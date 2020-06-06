Deteriorated Hanoi apartment buildings threaten hundreds of people

Hundreds of people are at risk living in deteriorated apartment buildings in Hanoi.

The four apartment blocks named A, B, C and D located on Le Hong Phong Street, Ha Dong District were built in the 1970s and now are home to 150 households.

The blocks A and B are in the worst condition.



Duong Quy Vi, who lives in the third floor of building A, said that over the past 10 years, the roof of the buildings has been in poor condition, so the households have to consolidate this by using steel sheets to deal with leaks.

The ceiling built from wood and bamboo has become rotten

Many families even have to use nylon to avoid leaks or peeling mortar pieces

Tran Thi Thanh said that in many cases, big pieces of mortar fell into her kitchen when she was cooking

Most of the glass in the windows has broken

According to Thanh, houses on the first floor are often flooded when it rains heavily after Le Hong Phong Street was raised by a metre.





Earlier, a company worked with the households for rebuilding the buildings. Around 80% of them have agreed on the project, however, the remainder of more than 10 households have asked for higher compensation than pledged by the firm. As a result, the project remains on paper.

Trong Trinh (Dtinews)