extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries on major festival
Government leader extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries on major festival
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on August 30 visited and extended greetings to leaders of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) on the occasion of the Vu Lan Festival 2020.

More Vietnamese citizens arrive home on repatriation flights
More Vietnamese citizens arrive home on repatriation flights
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

A total of 145 Vietnamese citizens in especially difficult circumstances in Eastern and Southern Africa together with 570 Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan (China) and Japan have been safely repatriated.

COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence
COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

August 30 marked the first day that Vietnam has gone without a new COVID-19 infection caused by community

Reflections on a revolution
Reflections on a revolution
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

At the age of 94, Le Duc Van is no longer at his best, with a hunched back and deteriorating health.

Veteran creates jobs for rural workers
Veteran creates jobs for rural workers
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Over the years, many veterans from Nam Dinh Province have worked together to improve their economic standing and have created stable jobs for many rural workers.

COVID-19 infection toll remains at 1,040 with 677 recoveries
COVID-19 infection toll remains at 1,040 with 677 recoveries
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

The Health Ministry announced on August 30 morning that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 infection over the past 12 hours, retaining the total number at 1,040, whilst the overall number of fully recovered patients rose to 677.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 