16/04/2020 17:32:35 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Deputy PM orders investigation into suspected loan shark in Thai Binh

 
 
16/04/2020    16:58 GMT+7

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked agencies of Thai Binh Province to look into allegations that Nguyen Xuan Duong, 49, also called Duong 'Nhuệ' and his accomplices injured a man.

Deputy PM orders investigation into suspected loan shark in Thai Binh
Nguyen Xuan Duong, 49, also called Duong 'Nhuệ'. —Photo vietnamplus.vn

The move came after local media reported that on March 30, a 24-year-old shipper of Phuc Cuong Transport Service Co Ltd agreed to transport a package for Duong’s company from Thai Binh Province to Hanoi.

Duong and his wife Nguyen Thi Duong own Duong Duong Co Ltd. The company specialises in real estate, construction, import, and exports, per its business registration certificate. Duong is also suspected of being a loan shark.

However, the shipper and the recipient of the package failed to agree on the delivery location at first, resulting in an argument and late delivery.

After that, Duong called to threaten the shipper and instructed him to return to Thai Binh Province to meet him.

At about 6:20pm on March 30, the shipper and his company’s manager met Duong at his house, also the headquarters of Duong's company at No 366 Le Quy Don Street, Ky Ba Ward, Thai Binh City.

After being questioned by Duong about the late delivery, the shipper was allegedly beaten by Duong’s wife and two of Duong's employees - Nguyen Duc Manh and Pham Ngoc Quy.

Authorities determined the victim suffered a broken jawbone and a broken nose.

The shipper then reported the case to the provincial Police Department. After investigating, the department on April 7 decided to arrest Duong, Manh and Quy for allegedly intentionally causing injuries under Clause 2, Article 134, the 2015 Penal Code.

 

After further investigation, on April 9, the department arrested Duong on the same allegations. However, Duong escaped. The police then issued a wanted notice for him nationwide.

Duong was arrested on April 10 hiding in Hoa Hau Commune, Ly Nhan District, Ha Nam Province.

On Monday, the police arrested suspects Pham Xuan Hoa and Dao Van Bang for allegations relating to the case.

Deputy PM Binh said following reports of local media, Duong and his accomplices were also thought to have committed many crimes in the province over the years. It is unclear whether they have previously been charged with any offence.

Binh told the provincial police department to expand the investigation into Duong and his accomplices for any other possible crimes.

The police department was required to send the initial investigation report of the case to the Government’s Standing Steering Committee 138 for consideration no later than April 30. Then the committee will report the case to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. — VNS

99 years in prison granted to black credit gang in Thanh Hoa

99 years in prison granted to black credit gang in Thanh Hoa

The People's Court in Thanh Hoa Province has handed down a total jail sentence of 99 years to 21 people involved in a loan shark gang.

Vietnam central bank enhances measures against loan sharks

Vietnam central bank enhances measures against loan sharks

Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung on Monday instructed agencies to rapidly research and propose new policies to enable the expansion and diversification of lending and bank services with the aim of fighting loan sharks.  

 
 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Three COVID-19 patients discharged, taking total recoveries up to 174

Over 400 South Korean firm staff to be quarantined in Vietnam
Over 400 South Korean firm staff to be quarantined in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

More than 400 key staff members of South Korean firms in Vietnam who are expected to enter the country by late this month will be quarantined in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong honoured by Forbes in COVID-19 fight
Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong honoured by Forbes in COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Forbes Asia has recognised Vietnamese billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong as an influential figure who has notably contributed to joint efforts to halt the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Lang Son police arrest environment department’s deputy director
Lang Son police arrest environment department’s deputy director
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Police from Lang Son province have arrested Nguyen Dinh Duyet, deputy director of the provincial Natural Resources and Environment Department, for allegedly “abusing position and power while performing duties

HCM City continues to halt passenger transport until April 22
HCM City continues to halt passenger transport until April 22
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City will extend its suspension of road passenger transport until April 22, announced the municipal Department of Transport on April 15.

Coronavirus: Why is NYC reporting surge in virus deaths?
Coronavirus: Why is NYC reporting surge in virus deaths?
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

New York is now reporting an additional 3,778 deaths presumed to be coronavirus-linked.

More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19
More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  3 giờ trước 

Local authorities in Hanoi have continued to offer daily necessities to people most affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while also carrying out a range of preventive measures against the disease.

Vietnamese labourers with expired contracts in RoK entitled for 50-day extension
Vietnamese labourers with expired contracts in RoK entitled for 50-day extension
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Centre of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has announced that the Republic of Korea will automatically offer a 50-day extension for Vietnamese labourers whose contracts have expired.

Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

As social distancing continues to take its toll on residents obliging by the rules, one expat English teacher has decided to use the time to good effect.

Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
PHOTOSicon  4 giờ trước 

After 45 years of national reunification and three decades of the Doi Moi (renewal) process, under the leadership of the Party, southern provinces and cities’ economy have thrived dramatically.

Informal labourers struggle to make ends meet in the time of coronavirus
Informal labourers struggle to make ends meet in the time of coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Four people in Dinh Anh Hoa’s family have been jammed in a 16sq.m-bedsit for two weeks.

Proper medical waste control helps reduce spread of disease in Vietnam
Proper medical waste control helps reduce spread of disease in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vice head of Vietnam Environment Administration Nguyen Thuong Hien spoke about medical waste treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The ‘online lecture halls’ during the COVID-19 pandemic
The ‘online lecture halls’ during the COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Prof Dr Ngo Thi Phuong never thought that she would become a teacher for online courses.

Millions of meals to be donated to people in need amid pandemic
Millions of meals to be donated to people in need amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Millions of meals will be donated to poor people in big cities as part of a programme launched by the Central Committee of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) and PepsiCo Vietnam.

VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students
VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Many universities in HCM City plan to provide scholarships to students whose families’ livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or who live in the Mekong Delta and are affected by drought and saltwater intrusion.

Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
PHOTOSicon  13 giờ trước 

An array of rice ATM machines have been put into operation in Hanoi, HCM City, and Hue as a means of helping underprivileged individuals and their families overcome the negative economic impact caused by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

100 foreign experts to work at Nghi Son refinery quarantined
100 foreign experts to work at Nghi Son refinery quarantined
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

More than 100 foreign experts who are coming to work at Nghi Son Oil Refinery in Thanh Hoa Province will be quarantined.

Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hanoi &amp; HCM City
Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hanoi & HCM City
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Twelve localities deemed to have high risk of COVID-19 spread will continue to implement social distancing measures under Directive 16 of the Prime Minister to April 22 or 30, or even longer, if infections continue to be detected.

HCM City police bust gang trafficking drugs from Cambodia
HCM City police bust gang trafficking drugs from Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

A large-scale drugs trafficking ring which transported narcotics from Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City has been smashed by the city’s police following a three-month investigation.

Latest news

