Deputy PM orders investigation into suspected loan shark in Thai Binh

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked agencies of Thai Binh Province to look into allegations that Nguyen Xuan Duong, 49, also called Duong 'Nhuệ' and his accomplices injured a man.

Nguyen Xuan Duong, 49, also called Duong 'Nhuệ'. —Photo vietnamplus.vn

The move came after local media reported that on March 30, a 24-year-old shipper of Phuc Cuong Transport Service Co Ltd agreed to transport a package for Duong’s company from Thai Binh Province to Hanoi.

Duong and his wife Nguyen Thi Duong own Duong Duong Co Ltd. The company specialises in real estate, construction, import, and exports, per its business registration certificate. Duong is also suspected of being a loan shark.

However, the shipper and the recipient of the package failed to agree on the delivery location at first, resulting in an argument and late delivery.

After that, Duong called to threaten the shipper and instructed him to return to Thai Binh Province to meet him.

At about 6:20pm on March 30, the shipper and his company’s manager met Duong at his house, also the headquarters of Duong's company at No 366 Le Quy Don Street, Ky Ba Ward, Thai Binh City.

After being questioned by Duong about the late delivery, the shipper was allegedly beaten by Duong’s wife and two of Duong's employees - Nguyen Duc Manh and Pham Ngoc Quy.

Authorities determined the victim suffered a broken jawbone and a broken nose.

The shipper then reported the case to the provincial Police Department. After investigating, the department on April 7 decided to arrest Duong, Manh and Quy for allegedly intentionally causing injuries under Clause 2, Article 134, the 2015 Penal Code.

After further investigation, on April 9, the department arrested Duong on the same allegations. However, Duong escaped. The police then issued a wanted notice for him nationwide.

Duong was arrested on April 10 hiding in Hoa Hau Commune, Ly Nhan District, Ha Nam Province.

On Monday, the police arrested suspects Pham Xuan Hoa and Dao Van Bang for allegations relating to the case.

Deputy PM Binh said following reports of local media, Duong and his accomplices were also thought to have committed many crimes in the province over the years. It is unclear whether they have previously been charged with any offence.

Binh told the provincial police department to expand the investigation into Duong and his accomplices for any other possible crimes.

The police department was required to send the initial investigation report of the case to the Government’s Standing Steering Committee 138 for consideration no later than April 30. Then the committee will report the case to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. — VNS

