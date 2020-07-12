Design plan revealed for new bridge on Hanoi's Red River

A design plan for the Tran Hung Dao Bridge that spans the Red River and connects Hoan Kiem and Long Bien districts have just been revealed.

Speaking with the Transportation Newspaper, a representative from the Transport Engineering Design Inc. (TEDI) which designs the project said that the 5.5-kilometre bridge would start at the junction of Le Thanh Tong and Tran Thanh Tong in Hoan Kiem District and end at Nguyen Van Linh Street or National Road 5 in Long Bien District.

A design proposed by TEDI depicted a 31-metre-wide, six-lane bridge which would have a speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour.

The project is estimated to cost VND 9 trillion (USD391 million).

Tran Hung Dao Bridge has been included in a general construction plan for Hanoi by 2030 with a vision to 2050 approved by the prime minister in 2011. Dtinews

