Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/10/2020 13:25:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Development of greenhouses threatening landscape in Da Lat

17/10/2020    13:13 GMT+7

A rising number of greenhouses in Da Lat City and other surrounding areas is causing a headache for authorities due to the negative impacts they have on the climate and landscape of the famous tourist resort city.

Development of greenhouses threatening landscape in Da Lat
The increase in the number of greenhouses in Da Lat has had a negative impact on the climate and landscape of this popular tourist city. — Photo nongnghiep.vn

Associate Professor Nguyen Mong Sinh, former chairman of Lam Dong Province’s Union of Science and Technology Associations, said greenhouses should only be used where necessary because high-density development had broken up the scenic landscape of the popular destination.

He said they were also the main cause of agricultural land erosion and flooding.

Nguyen Van Son, vice chairman of Da Lat City's People's Committee, said there were currently no specific regulations on greenhouse planning.

The uncontrolled development of greenhouses at a fast speed had broken the landscape and urban beauty, he said.

Additionally, some types of vegetables and flowers did not suit greenhouses, but many people still tried to grow them.

These greenhouses caused sedimentation in ponds, lakes and stream beds, which would result in flooding in the city, according to Son.

Phan Thanh Sang, chairman of the Da Lat Flower Association, said to ensure the sustainable development of plants and vegetables, greenhouses also needed to have standard cooling systems and ventilation windows.

Authorities needed to map out a plan and develop greenhouses appropriately for each area, except forest land.

The Tay Nguyen (Central Highland) province of Lam Dong has recorded great achievements from hi-tech agricultural development in recent years, including in Da Lat City.

Vegetable and flower greenhouses have been built in most cultivation areas in traditional villages including Thai Phien (Ward 12), Van Thanh (Ward 5), and wards 7 and 8 of Da Lat.

 

Greenhouses in which owners were applying synchronous hi-tech agricultural solutions have achieved average revenue of VND1 billion to VND3 billion per hectare.

Da Lat's People's Committee reported the city's total agricultural cultivation land was about 10,500 hectares, of which greenhouses accounted for over 2,554 hectares.

From 2017 to 2019, many greenhouses previously used to grow vegetables were switched to growing flowers and strawberries due to their higher economic value.

Citizens living in the centre of the city have also built and developed greenhouses.

Localities with a high density of greenhouses include Ward 12 (with greenhouses accounting for 83.7 per cent of the total cultivation area), while the rate in Ward 5, Ward 7 and Ward 8 is over 60 per cent.

Sang said that thanks to greenhouses, many local businesses and farmers could earn billions of dong each year.

Vo Van Tuan, a resident in Thai Phien Village, said that in recent years the city had been flooded on rainy days because the greenhouses covered the surface area of the soil so the rainwater couldn't seep down.

“It is time to have expert assessment and planning for the development of hi-tech agricultural zones and greenhouse standards in the largest vegetable and flower producing region in Vietnam,” he said. VNS

Problematic: Experts call for regulation of Da Lat’s greenhouses

Problematic: Experts call for regulation of Da Lat’s greenhouses

The installation of greenhouses for vegetable and flower farming in Da Lat City should be strictly regulated to reduce their impact on the environment and landscapes, experts have said.

Greenhouse expansion damaging Da Lat environment

Greenhouse expansion damaging Da Lat environment

The rapid development of greenhouses for vegetable and flower cultivation in the last two decades has had a negative effect on the environment in the central resort city of Da Lat.

 
 

Other News

.
Losing jobs, Saigon workers seek ways to earn a living
Losing jobs, Saigon workers seek ways to earn a living
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of workers in HCM City have lost their jobs or have had their wages reduced. 

Vietnamese guest workers to be brought home as contracts end
Vietnamese guest workers to be brought home as contracts end
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Authorities in Vietnam are planning to help guest workers whose contracts end to return home from overseas amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 16
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 16
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

NA Standing Committee’s 49th meeting wraps up

All entrants must be placed under medical surveillance for at least 28 days to contain COVID-19
All entrants must be placed under medical surveillance for at least 28 days to contain COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chairs a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control at the Government Office, Ha Noi, October 15, 2020. Photo: VGP

Tropical low depression to hit central Vietnam October 16
Tropical low depression to hit central Vietnam October 16
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Central provinces are braced for lashing rain again, starting October 16, as a tropical low depression is forecast to strike the central coast this evening, according to the latest weather forecast bulletin.

Students, parents concerned about school toilets
Students, parents concerned about school toilets
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

School toilets have been a concern for students for many years. And not only students, but teachers and cleaners are also complaining.

Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence
Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22 giờ trước 

The conversation.com reported that Europe could look to the success of countries like Vietnam as the continent is again in the grip of a COVID-19 resurgence.

Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences
Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Over the past days, great efforts have been made to deal with consequences of torrential rains and floods in line with instructions of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers
PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of officers and soldiers, who were buried by a landslide, on their way to Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on a rescue mission in Thua Thien-Hue.

Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

As Vietnam is listed among three countries with the highest rate of sex ratio imbalance at birth, local authorities are making efforts to raise public awareness and tighten regulations to shorten the gap.

COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on October 15 demanded serious compliance with rules on the management of people entering Vietnam so as to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

While serving as director of Khanh Hoa Province's Foreign Affairs Department, Nguyen Quoc Tram directed his subordinates to issue a fake diplomatic note and a fake invitation letter invite Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thao and himself to visit the US.

Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

As of 7:30pm on October 15, the bodies of all 13 members of a rescue team buried by a landslide in central Thua Thien Hue province’s Phong Dien district had been retrieved.

Pandemic makes returning to Vietnam to study tough for Vietnamese in Cambodia
Pandemic makes returning to Vietnam to study tough for Vietnamese in Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Phan Thi Thuy Trang, wants to go back to school as soon as she gets out of quarantine camp.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 15
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 15
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Two killed and 20 wounded after truck collides with coach

Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam
Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Rescue forces have been urgently searching for the 17 missing victims of the landslide that has hit the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Dien district, Thua Thien Hue province, central Vietnam.

First-grade textbooks cause furore
First-grade textbooks cause furore
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training recently asked a national textbook assessment council to review the first-grade Vietnamese language textbook over concerns its content is inappropriate for first-graders.

More textbooks for first graders face criticism
More textbooks for first graders face criticism
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Some reading practice texts in the Canh Dieu (Kite) textbook on the Vietnamese language have been described as ‘fabricated’ and ‘teaching children laziness and playing tricks’.

Investigation launched over vaccine shots after two deaths
Investigation launched over vaccine shots after two deaths
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The National Expanded Programme on Immunisation Office will work with local authorities to investigate the causes of the deaths of two infants following vaccine shots in Vinh Phuc and Son La provinces.

Scientist with many citations excluded from list of candidates for professorship
Scientist with many citations excluded from list of candidates for professorship
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The news that Associate Prof Nguyen Thoi Trung from Ton Duc Thang University, who is among the scientists with the highest number of citations, has been excluded from the list of candidates for a professorship title has surprised many observers.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 