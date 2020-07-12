Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/07/2020 10:26:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Design plan revealed for new bridge on Hanoi's Red River

12/07/2020    10:23 GMT+7

A design plan for the Tran Hung Dao Bridge that spans the Red River and connects Hoan Kiem and Long Bien districts have just been revealed.

Design plan revealed for new bridge on Hanoi's Red River
Design plan revealed for new bridge on Hanoi's Red River

Speaking with the Transportation Newspaper, a representative from the Transport Engineering Design Inc. (TEDI) which designs the project said that the 5.5-kilometre bridge would start at the junction of Le Thanh Tong and Tran Thanh Tong in Hoan Kiem District and end at Nguyen Van Linh Street or National Road 5 in Long Bien District. 

A design proposed by TEDI depicted a 31-metre-wide, six-lane bridge which would have a speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour.

 

The project is estimated to cost VND 9 trillion (USD391 million).

Tran Hung Dao Bridge has been included in a general construction plan for Hanoi by 2030 with a vision to 2050 approved by the prime minister in 2011. Dtinews

Hanoi to build new bridge over Duong River

Hanoi to build new bridge over Duong River

The Hanoi Department of Transport has reported to the municipal People's Committee about the Ministry of Transport's project on building a new Duong Bridge (Duong Bridge No 2) over Hanoi's Duong River.

Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges

Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges

The Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central coastal city of Da Nang has been ranked amongst the 28 most stunning bridges around the world by Insider, a leading US news site.

 
 

Other News

.
Tay Ninh hunts for 4 foreigners fleeing from COVID-19 quarantine camp
Tay Ninh hunts for 4 foreigners fleeing from COVID-19 quarantine camp
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The southwestern province of Tay Ninh on July 11 announced the search for four foreigners who had fled a medical quarantine camp established to gather those entering Vietnam for medical surveillance against the COVID-19.

HCM City official calls for solutions to school-parents conflicts
HCM City official calls for solutions to school-parents conflicts
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

An official in Ho Chi Minh City said it was not fair if the Vietnam Australia International School (VAS) did not allow students to continue attending because of conflicts with their parents.

Former minister of industry and trade investigated
Former minister of industry and trade investigated
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Vu Huy Hoang, former minister of industry and trade, and two other ex-officials of this ministry are being investigated for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.

Large haul of drugs seized in Dien Bien
Large haul of drugs seized in Dien Bien
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Police of Dien Bien district of the northwestern province of the same name on July 11 said they, together with relevant agencies, had seized a large haul of drugs from a transnational trafficking ring.

No new COVID-19 cases reported, Patient 91 discharged from hospital
No new COVID-19 cases reported, Patient 91 discharged from hospital
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

No new case of COVID-19 was reported overnight, leaving the total number at 370 as of 6am on July 12, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Joint efforts made for the sake of Vietnamese AO victims
Joint efforts made for the sake of Vietnamese AO victims
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Merle Ratner, Coordinator of the US-based Vietnam Agent Orange (AO) Relief and Responsibility Campaign, highlighted certain achievements in the fight for the sake of Vietnamese AO victims during an interview with the VNA.

Occupational training goes hand in hand with labour market
Occupational training goes hand in hand with labour market
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Truong Anh Dung, directorate of Vocational Education and Training Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, talks on his department’s resolve to create a diverse occupational education network to meet labour market needs.

Vietnam ranks 89th on most powerful passport list during COVID-19
Vietnam ranks 89th on most powerful passport list during COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam has fallen one place to 89th on a list compiled by the Haley Passport Index 2019 which details the world’s most powerful passports.

Five dead in coach crash in Kon Tum
Five dead in coach crash in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

At least five people were killed and 30 were injured after a passenger bus skidded off the road and fell into a ravine in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on July 11.

Vietnam to reopen some international air routes
Vietnam to reopen some international air routes
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam will implement a pilot scheme of reopening international air routes to several regional countries to bring back Vietnamese citizens stranded overseas due to COVID-19, 

Vietnamese concerned about new US visa policy for students
Vietnamese concerned about new US visa policy for students
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) has announced changes in the visa policy applied to international students planning to attend online courses for the 2020 autumn semester in the US.

COVID-19: British pilot receives discharge from hospital
COVID-19: British pilot receives discharge from hospital
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Stephen Cameron, a British citizen who was infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in mid-March, was finally discharged from hospital in HCM City on July 11 after undergoing a battle against the deadly virus in Vietnam for a total of 115 days.

Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners
Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners
SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

Officials at Thu Duc jail have turned it into a place of education and support for its nearly 200 foreign prisoners, helping them become a better version of themselves before returning home.

Vietnam reports one new imported COVID-19 cases on July 11 morning
Vietnam reports one new imported COVID-19 cases on July 11 morning
SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

A Serbian man who came to Vietnam as an expert to work at industrial steel manufacturing company, the Hoa Phat Corporation, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 370.

30.8 million workers affected by COVID-19 in Vietnam
30.8 million workers affected by COVID-19 in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  11/07/2020 

Some 30.8 million people aged over 15 in Vietnam have been left reeling by the coronavirus pandemic, with 897,500 losing their jobs, a meeting in Hanoi on July 10 heard.

VN Education Ministry to help Vietnamese students as US issues new visa rules
VN Education Ministry to help Vietnamese students as US issues new visa rules
SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training has said that it will continue to work with relevant agencies to provide appropriate and timely support for Vietnamese students in the US as the US adjusts its visa regulations.

To mechanize Vietnam's agriculture, tractor drivers also need to be trained
To mechanize Vietnam's agriculture, tractor drivers also need to be trained
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

In order to mechanize agriculture, Vietnam needs to have skilled labor force, experts say. Many workers in agricultural production need to be trained or should obtain degrees.

Ambassador advises Vietnamese students in US to remain calm amid new visa policy
Ambassador advises Vietnamese students in US to remain calm amid new visa policy
SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc advised Vietnamese students studying in the US to stay calm and consult with their schools or universities regarding the US’s new foreign student visa policy.

Struggling mum goes to ends of the earth to teach daughter English
Struggling mum goes to ends of the earth to teach daughter English
FEATUREicon  10/07/2020 

In the melting hot summer of 2017, Le Thu Huong drove her motorbike 14km every noon to take her daughter to Bai Dinh Pagoda.

US student visas: 'A lot of people I know are scared for the future'
US student visas: 'A lot of people I know are scared for the future'
SOCIETYicon  10/07/2020 

The US said some visas could be revoked because of coronavirus, leaving students confused and uncertain.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 